How to Watch the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock on TV and Streaming; Past Champions and Future Locations
The 2026 U.S. Open begins Thursday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. This is the sixth time the legendary course will be hosting the major championship and if history is any indication, it’s going to be quite a test for the best golfers in the world.
Brooks Koepka won the U.S. Open the last time the championship was held at Shinnecock back in 2018. He finished at one-over, a stroke better than Tommy Fleetwood. JJ Spaun is the defending champion this year after winning at Oakmont in dramatic fashion last year.
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Here’s how you can watch all of the action, including streaming broadcasts, starting with the first round. All times Eastern.
Thursday, June 18: Round 1
- Main broadcasts: 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (USA Network); 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (NBCSN)
- Streaming featured groups: 7:29 a.m. to finish (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App)
Friday, June 19: Round 2
- Main broadcasts: 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (NBCSN, Peacock); 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
- Streaming featured groups: 7:29 a.m. to finish (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App)
Saturday, June 20: Round 3
- Main broadcasts:10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (USA); 12-8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
- Streaming featured groups: 8:45 a.m. to finish (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App)
Sunday, June 21: Round 4
- Main broadcasts: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (USA); 12 to 7 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
- Streaming featured groups: 8:45 a.m. to finish (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App)
The past 10 U.S. Open winners
Koepka, who made his return to the PGA Tour earlier this year after spending a few years on LIV Golf, is looking to win his third U.S. Open. Bryson DeChambeau, who has missed the cut at this year’s Masters and PGA Championship, is also looking to win his third U.S. Open.
One name you won’t find on this list is Scottie Scheffler, who needs a win this week at Shinnecock to become just the seventh player in history to complete the career grand slam.
Rory McIlroy, who completed the career grand slam at the Masters last year, has won the U.S. Open once, but it came way back in 2011 at Congressional. He finished second to DeChambeau at Pinehurst in 2024.
Year
Player, Final Score
Course
2025
JJ Spaun, -1
Oakmont
2024
Bryson DeChambeau. -6
Pinehurst No. 2
2023
Wyndham Clark, -10
Los Angeles CC
2022
Matt Fitzpatrick, -6
The Country Club
2021
Jon Rahm, -6
Torrey Pines
2020
Bryson DeChambeau, -6
Winged Foot
2019
Gary Woodland, -13
Pebble Beach
2018
Brooks Koepka, +1
Shinnecock
2017
Brooks Koepka, -16
Erin Hills
2016
Dustin Johnson, -4
Oakmont
The next 10 U.S. Open venues
The U.S. Open is back at Shinnecock this year for the first time since 2018 and it will make its return to the famed course in 2036. Between then will be stops at familiar places like Oakmont, Pinehurst No. 2, Pebble Beach and more.
Year
Course
2027
Pebble Beach
2028
Winged Foot
2029
Pinehurst No. 2
2030
Merion
2031
Riviera
2032
Pebble Beach
2033
Oakmont
2034
Oakland Hills
2035
Pinehurst No. 2
2036
Shinnecock
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Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.Follow anezbitt