With fall sports seasons wrapping up around the nation and basketball seasons tipping off, High School On SI is ready to announce its initial Power 25 high school girls basketball rankings.

Ontario Christian (CA) retains its top spot from last year’s final Power 25 rankings, with Bishop McNamara (MD) close behind, but who else will challenge for the crown?

1. Ontario Christian (Ontario, CA)

Last year’s final ranking: 1

Season outlook: The nation’s top recruit, 5-star point guard Kaleena Smith, was the CIF Southern Section Open Division co-Player of the Year last year after averaging 31.5 points and 6.9 assists, and she’s flanked by Virginia Tech signee Dani Robinson and super sophomore Chloe Jenkins.

2. Bishop McNamara (Forestville, MD)

Last year’s final ranking: 2

Season outlook: First-year coach Sam Caldwell has a wealth of talent to challenge for a national title, led by Texas signee Qandace Samuels.

3. Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga, CA)

Last year’s final ranking: 15

Season outlook: Notre Dame commit Chasity Rice (17.8 points, 4.5 assists) powers the Eagles, who added transfer Dashia Richardson from Millennium (AZ).

4. Bullis (Potomac, MD)

Last year’s final ranking: 7

Season outlook: Last year’s Chipotle Nationals finalists boast UCLA commit Ivanna Wilson Manyacka, the nation’s No. 2 recruit, and top freshman Londyn Carter.

5. DME Academy (Daytona Beach, FL)

Last year’s final ranking: 4

Season outlook: Can DME build upon its Chipotle Nationals championship? It has five players among ESPN’s top 100 recruits and a sixth among the top 50 in the class of 2028.

6. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA)

Last year’s final ranking: 11

Season outlook: The Trailblazers graduated co-player of the year Jerzy Robinson but bring back standout juniors Zaire Hatter and Rosie Oladokun and added transfers Hamiley Arenas (Notre Dame) and Aaliyah Mack (Fairmont Prep).

7. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, CA)

Last year’s final ranking: 5

Season outlook: Washington commit Ze’ni Patterson and standout junior Maliya Hunter will look to get the Monarchs back to the CIF Open Division tournament.

8. Bishop Ireton (Alexandria, VA)

Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked

Season outlook: The Cardinals won the Virginia Division I title last season and are led by sophomore Nina McEldon.

9. Johnston (Des Moines, IA)

Last year’s final ranking: 8

Season outlook: The three-time Iowa state champions have won 79 consecutive games and return their starting backcourt in Kelli Kalb and Ari Phillips.

10. Creekside (Fairburn, GA)

Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked

Season outlook: With Auburn-bound G C’india Dennis back from a torn ACL that sidelined her for all but two games of her junior season, the Seminoles will be a contender for Georgia 6A top honors.

11. Westtown School (West Chester, PA)

Last year’s final ranking: 17

Season outlook: Jordyn Palmer returns for one final season at Westtown before heading off to South Carolina.

12. St. James Performance Academy (Springfield, VA)

Last year’s final ranking: 14

Season outlook: Top 15 recruits Jezelle Banks and Ashley MacCalla look to lead the Strivers to another Chipotle top seed — and this time, a title.

13. Belleville (MI)

Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked

Season outlook: Top recruit Sydney Savoury (Connecticut) looks to lead the Tigers back atop the Michigan Division I ranks after an upset loss in the quarterfinals last year.

14. Friends’ Central (Wynnewood, PA)

Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked

Season outlook: Ryan Carter (North Carolina) and Zya Small (West Virginia) are the top returners for the Phoenix.

15. Centennial (Corona, CA)

Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked

Season outlook: Junior C Sydney Douglas (19.1 ppg, 9.9 rebounds) led the Huskies to the CIF Division I state title.

16. Hopkins (Minnetonka, MN)

Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked

Season outlook: The Royals reached the Minnesota 4A final last year and return three starters who averaged 15 or more points per game.

17. IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked

Season outlook: The Ascenders boast four Power Four signees led by 6-7 center Jayla Forbes (Texas).

18. Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, VA)

Last year’s final ranking: 13

Season outlook: The Cavaliers’ only loss last season came in a postseason tournament after winning the Virginia Class 5 state title and return North Carolina commit Micah Ojo.

19. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked

Season outlook: Class of 2028 top recruit Tatianna Smith transferred over from Ontario Christian to make the Monarchs yet another threat in the CIF Southern Section.

20. Montverde Academy (FL)

Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked

Season outlook: Point guard Jordan Speller (Central Florida) will lead the Eagles this winter.

21. Rosemount (MN)

Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked

Season outlook: The Irish won the Minnesota 4A title last year and brings back sisters Amisha and Ashna Ramlall, both headed to Stanford next year.

22. Windward (Los Angeles)

Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked

Season outlook: With star junior guard Amel Cook back after missing last year with a knee injury to join USC commit Charis Rainey, the Wildcats could be one of the most improved teams in the nation after going 18-14 a year ago.

23. Summer Creek (Houston)

Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked

Season outlook: The reigning Texas 6A Division 1 champions boast a balanced lineup led by guard Erin Newsom, who was MVP of the state championship game.

24. Miami Country Day (FL)

Last year’s final ranking: 19

Season outlook: The Spartans won the Florida 2A title last year and feature senior guard Jalynn Belton, who recently committed to Virginia Commonwealth.

25. Sandy Creek (GA)

Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked

Season outlook: Junior 5-star point guard Morghan Reckley led the Patriots to the Georgia 3A final, averaging 23.9 points per game.

Under Consideration

Argyle (TX)

Davis (Yakima, WA)

Lone Peak (Highland, UT)

Millennium (Goodyear, AZ)

Principia (St. Louis, MO)

Tualatin (OR)

Wagner (San Antonio, TX)

Westlake (Austin, TX)

West Linn (OR)