2026 U.S. Open Second Round: Full List of Tee Times and How to Make the Cut at Shinnecock
You can’t win the U.S. Open on Thursday. But you can definitely lose it.
Thankfully, for those who do have a bad opening round Thursday, all 156 golfers in the 2026 U.S. Open will get another chance to fight the windy conditions at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club and punch their ticket into the weekend. As we know, nobody is safe from the cut until that golf ball rolls in on the 18th hole, especially at Shinnecock, one of the biggest challenges on American soil.
How to make the cut at the 2026 U.S. Open
The top 60 players (and ties) through Friday’s second round at Shinnecock will play on Saturday and Sunday. That’s a bigger weekend field than the Masters (top 50 and ties), but a more aggressive cut line than the PGA Championship and British Open (top 70 and ties).
Last year at Oakmont, the cut line was seven-over par—the highest mark at a U.S. Open since it was last held at Shinnecock in 2018. That year, the cut line was eight-over par.
Cut lines at the U.S. Open since 2016
Year
Course
Cut Line
2025
Oakmont
+7
2024
Pinehurst
+5
2023
Los Angeles Country Club
+2
2022
The Country Club
+3
2021
Torrey Pines
+4
2020
Winged Foot
+6
2019
Pebble Beach
+2
2018
Shinnecock
+8
2017
Erin Hills
+1
2016
Oakmont
+6
2026 U.S. Open Cut Line Prediction and Best Bets: Who Will Make the Weekend at Shinnecock
Let’s take a look at when those 156 golfers will tee off Friday, with the first groups set for launch at 6:35 p.m. ET and the final threesomes at 2:42 p.m. ET:
2026 U.S. Open tee times—second round
* = 10th tee start | (a) = amateur | all times ET
6:35 a.m.
- William Mouw
- Ryder Cowan (a)
- Hennie Du Plessis
6:35 a.m.*
- Niklas Norgaard
- Rocco Paolo Repetto Taylor
- Sudarshan Yellamaraju
6:46 a.m.
- Adrien Saddier
- Jackson Van Paris
- Ugo Coussaud
6:46 a.m.*
- Laurie Canter
- John Parry
- Bryan Lee (a)
6:57 a.m.
- Neal Shipley
- Matthias Schmid
- Bud Cauley
6:57 a.m.*
- Chris Kirk
- Max McGreevy
- Jake Knapp
7:08 a.m.
- Pierceson Coody
- Zac Blair
- Kevin Roy
7:08 a.m.*
- Harry Hall
- Michael Brennan
- Andrew Putnam
7:19 a.m.
- Aaron Rai
- Collin Morikawa
- Jason Day
7:19 a.m.*
- Davis Thompson
- Preston Stout (a)
- David Puig
7:30 a.m.
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Viktor Hovland
- Matt Fitzpatrick
NEXT: Who Does Bryson DeChambeau Really Want to Be? Three Burning Questions the U.S. Open Will Answer
7:30 a.m.*
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Corey Conners
- Ryan Fox
7:41 a.m.
- Dustin Johnson
- Wyndham Clark
- Gary Woodland
7:41 a.m.*
- Ryan Gerard
- Russell Henley
- Ben Griffin
7:52 a.m.
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Smalley
- Shane Lowry
7:52 a.m.*
- Justin Thomas
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Xander Schauffele
8:03 a.m.
- Akshay Bhatia
- Carlos Ortiz
- Min Woo Lee
8:03 a.m.*
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Nicolas Echavarria
- Robert MacIntyre
8:14 a.m.
- Justin Rose
- Jordan Spieth
- Jon Rahm
8:14 a.m.*
- J.T. Poston
- Patrick Cantlay
- Billy Horschel
8:25 a.m.
- Ben Kohles
- Johnny Keefer
- Matt McCarty
8:25 a.m.*
- Arni Sveinsson (a)
- Taihei Sato
- Marcelo Rozo
8:36 a.m.
- Angel Hidalgo
- Mateo Pulcini (a)
- Spencer Tibbits
8:36 a.m.*
- Nick Hardy
- Cole Hammer
- Jack Schoenberger
8:47 a.m.
- Matthew Robles (a)
- Jake Sollon
- Manav Shah
8:47 a.m.*
- Marek Fleming (a)
- TK Kim
- Giuseppe Puebla (a)
12:30 p.m.
- Chandler Phillips
- Harry Higgs
- Hamilton Coleman (a)
12:30 p.m.*
- James Nicholas
- Taylor Montgomery
- Caleb Surratt
12:41 p.m.
- Nathan Kimsey
- Jackson Herrington (a)
- Cooper Dossey
12:41 p.m.*
- Ethan Fang (a)
- Jayden Schaper
- Jackson Suber
12:52 p.m.
- Peter Uihlein
- Eric Lee (a)
- Samuel Stevens
12:52 p.m.*
- Chase Kyes (a)
- Matthew Jordan
- Alejandro Tosti
1:03 p.m.
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Ben Silverman
- Emiliano Grillo
1:03 p.m.*
- Carl Yuan
- Brandon Wu
- Jimmy Stanger
1:14 p.m.
- Patrick Rodgers
- Keith Mitchell
- Graeme McDowell
1:14 p.m.*
- Padraig Harrington
- Miles Russell (a)
- Cameron Smith
1:25 p.m.
- Sungjae Im
- Lucas Herbert
- Kristoffer Reitan
1:25 p.m.*
- Brooks Koepka
- Cameron Young
- Chris Gotterup
1:36 p.m.
- Sam Burns
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Si Woo Kim
1:36 p.m.*
- Daniel Berger
- Keegan Bradley
- Rickie Fowler
1:47 p.m.
- Rory McIlroy
- Ludvig Aberg
- Tommy Fleetwood
1:47 p.m.*
- Patrick Reed
- Andrew Novak
- Kurt Kitayama
1:58 p.m.
- Alex Noren
- Maverick McNealy
- Sepp Straka
1:58 p.m.*
- Harris English
- Adam Scott
- Nick Taylor
2:09 p.m.
- Max Greyserman
- Brian Harman
- Jacob Bridgeman
2:09 p.m.*
- Mason Howell (a)
- Scottie Scheffler
- J.J. Spaun
2:20 p.m.
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Tom Kim
- Benjamin James
2:20 p.m.*
- Sahith Theegala
- Jackson Koivun (a)
- Michael Kim
2:31 p.m.
- Brandon Holtz (a)
- Ryuichi Oiwa
- Dylan Wu
2:31 p.m.*
- J.B. Holmes
- Filippo Celli
- Jackson Ormond (a)
2:42 p.m.
- Greyson Leach
- Logan Reilly (a)
- Robbie Higgins
2:42 p.m.*
- Jake Peacock
- Vaughn Harber (a)
- Kaito Onishi
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Tom Dierberger is the Deputy News Director at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor’s in communication from St. John’s University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.