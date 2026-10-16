Top 5 Florida High School Football Players of The 2020s So Far

Jeremiah Smith and Rueben Bain Jr. helped build championship dynasties at Chaminade-Madonna and Miami Central; Malachi Toney kept American Heritage’s title pursuit alive with a postseason move from receiver to quarterback. Each left a distinct mark on the programs that have helped define Florida high school football in the 2020s.

IMG Academy quarterback J.J. McCarthy and St. Thomas Aquinas defensive end Dallas Turner round out a countdown that weighs varsity production, individual honors, and championship impact among players whose final Florida high school season fell between 2020 and 2025.

5. Dallas Turner, DE, St. Thomas Aquinas - Class of 2021

Turner’s final high school season ended with a state championship and a place among the nation’s most sought-after defensive recruits. After transferring from American Heritage to St. Thomas Aquinas, he recorded 25 tackles for loss and 13 sacks as a senior in 2020, helping the Raiders finish 8-1 and beat Edgewater 31-21 for the Class 7A title.

A consensus five-star prospect, Turner earned first-team honors on MaxPreps’ Florida all-state team before heading to Alabama, where he developed into one of college football’s premier pass rushers.

He earned consensus All-America honors and the coaches’ SEC Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023 before Minnesota selected him 17th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Turner now plays outside linebacker for the Vikings.

Dallas Turner recorded 25 tackles for loss and 13 sacks as a senior at St. Thomas Aquinas, helping the Raiders win the 2020 Class 7A state championship. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

4. J.J. McCarthy, QB, IMG Academy - Class of 2021

McCarthy spent one season at IMG Academy, but it ended with the Ascenders unbeaten and atop the national rankings. The Illinois native transferred from Nazareth Academy for his senior year in 2020 and led IMG to an 8-0 record and the MaxPreps national championship. The Ascenders outscored their opponents 381-82.

In his lone season at IMG, McCarthy totaled 1,440 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes and no interceptions. He opened the season with 341 yards and five touchdown passes against Venice, then threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-14 road win over Duncanville (TX). He was named MaxPreps' Florida High School Football Player of the Year and signed with Michigan as a five-star prospect.

McCarthy went on to lead Michigan to the 2023 national championship and finished his college career 27-1 as a starter. Minnesota selected him 10th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He joined the New York Giants in a September 2026 trade.

J.J. McCarthy led IMG Academy to an unbeaten season and the 2020 MaxPreps national championship before winning a national title at Michigan. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3. Malachi Toney, WR, American Heritage - Class of 2025

American Heritage turned to Toney at quarterback after starter Dia Bell was injured against Dillard in the second round of the 2024 playoffs. The standout receiver helped erase a 14-0 deficit in a 24-14 victory, then led the Patriots past Norland and St. Augustine to reach the Class 4A final.

Toney finished the run with 188 passing yards, a touchdown pass and a rushing score in a 40-31 victory over Jones, delivering Heritage’s first state championship since 2020. He closed his prep career with a senior season that included 58 receptions for 1,008 yards and 12 touchdowns, plus 524 passing yards and eight touchdown passes. His performance earned him the Nat Moore Trophy and MaxPreps’ Florida High School Football Player of the Year award.

After reclassifying into the Class of 2025, Toney carried that production to Miami, catching a nation-leading 109 passes for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns as a freshman. He set school records for receptions and receiving yards, also earning ACC Rookie of the Year honors. Malachi is now a sophomore receiver for the Hurricanes.

Malachi Toney helped American Heritage win the 2024 Class 4A state championship after moving from receiver to quarterback during the playoffs. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2. Rueben Bain Jr., DL, Miami Central - Class of 2023

Bain recorded 77 sacks at Miami Central, helping the Rockets win four straight state championships. He had 29.5 as a junior in 2021 and followed with 29 as a senior, when the Rockets finished 14-0.

He delivered in two of Central’s biggest victories that season, recording three sacks in a 20-14 win over IMG Academy and adding a sack and a late fumble recovery in the 38-31 Class 2M championship victory over American Heritage. His dominant final season brought him the Nat Moore Trophy and MaxPreps’ Florida High School Football Player of the Year award for 2022.

Bain stayed in South Florida at Miami, where he totaled 20.5 sacks over three seasons and earned ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2023 and ACC Defensive Player of the Year recognition in 2025. Tampa Bay selected him 15th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft; he now plays outside linebacker for the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. finished his Miami Central career with 77 sacks and four consecutive state championships. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Chaminade-Madonna - Class of 2024

As a senior, Smith caught 90 passes for 1,389 yards and 19 touchdowns, helping Chaminade-Madonna go 14-0 and win a third straight state championship. The Lions finished No. 2 nationally, while Smith topped the recruiting rankings as the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2024.

Against Bergen Catholic, he caught 17 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a 61-21 win. He added 13 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown in the 56-0 championship win over Clearwater Central Catholic, closing a season that earned him the Nat Moore Trophy and MaxPreps’ Florida High School Football Player of the Year award.

Smith helped Ohio State win the 2024 national championship as a freshman, setting school freshman records with 76 receptions, 1,315 receiving yards and 15 touchdown catches. He followed with 87 catches for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025 before rewriting the record book as a junior. Already Ohio State’s career leader in receiving yards, Smith broke the school’s career records for receptions and receiving touchdowns on Oct. 3, 2026, with 11 catches for 206 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-14 win at Iowa.

Jeremiah Smith won three consecutive state championships at Chaminade-Madonna and finished as the nation’s No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect