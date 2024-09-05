High School

Arkansas high school football 8-man report (9/5/2024)

This week's 8-man football report

Nate Olson

SBLiive/High School on SI keeps you informed on the latest information on 8-man Arkansas high school football. Each week we highlight the top teams and performers from the 8-man ranks.

See the report below.

Week Zero final scores

Marshall - 82, Guy-Perkins - 0

It was a rough first night of football in Week Zero for Guy-Perkins. The Thunderbirds were overwhelmed by an improved Bobcat team. Marshall looked sharp on night one of the Cody Cassel era at Marshall. 

Cedar Ridge - 56, Rose Bud - 8

This was a conference game from a year ago. The Timberwolves return firepower at multiple positions in 2024, and made that known last week. Rose Bud looks to answer a lot of question marks going into Week One.

Corning - 62, Brinkley - 28

The Bobcats the team to beat in the Club Division 8-Man club division this fall, and might be the best 8-man team in the state. A young Brinkley Tiger squad put up a fight in the 1st half, but faltered in the 2nd. Corning now has a bye week due a late week cancellation by Rector.

Subiaco - 34, Southwest Christian - 14

Subiaco Academy now sits 2-0 after another nice road win. Despite losing crucial playmakers after 2023, high hopes and big expectations are still the standard with first-year head coach B.J. Applegate at the helm. Subiaco is back on the road for the 3rd week in a row due to the new turf field not being completed yet.

Marvell-Elaine - 54, Blevins - 0

Marvell-Elaine begins the season with a big confidence-boosting win over second-year program Blevins. The Mustangs have a new attitude this fall towards football and are looking to make some noise in the Sanctioned South conference.

Biggest Performers

Aiden Jones - Cedar Ridge 

Jones was 12-for-14 passing for 130 yards and 2 TDS. He had 66 yards rushing with 1 TD, and returned an interception for a TD on defense.

Hayden Cox - Corning

Cox ran 28 times for 218 yards and 4 TDs.

Sanctioned Rankings 

1. Strong Bulldogs

2.    Rector Cougars

3.    Cedar Ridge

4.    Woodlawn Bears

5.    Augusta Red-Devils

6.    Brinkley Tigers

7.    Midland Mustangs

Club Rankings

1.    Corning Bobcats 

2.    Marshall Bobcats 

3.    Subiaco Academy Trojans

4.    Rose Bud Ramblers

Week One Matchups

#7 Midland @ Hermitage

#3 Cedar Ridge @ #2 Marshall

#5 Augusta @ Dermott

SS Bee Branch vs. Blevins GAME AT HENDRIX***

Rose Bud @ #4 Woodlawn

Guy Perkins @ #6 Brinkley Tigers

#3 Subiaco Academy @ Marvell-Elaine 

-- Aaron Weatherford | @SBLiveArk

Published
Nate Olson

NATE OLSON

Nate Olson has covered prep and college sports in Arkansas since 1998. He has managed several newspapers and magazines in The Natural State and has won numerous awards for his work. Nate, who also has six years of public relations experience, has appeared statewide on radio and television throughout his career, and currently co-hosts a high school football postgame radio show. 

