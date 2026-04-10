Bryson & Rahm Struggling? Biggest Masters Day 1 Surprises

Bob, we got the first day, first round of the, uh, the Masters underway.

I mean, it's done.

It's, uh, a few guys are wrapping up, but I mean, pretty much for the most part, day one, what are we thinking?

How are we looking?

Do we learn anything?

Is this giving us a different look at the weekend?

What's your take so far?

Well, um, you're hurting the credibility by calling anybody a legend here, but uh.

Uh, listen, I, there's a lot of interesting things on that board.

Um, I'll start with the bad, uh, Bryson and Ron.

Um, that's a stunner to me.

Uh, you know, I would have expected both those guys, maybe they're not gonna be right at the top, but not worrying about missing the cut, which is +6, Bryson's +4, yeah, which is, and I don't think Ron made a birdie today, uh, you know, he shot 40 on the 1st 9.

Uh, made a 6 at 13, and Bryson made a 7 at the 11th.

I mean, look, these things happen, but they're so good they should overset, you know, overcome some of that at least.

Uh, and, you know, those two guys combined to win the last 3 live events.

Bryson won the last 2.

Both have won 2 majors.

Um, Bryson contended the last 2 years.

So, That's a surprise to me.

Um, on the other side , you know, I'm pleasantly surprised that Rory's up there.

I, I sort of thought that maybe, um, that all of the hoopla, you know, the, the coming in after having won the Masters, uh, coming to the, the women's amateur on Saturday, the drive, chip and putt, getting ready for the dinner, all the questions, was the focus going to be there?

I mean, look, he's won it.

The intensity might be off, you know, you, you, you, you relax a little bit, but maybe the relaxing helped.

You know, maybe that's the other side of it is it's the other way around.

He's got nothing to lose type of an attitude.

Now, he admitted.

That today was not his best.

He got the most out of what he won and not his best.

That's not a bad spot to be, right?

Exactly.

But I mean, he said that's the, a lot of times you'll hear these guys say, oh, that's the worst I could have shot, right?

Well, he was more or less saying that's the best I could have shot.

He said, I, I left one, maybe one out there on, on 17.

He thought there was a birdie putt he could have made.

But, you know, he got, he got away with some bad tee shots, made some great pars.

That's an excellent sign, you know, because now, you know, you, you're, the thought is, is if you can improve, maybe the score won't be as good, but you're still gonna hang in there and you've given yourself a little cushion right now.

So that's a, you know, for him, great, great rebound.

There's a reason guys don't defend at the Masters.

There's only been 3 who have done it, uh, you know, Jack.

Uh, Nick Faldo and Tiger, and one of the reasons they don't is because it's a hard tournament to win, to begin with, let alone in consecutive years.

So, and as we know how hard it's been for Rory to win, so great start for him.