Arkansas high school football 8-man report (9/5/2024)
SBLiive/High School on SI keeps you informed on the latest information on 8-man Arkansas high school football. Each week we highlight the top teams and performers from the 8-man ranks.
See the report below.
Week Zero final scores
Marshall - 82, Guy-Perkins - 0
It was a rough first night of football in Week Zero for Guy-Perkins. The Thunderbirds were overwhelmed by an improved Bobcat team. Marshall looked sharp on night one of the Cody Cassel era at Marshall.
Cedar Ridge - 56, Rose Bud - 8
This was a conference game from a year ago. The Timberwolves return firepower at multiple positions in 2024, and made that known last week. Rose Bud looks to answer a lot of question marks going into Week One.
Corning - 62, Brinkley - 28
The Bobcats the team to beat in the Club Division 8-Man club division this fall, and might be the best 8-man team in the state. A young Brinkley Tiger squad put up a fight in the 1st half, but faltered in the 2nd. Corning now has a bye week due a late week cancellation by Rector.
Subiaco - 34, Southwest Christian - 14
Subiaco Academy now sits 2-0 after another nice road win. Despite losing crucial playmakers after 2023, high hopes and big expectations are still the standard with first-year head coach B.J. Applegate at the helm. Subiaco is back on the road for the 3rd week in a row due to the new turf field not being completed yet.
Marvell-Elaine - 54, Blevins - 0
Marvell-Elaine begins the season with a big confidence-boosting win over second-year program Blevins. The Mustangs have a new attitude this fall towards football and are looking to make some noise in the Sanctioned South conference.
Biggest Performers
Aiden Jones - Cedar Ridge
Jones was 12-for-14 passing for 130 yards and 2 TDS. He had 66 yards rushing with 1 TD, and returned an interception for a TD on defense.
Hayden Cox - Corning
Cox ran 28 times for 218 yards and 4 TDs.
Sanctioned Rankings
1. Strong Bulldogs
2. Rector Cougars
3. Cedar Ridge
4. Woodlawn Bears
5. Augusta Red-Devils
6. Brinkley Tigers
7. Midland Mustangs
Club Rankings
1. Corning Bobcats
2. Marshall Bobcats
3. Subiaco Academy Trojans
4. Rose Bud Ramblers
Week One Matchups
#7 Midland @ Hermitage
#3 Cedar Ridge @ #2 Marshall
#5 Augusta @ Dermott
SS Bee Branch vs. Blevins GAME AT HENDRIX***
Rose Bud @ #4 Woodlawn
Guy Perkins @ #6 Brinkley Tigers
#3 Subiaco Academy @ Marvell-Elaine
-- Aaron Weatherford | @SBLiveArk