00:01:15 |
Dan Evans Is Playing Augusta National…And He Just Found Out Live
Up Next
Our NFL Mock Draft Deep Dive Picks 15-17
Apr 9, 2026
Who Are The New World Cup Superstars? Messi's Last Dance, CR7’s Last Chance At Glory | SI FC
23 hours ago
The Houston Rockets Are Winning at the Right Time
17 hours ago
Jayson Tatum Returns to MSG After Achilles Tear
17 hours ago
Our NFL Mock Draft Deep Dive Picks 18-20
Apr 9, 2026
Our NFL Mock Draft Deep Dive Picks 15-17
Apr 9, 2026
Who Are The New World Cup Superstars? Messi's Last Dance, CR7’s Last Chance At Glory | SI FC
23 hours ago
The Houston Rockets Are Winning at the Right Time
17 hours ago
Jayson Tatum Returns to MSG After Achilles Tear
17 hours ago
Our NFL Mock Draft Deep Dive Picks 18-20
Apr 9, 2026
It's Cooper vs. Kon for Rookie of the Year
16 hours ago
How Bayern Can Win The Champions League & Quarterfinal Predictions | SI FC
23 hours ago
How Barcelona Have Won LaLiga And What Is Happening With Arsenal | SI FC
Apr 10, 2026
Albert Breer on Kyle Pitts Signing His Tag, Kirk Cousins as a Mentor, Jimmy Garoppolo's Market
Apr 10, 2026
Why This Is The Best France Team In History & How Lamine Yamal Can Lead Spain To Glory | SI FC
23 hours ago
Our NFL Mock Draft Deep Dive Picks 11-14
Apr 9, 2026
Albert Breer on Jeremiyah Love’s Jets Meeting, Jaguars D-Line, Dolphins WR Interests in the Draft
Apr 9, 2026
Transcript
Take us into where you're at right now.
Well, hey, let me ask you, uh, since I just popped out here, uh, sorry, I didn't ask you off-air, a little question.
What time are you leaving Monday?
Uh, I'm, I'm waiting to find out on the media lottery.
I, I don't know yet.
Well, little, uh, little breaking news here.
What if I told you you won a spot in the media lottery?
Are you serious?
I had a little breaking news here on the Dan Evans show.
I came here for.
You think I would joke about this?
You'd kill me.
Holy holy.
They announced it about two hours ago.
You go downstairs, you look at the monitors, and, uh, there's a lot of names I didn't recognize.
Dan Evans is one that I knew .
Wow.
Oh dude, congratulations, partner.
We can talk about this for the next 13 minutes .
Yeah, we can.
Yeah.
Oh my God.
Like, I, I swear to God, I think I'm getting emotional right now.
Like I love it.
Holy, holy cow.
It's like crazy.
We just did.
I thought it was tomorrow.
Oh my God, wow, yeah, they don't mess around.
I think they close, they close the entries at like 10 this morning and then they do the drawing and You were in, brother.
That's Oh my God.
Oh my God, what an announcement.
What a moment.
I know that's so cool.
This is, uh, unbelievable.