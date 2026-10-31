Edna Karr vs. St. Augustine: Live score updates for No. 1 vs. No. 2-ranked teams in Louisiana

After falling twice to Edna Karr last season, No. 2-ranked St. Augustine hosts the top-ranked Cougars at Tad Gormley Stadium in New Orleans at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

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Pregame

The Edna Karr Cougas have had St. Augustine's number, but let's be fair ... coach Brice Brown's team has had everybody's number for 35 games.

Both Karr and St. Aug come into tonight's Halloween battle with overall 8-0 records. The Cougars are No. 1 and Purple Knights No. 2 in the Louisiana High School On SI rankings. The Catholic League rivals are flip-fliopped on the LHSAA's Division I Select power ratings, which determine playoff seeding: St. Aug is No. 1, with Karr No. 2.

The Catholic League (District 9-5A) makes up the top four and five of the top six positions in the Division I select power ratings. Jesuit and Archbishop Rummel are Nos. 3 and 4, while Brother Martin is No. 6.

Karr, which finishes next week at home vs. Jesuit (7-2), has used two quarterbacks successfully in Forest Johnson and Marlon Jones.. The Cougars, who won by four points over Brother Martin and seven vs. Archbishop Rummel, have an excellent running game powered by Jermond Macklin, whose 247 Sports profile lists offers from the likes of Florida State, Houston, Arkansas State, Troy and Ole Dominion,

Karr also defeated preseason No. 1 Ruston in Week 3 in New Orleans 27-21.

St. Aug, which has gotten brilliant performances all season from dual-threat QB Jaelle Noble (6-3, 210, Jr.), has been more dominant than Karr. Coach Robert Valdez's club won by a minimum of 10 points vs. John Curtis and by 14 last week vs. Brother Martin. Next week, St. Aug takes on Rummel (7-2), which lost to Jesuit on Friday.

Noble has completed 116 of 169 passes for 1,733 yards and 23 TDs with no interceptions for St. Aug, which is also No. 1 (and No. 44 nationally) on MaxPreps. He has rushed for 416 yards and six touchdowns on 64 carries. Patrick Robinson leads the ground attack with 67 carries for 705 yards and seven scores.

Noble has an excellent cast of receivers, led by Miguel Whitley (26-389, seven TDs), Ray'Quan Williams (23-414, nine TDs) and Lucas Jefferson (23-393, three TDs). Whtiley is committed to Ole Miiss, Williams to Tulane.

Tonight's contest was No. 5 on the preseason list of Top 25 games in Louisiana but has shaped up to be a more prominent matchup with both programs perfect on the year.