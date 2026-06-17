How to Watch the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock on TV and Streaming; Past Champions and Future Locations

The 2026 U.S. Open begins Thursday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. This is the sixth time the legendary course will be hosting the major championship and if history is any indication, it’s going to be quite a test for the best golfers in the world.

Brooks Koepka won the U.S. Open the last time the championship was held at Shinnecock back in 2018. He finished at one-over, a stroke better than Tommy Fleetwood. JJ Spaun is the defending champion this year after winning at Oakmont in dramatic fashion last year.

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Here’s how you can watch all of the action, including streaming broadcasts, starting with the first round. All times Eastern.

Thursday, June 18: Round 1

Main broadcasts: 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (USA Network); 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (NBCSN)

Streaming featured groups: 7:29 a.m. to finish (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App)

Friday, June 19: Round 2

Main broadcasts: 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (NBCSN, Peacock); 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Streaming featured groups: 7:29 a.m. to finish (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App)

Saturday, June 20: Round 3

Main broadcasts:10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (USA); 12-8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Streaming featured groups: 8:45 a.m. to finish (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App)

Sunday, June 21: Round 4

Main broadcasts: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (USA); 12 to 7 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Streaming featured groups: 8:45 a.m. to finish (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App)

The past 10 U.S. Open winners

Koepka, who made his return to the PGA Tour earlier this year after spending a few years on LIV Golf, is looking to win his third U.S. Open. Bryson DeChambeau, who has missed the cut at this year’s Masters and PGA Championship, is also looking to win his third U.S. Open.

One name you won’t find on this list is Scottie Scheffler, who needs a win this week at Shinnecock to become just the seventh player in history to complete the career grand slam.

Rory McIlroy, who completed the career grand slam at the Masters last year, has won the U.S. Open once, but it came way back in 2011 at Congressional. He finished second to DeChambeau at Pinehurst in 2024.

Year Player, Final Score Course 2025 JJ Spaun, -1 Oakmont 2024 Bryson DeChambeau. -6 Pinehurst No. 2 2023 Wyndham Clark, -10 Los Angeles CC 2022 Matt Fitzpatrick, -6 The Country Club 2021 Jon Rahm, -6 Torrey Pines 2020 Bryson DeChambeau, -6 Winged Foot 2019 Gary Woodland, -13 Pebble Beach 2018 Brooks Koepka, +1 Shinnecock 2017 Brooks Koepka, -16 Erin Hills 2016 Dustin Johnson, -4 Oakmont

The next 10 U.S. Open venues

The U.S. Open is back at Shinnecock this year for the first time since 2018 and it will make its return to the famed course in 2036. Between then will be stops at familiar places like Oakmont, Pinehurst No. 2, Pebble Beach and more.

Year Course 2027 Pebble Beach 2028 Winged Foot 2029 Pinehurst No. 2 2030 Merion 2031 Riviera 2032 Pebble Beach 2033 Oakmont 2034 Oakland Hills 2035 Pinehurst No. 2 2036 Shinnecock

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