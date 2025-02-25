High School On SI Florida girls high school flag football regional Player of the Week polls (2/25/2025)
It's that time of the year down in the Sunshine State where girls flag football takes over the gridiron and the first week of action brought upon plenty of top performances.
High School On SI Florida brings back our weekly Player of the Week polls from all around the state and we ask you the fan, who had the top performance from your region?
Top 25 Florida high school girls flag football rankings (2/23/2025)
We've compiled performances from all over Florida and put them in regional polls, asking you the fan to vote on who did it best in Week 1.
Check any one of the links below for the top performances from your area and we will be adding regions as the season moves along. This is your one-stop shop for all of the regional polls so check back weekly for the top girls flag football performances out of the Sunshine State.
Vote: Who is the Mid-Central Florida Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (2/25/2025)?
Vote: Who is the Central Florida Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (2/25/2025)?
Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (2/25/2025)?
Vote: Who is the North Suncoast Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (2/24/2025)?
Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (2/24/2025)?
Vote: Who is the South Florida Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (2/23/2025)?
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi