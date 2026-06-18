2026 U.S. Open Second Round: Full List of Tee Times and How to Make the Cut at Shinnecock

You can’t win the U.S. Open on Thursday. But you can definitely lose it.

Thankfully, for those who do have a bad opening round Thursday, all 156 golfers in the 2026 U.S. Open will get another chance to fight the windy conditions at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club and punch their ticket into the weekend. As we know, nobody is safe from the cut until that golf ball rolls in on the 18th hole, especially at Shinnecock, one of the biggest challenges on American soil.

How to make the cut at the 2026 U.S. Open

The top 60 players (and ties) through Friday’s second round at Shinnecock will play on Saturday and Sunday. That’s a bigger weekend field than the Masters (top 50 and ties), but a more aggressive cut line than the PGA Championship and British Open (top 70 and ties).

Last year at Oakmont, the cut line was seven-over par—the highest mark at a U.S. Open since it was last held at Shinnecock in 2018. That year, the cut line was eight-over par.

Cut lines at the U.S. Open since 2016

Year Course Cut Line 2025 Oakmont +7 2024 Pinehurst +5 2023 Los Angeles Country Club +2 2022 The Country Club +3 2021 Torrey Pines +4 2020 Winged Foot +6 2019 Pebble Beach +2 2018 Shinnecock +8 2017 Erin Hills +1 2016 Oakmont +6

2026 U.S. Open Cut Line Prediction and Best Bets: Who Will Make the Weekend at Shinnecock

Let’s take a look at when those 156 golfers will tee off Friday, with the first groups set for launch at 6:35 p.m. ET and the final threesomes at 2:42 p.m. ET:

2026 U.S. Open tee times—second round

* = 10th tee start | (a) = amateur | all times ET

6:35 a.m.

William Mouw

Ryder Cowan (a)

Hennie Du Plessis

6:35 a.m.*

Niklas Norgaard

Rocco Paolo Repetto Taylor

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

6:46 a.m.

Adrien Saddier

Jackson Van Paris

Ugo Coussaud

6:46 a.m.*

Laurie Canter

John Parry

Bryan Lee (a)

6:57 a.m.

Neal Shipley

Matthias Schmid

Bud Cauley

6:57 a.m.*

Chris Kirk

Max McGreevy

Jake Knapp

7:08 a.m.

Pierceson Coody

Zac Blair

Kevin Roy

7:08 a.m.*

Harry Hall

Michael Brennan

Andrew Putnam

7:19 a.m.

Aaron Rai

Collin Morikawa

Jason Day

7:19 a.m.*

Davis Thompson

Preston Stout (a)

David Puig

7:30 a.m.

Bryson DeChambeau

Viktor Hovland

Matt Fitzpatrick

7:30 a.m.*

Ryo Hisatsune

Corey Conners

Ryan Fox

7:41 a.m.

Dustin Johnson

Wyndham Clark

Gary Woodland

7:41 a.m.*

Ryan Gerard

Russell Henley

Ben Griffin

7:52 a.m.

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Smalley

Shane Lowry

7:52 a.m.*

Justin Thomas

Hideki Matsuyama

Xander Schauffele

8:03 a.m.

Akshay Bhatia

Carlos Ortiz

Min Woo Lee

8:03 a.m.*

Nicolai Hojgaard

Nicolas Echavarria

Robert MacIntyre

8:14 a.m.

Justin Rose

Jordan Spieth

Jon Rahm

8:14 a.m.*

J.T. Poston

Patrick Cantlay

Billy Horschel

8:25 a.m.

Ben Kohles

Johnny Keefer

Matt McCarty

8:25 a.m.*

Arni Sveinsson (a)

Taihei Sato

Marcelo Rozo

8:36 a.m.

Angel Hidalgo

Mateo Pulcini (a)

Spencer Tibbits

8:36 a.m.*

Nick Hardy

Cole Hammer

Jack Schoenberger

8:47 a.m.

Matthew Robles (a)

Jake Sollon

Manav Shah

8:47 a.m.*

Marek Fleming (a)

TK Kim

Giuseppe Puebla (a)

12:30 p.m.

Chandler Phillips

Harry Higgs

Hamilton Coleman (a)

12:30 p.m.*

James Nicholas

Taylor Montgomery

Caleb Surratt

12:41 p.m.

Nathan Kimsey

Jackson Herrington (a)

Cooper Dossey

12:41 p.m.*

Ethan Fang (a)

Jayden Schaper

Jackson Suber

12:52 p.m.

Peter Uihlein

Eric Lee (a)

Samuel Stevens

12:52 p.m.*

Chase Kyes (a)

Matthew Jordan

Alejandro Tosti

1:03 p.m.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Ben Silverman

Emiliano Grillo

1:03 p.m.*

Carl Yuan

Brandon Wu

Jimmy Stanger

1:14 p.m.

Patrick Rodgers

Keith Mitchell

Graeme McDowell

1:14 p.m.*

Padraig Harrington

Miles Russell (a)

Cameron Smith

1:25 p.m.

Sungjae Im

Lucas Herbert

Kristoffer Reitan

1:25 p.m.*

Brooks Koepka

Cameron Young

Chris Gotterup

1:36 p.m.

Sam Burns

Tyrrell Hatton

Si Woo Kim

1:36 p.m.*

Daniel Berger

Keegan Bradley

Rickie Fowler

1:47 p.m.

Rory McIlroy

Ludvig Aberg

Tommy Fleetwood

1:47 p.m.*

Patrick Reed

Andrew Novak

Kurt Kitayama

1:58 p.m.

Alex Noren

Maverick McNealy

Sepp Straka

1:58 p.m.*

Harris English

Adam Scott

Nick Taylor

2:09 p.m.

Max Greyserman

Brian Harman

Jacob Bridgeman

2:09 p.m.*

Mason Howell (a)

Scottie Scheffler

J.J. Spaun

2:20 p.m.

Alex Fitzpatrick

Tom Kim

Benjamin James

2:20 p.m.*

Sahith Theegala

Jackson Koivun (a)

Michael Kim

2:31 p.m.

Brandon Holtz (a)

Ryuichi Oiwa

Dylan Wu

2:31 p.m.*

J.B. Holmes

Filippo Celli

Jackson Ormond (a)

2:42 p.m.

Greyson Leach

Logan Reilly (a)

Robbie Higgins

2:42 p.m.*

Jake Peacock

Vaughn Harber (a)

Kaito Onishi

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