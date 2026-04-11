Dan Evans Is Playing Augusta National…And He Just Found Out Live

Take us into where you're at right now.

Well, hey, let me ask you, uh, since I just popped out here, uh, sorry, I didn't ask you off-air, a little question.

What time are you leaving Monday?

Uh, I'm, I'm waiting to find out on the media lottery.

I, I don't know yet.

Well, little, uh, little breaking news here.

What if I told you you won a spot in the media lottery?

Are you serious?

I had a little breaking news here on the Dan Evans show.

I came here for.

You think I would joke about this?

You'd kill me.

Holy holy.

They announced it about two hours ago.

You go downstairs, you look at the monitors, and, uh, there's a lot of names I didn't recognize.

Dan Evans is one that I knew .

Wow.

Oh dude, congratulations, partner.

We can talk about this for the next 13 minutes .

Yeah, we can.

Yeah.

Oh my God.

Like, I, I swear to God, I think I'm getting emotional right now.

Like I love it.

Holy, holy cow.

It's like crazy.

We just did.

I thought it was tomorrow.

Oh my God, wow, yeah, they don't mess around.

I think they close, they close the entries at like 10 this morning and then they do the drawing and You were in, brother.

That's Oh my God.

Oh my God, what an announcement.

What a moment.

I know that's so cool.

This is, uh, unbelievable.