Inside the Numbers Behind How the Commanders Ended the Seahawks’ 12-Game Win Streak

The longest winning streak in the NFL has been snapped. After winning 12 consecutive games, including the franchise’s second Super Bowl, the Seahawks have lost their first game since Nov. 26, 2025, to the Commanders.

Wait, the Commanders? After they lost Jayden Daniels to injury ?

That’s right, the Marcus Mariota–led Commanders were the first team to beat the Seahawks this season, even after Sam Darnold returned from injury. The game came nearly 11 months after Seattle walloped them 38–14 in the game that saw Daniels dislocate his elbow the first time. Here’s how they got the win.

21

The number of points the Commanders scored off turnovers. Sure, the Commanders won the turnover battle 3–0, but what is even more important is the manner in which they capitalized off those turnovers.

The Commanders began by forcing a fumble on the Seahawks’ second drive of the game. Four plays later, they cashed in for the score. After Sam Darnold threw a pick to Sonny Styles, Mariota took advantage by connecting with Terry McLaurin for an impressive 30-yard touchdown. Finally, second-year linebacker Kain Medrano gave the Commanders an insurmountable two-score lead by picking off Darnold in the fourth quarter and returning the score for six.

OWEH WITH THE PRESSURE....KAIN TO THE HOUSE!!!!!



📺 #SEAvsWAS FOX pic.twitter.com/7jfhys1A4q — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 27, 2026

44

The Seahawks’ rushing yards. The Seahawks certainly felt the loss of Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III and the absence of the injured Zach Charbonnet as Jadarian Price, George Holani and Emanuel Wilson averaged 2.3 yards per carry. While Sam Darnold had a productive day throwing for 379 yards, four touchdowns and two picks—especially as the Seahawks were forced into passing situations—their inability to run the ball efficiently kept them from driving the ball earlier in the game.

110

Marcus Mariota’s passer rating against the Seahawks. Before Week 3, every quarterback the Seahawks have faced since Week 1 of the 2025 season combined for a passer rating of 77.8, per Doug Farrar . The turnovers put the Commanders in an ideal position to succeed, but Mariota was also stellar, proving again why he is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the game. Mariota went 19-of-31 for 183 yards and three touchdowns. His best play might have come at the end, when he kept the football on a quarterback keeper on third-and-7 and ran for a first down to clinch the Commanders’ first win of the season.

Five more numbers that defined Week 3 of the NFL season

7

The number of seconds it took for the Ravens to get into field goal range and kick a game-winning field goal against the Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro. After the Cowboys kicked a game-tying field goal, it was assumed the Ravens would take a knee and send the game to overtime. Instead, the Ravens decided to try to get into field goal range. They succeeded as Lamar Jackson hit Zay Flowers on a 27-yard pass down the middle of the field. The Ravens took a timeout, and Tyler Loop came in and hit a 56-yard field goal to win a thriller, 34–31.

Nearly five years ago, the Bills infamously lost after the Chiefs kicked a game-tying field goal despite having only 13 seconds left in regulation. The Ravens got into field goal range in seven seconds. While the Bills’ loss came in a playoff game, “seven seconds” is sure to haunt the Cowboys the way the “13 seconds” game has for Buffalo.

WALKOFF WINNER FOR TYLER LOOP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



MORE HIGHLIGHTS https://t.co/CLXPfDU5iM pic.twitter.com/jFcNrts8u4 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 27, 2026

51

The number of times the Bengals have lost when trailing after the third quarter in the Zac Taylor era, according to On SI’s Jay Morrison . The Bengals hold just a 6–50 record when trailing late and have not been clutch in late-game situations, even with a great quarterback in Joe Burrow. Per Scott Kacsmar , Burrow is only 1–34 when his team is trailing in the final eight minutes of an NFL game. This showed itself again on Sunday, when the Steelers strip-sacked Burrow as he attempted to lead a game-winning drive. Pittsburgh recovered the fumble and won the game 30–27.

6

The number of touchdowns scored by tight ends in the Raiders-Saints game. It wasn’t National Tight End Day, but George Kittle certainly would have been proud of all the end zone action the tight ends got in New Orleans, as Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant all scored. The star of the day was Bowers, who was returning from injury and helped the Raiders take down the Saints to improve to 3–0 on the season, catching 10 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown.

2

The number of throws of 20 or more yards downfield that Justin Herbert has completed this season. Herbert has attempted 12 such passes this year, but is just 2-of-12 for 52 yards and three interceptions with a 5.6 passer rating on those throws, per NFL researcher . For all the excitement about the potential for Herbert to unlock new parts of Mike McDaniel’s offense thanks to his arm strength, those plays have yet to develop .

80

The number of receiving yards Deebo Samuel recorded in Week 3 despite nabbing zero receptions in the game. Since Samuel logged all 80 of his receiving yards on a hook-and-lateral play he ran for a touchdown, he notches this rare statistical oddity in the 49ers’ 36–30 win over the Cardinals. Per NFL researcher , this marks the most receiving yards in a game without a reception.

RAZZLE DAZZLE 🪄



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/H2gx5xhHCY — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 27, 2026