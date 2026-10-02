Mission League Football Predicted Finish: League Produces Two D1 Playoff Teams?

High School On SI reporter Tarek Fattal is looking at the CIF Southern Section's top football leagues and predicting how things will play out before a single down in those leagues is played.

League play kicks off Friday, October 2.

Here is the predicted finish for the toughest league in California, the Mission League ...

Predicted Finish

(final placement. school — final league record)

1. Sierra Canyon — 5-0

The Trailblazers will be looking for their fifth league title in a row, and fifth in five seasons since joining the league. Plain and simple: Sierra Canyon is the heavy favorite to win the league and is destined for another CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoff berth.

This 2026 season is another indication that there is parity at the top of the Division 1 hemisphere after Santa Margarita and Corona Centennial reached the D1 finals last season. It's looking like a non-Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco matchup will happen again.

Sierra Canyon has the ingredients to break through and make program history at least a D1 finals appearance.

Record heading into league play: 5-0

Top players: RB Jaxsen Stokes; WR King Webb; WR Micah Slade; DB Myles Baker; DL Kasi Currie; DE Stefan Harrison; DE Marcus Fakatou

2. Bishop Amat — 4-1

Here's where I'm calling my shot: I think the second-place finisher will be determined with Amat hosts Chaminade on October 9. Both are having stellar years with balanced offenses and stout, play-making defenses.

There's no method to the madness on my prediction, I just think the Lancers take advantage of hosting that game and edge the Eagles for an eventual second-place finish.

If Amat finishes 8-2 overall with losses to JSerra and Sierra Canyon, do they get into the Division 1 playoffs?

Record heading into league play: 4-1

Top players: QB Domenico Doran; RB Justin Clinton; WR Jaiden Combal; DB Brandon Billups; LB Matthew Blalock; DL KJ Paea

3. Chaminade — 3-2

This Eagles team could end up in the Division 1 playoffs if they knock off Bishop Amat in La Puente and their only loss is to Sierra Canyon. That would put Chaminade at 9-1 in what's likely going to be an 8-team Division 1 feld.

I see the No. 8 team in Division 1 being the second-place finisher from the Mission League or the Alpha League champion (San Clemente or Mission Viejo?).

Only time will tell ...

Record heading into league play: 5-0

Top players: QB Jeremy Mellalieu; WR Andrew Cordero; RB Marquis Jones; DE Hudson Manning; DL Kingston Williams; CB Jaxon Dillard; DB Josiah Rand

4. Notre Dame — 2-3

The Knights are sneaky, just like coach Evan Yabu likes it. The only reason I have Notre Dame finishing fourth is because their biggest games will come in league play. The Knights didn't test themselves very much in the nonleague.

But if I had to name a Breakout Player of the Year for the Mission League in 2026 so far, it's QB Tahj Skinner. His talents might be able to win Notre Dame a game they're an underdog in this fall. Stay tuned ...

I think Notre Dame gets into the Division 3 playoffs as an at-large.

Record heading into league play: 5-0

Top players: QB Tahj Skinner; WR Mica Weaver; RB Noel Washington; DB Obehi Oyamendan; DL Ebube Okobi; DL/LB Vaughn Ovsepyan

5. Gardena Serra — 1-4

A 1-4 league campaign, which could easily be 2-3 or 3-2, isn't an indicment on the Cavs, it's just how tough this league is. Serra has no impact transfers that will be eligible after the sit-out period and do seem slightly one dimensional with monster RB AJ McBean in the backfield.

I think the teams in this league are good enough to stop one superstar. It will force Serra to pivot to things they haven't proven to be particular dangerous in.

Record heading into league play: 3-2

Top players: QB Malik Tunai; RB AJ McBean; OL Larry Shingleton; OL Ace Taylor; S Pole Moala; DB Wesley Ace.

6. Loyola — 0-5

The Cubs three wins in the nonleague were against Millikan, Mira Costa and Hamilton High. The combined record of those three teams is 2-14.

Coach Drew Casani is as tough and disciplined as they come, but Loyola will appear to struggle this fall. The offense has just four TD passes in five games and five running TDs. Loyola plays Serra at home on Oct. 16, if that game is low-scoring, the Cubs might be able to nip a win.

Record heading into league play: 3-2

Top players: RB Matthew Fine; LB Kane Casani; DB Gage Santos; DT Will Mack

Mission League Schedule

Week 6 — Friday, Oct. 2

Loyola at Sierra Canyon

Notre Dame Sherman Oaks at Chaminade

Bishop Amat at Gardena Serra

Week 7 — Friday, Oct. 9

Sierra Canyon at Gardena Serra

Notre Dame Sherman Oaks at Loyola

Chaminade at Bishop Amat

Week 8 — Friday, Oct. 16

Sierra Canyon at Chaminade

Bishop Amat at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks

Gardena Serra at Loyola

Week 9 — Friday, Oct. 23

Sierra Canyon at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks

Loyola at Bishop Amat

Gardena Serra at Chaminade

Week 10 — Friday, Oct. 30

Bishop Amat at Sierra Canyon

Chaminade at Loyola

Gardena Serra at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks