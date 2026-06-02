Why Jon Rahm Isn't Helping LIV Golf Find New Investors, Unlike Bryson DeChambeau

LIV Golf is in a fight for its life. Jon Rahm, though, is letting things happen naturally.

As Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is set to pull its financial backing from the league after this season, LIV is looking for a new bankroller. And CEO Scott O’Neil has taken the league’s updated business plan and investor pitch on the road, hoping to allure investors.

But in the meantime, Jon Rahm is just worrying about birdies and bogeys.

“I am not, no,” Rahm said at LIV Golf Valderrama when asked if he has been part of business pitches. “I said it in Spanish; I don’t know how to translate it to English. It would be more of a stay-in-your-lane type situation as it goes to me. I know nothing about business. I’m never going to claim to know anything about business, and if I was in a business pitch, I would not know the first thing to say. My job is to play golf, and I’ll say it’s hard enough as it is, especially this week.”

That’s a different approach from LIV’s other biggest star, Bryson DeChambeau, who is involved in the pitching process, even though his LIV contract expires at the end of the year.

Bryson is actively pitching to new investors for LIV Golf.



Is Jon Rahm?



No, he is not. pic.twitter.com/e0I38ymSaO — Jamie Kennedy (@jamierkennedy) June 2, 2026

“We’ll see if investors like it or not,” DeChambeau said last week. “I’m giving all I can to make it happen, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t happen.”

So why isn’t Rahm helping like DeChambeau is?

“I don’t have the free time that Bryson has to be flying around the country to attend meetings with three little ones and one on the way,” said Rahm. “Even if I wanted to, I don’t know if I could do it.”

The Spaniard doesn’t begrudge any player who is helping keep the circuit afloat. He just doesn’t think he’s the right person to do so.

“But if any player who knows what they’re doing is willing to do certain things like that, I think it can only help,” Rahm said. “To have insight from a player on a meeting like that can help, and I’m open for any suggestions possible.”

The league is reportedly seeking $250 million to $350 million in financial backing and hopes to be profitable within two years. If LIV raises less than the desired amount, though, it could attempt to remain financially stable through team values and a new media rights deal.

If that happens, the potential 2027 LIV could be reduced to 10 events. For now, though, there are four tournaments left this season, including this week’s in Spain.

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