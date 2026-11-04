Hawaii High School Football Elite 12 State Rankings (Nov. 3, 2026)

The Hawaii high school football postseason delivered another weekend of significant results, with the OIA Open Division championship matchup now set and several other contenders taking important steps toward league titles and state tournament opportunities.

Kapolei continues to hold the No. 1 position in the latest High School On SI Hawaii Elite 12 rankings after shutting out defending state champion Campbell 30-0. Mililani also punched its ticket to the OIA Open Division championship game, defeating Kahuku 26-15 in a matchup between two of the state's traditional powers.

The two victories set up a highly anticipated championship showdown between Kapolei and Mililani, with both programs already securing places in the upcoming HHSAA state tournament. Kahuku and Campbell will meet again for third place and the OIA's remaining state tournament berth.

Waipahu also continued its impressive postseason run, overwhelming Nanakuli 54-14 to advance to the OIA Division I championship game. Meanwhile, Punahou earned one of the weekend's most notable victories, edging Kamehameha Kapalama 9-6 in overtime to move up three places in the Elite 12.

Kapa'a, Kalaheo and 'Aiea also delivered important victories, while Konawaena and Kamehameha Hawaii were idle. With league championships approaching and the HHSAA state tournament scheduled to begin Nov. 13, the race for Hawaii supremacy is entering its final stretch.

Here is the latest High School On SI Hawaii Elite 12 State Rankings.

High School On SI

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1. Kapolei

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: Kapolei 30, Campbell 0

Loss(es): Campbell, 17-14

Kapolei delivered one of its most impressive performances of the season, shutting out defending state champion Campbell 30-0 to advance to the OIA Open Division championship game. The Hurricanes now prepare for a highly anticipated showdown with Mililani on Nov. 7, with the OIA crown and bragging rights on the line.

2. Mililani

Record: 9-1

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Mililani 26, Kahuku 15

Loss(es): Kapolei, 25-7

Mililani earned its place in the OIA Open Division championship game with a 26-15 victory over Kahuku, overcoming a second-half challenge to secure another important postseason victory. The Trojans now get another crack at Kapolei on Nov. 7, with an OIA championship and an opportunity to avenge their earlier regular-season loss at stake.

3. Waipahu

Record: 10-1

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Waipahu 54, Nanakuli 14

Loss(es): Kapolei, 50-15

Waipahu continued its offensive explosion with a 54-14 victory over Nanakuli, advancing to the OIA Division I championship game and strengthening its position among Hawaii's top contenders. The Marauders now prepare for a Nov. 6 showdown with 'Aiea, with the league championship and another opportunity to make a statement awaiting them.

4. Kahuku

Record: 7-5

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Mililani 26, Kahuku 15

Loss(es): Junipero Serra (Calif.), 28-21; St. John Bosco (Calif.), 49-13; Mililani, 28-6; Kapolei, 42-35; Mililani, 26-15

Kahuku came up short in its OIA Open Division semifinal against Mililani, falling 26-15 despite making a second-half push to take the lead before the Trojans pulled away. The Red Raiders now face Campbell in the third-place game Nov. 7, with the winner earning the OIA's remaining berth in the HHSAA state tournament.

5. Campbell

Record: 7-4

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Kapolei 30, Campbell 0

Loss(es): Waipahu, 40-17; Mililani, 35-30; Kahuku, 24-21; Kapolei, 30-0

Campbell's bid to defend its OIA Open Division championship took a significant hit with a 30-0 shutout loss to Kapolei, leaving the Sabers needing one more victory to keep their state championship hopes alive. They now face Kahuku in the Nov. 7 third-place matchup, with a state tournament berth on the line.

6. Kapa'a

Record: 6-1-1

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Kapa'a 28, Waimea 7

Loss(es): San Clemente (Calif.), 23-8

Kapa'a continued its impressive campaign with a 28-7 victory over Waimea, adding another convincing result to the Warriors' résumé and moving up one spot in the Elite 12. The Warriors now await their next postseason assignment as the Hawaii state tournament picture comes into focus.

7. Kamehameha Kapalama

Record: 5-5

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Punahou 9, Kamehameha Kapalama 6 (OT)

Loss(es): Orem (Utah), 16-7; Kahuku, 13-5; Kapolei, 8-0; Campbell, 16-7; Punahou, 9-6 (OT)

Kamehameha Kapalama suffered a narrow 9-6 overtime loss to Punahou, falling in a defensive battle that came down to the final possession. The Warriors now turn their attention toward the HHSAA state tournament, where they will represent the ILH and await their opening-round opponent.

8. Punahou

Record: 3-6-1

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Punahou 9, Kamehameha Kapalama 6 (OT)

Loss(es): Kahuku, 16-10; Kapolei, 14-0; Kamehameha Kapalama, 16-6; Cardinal

Newman (Calif.), 22-21; St. Louis, 13-3; Kamehameha Kapalama, 40-14

Punahou earned one of the weekend's biggest victories, knocking off Kamehameha Kapalama 9-6 in overtime to climb three places in the latest rankings. The victory gives the Buffanblu a strong finish to their season, with their regular-season schedule now complete.

9. Konawaena

Record: 6-1

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Kamehameha Hawaii, 28-21

Konawaena was idle last week as the Wildcats remained at No. 9 following another strong stretch of football on the Big Island. The Wildcats now await confirmation of their next postseason assignment as the state tournament field takes shape.

10. Kalaheo

Record: 9-0

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Kalaheo 31, Castle 13

Loss(es): None

Kalaheo continued its impressive campaign with a 31-13 victory over Castle, advancing to the OIA Division II championship game after another strong postseason performance. The Mustangs now prepare for a Nov. 5 showdown with Kaiser, with a league championship on the line.

11. Kamehameha Hawaii

Record: 7-2

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Wai'anae, 22-16; Konawaena, 30-21

Kamehameha Hawaii was idle last week, remaining at No. 11 as the Warriors await their next opportunity to take the field. Their next opponent has not yet been confirmed, with the postseason picture still developing across the neighboring islands.

12. 'Aiea

Record: 7-3

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: 'Aiea 30, Wai'anae 0

Loss(es): Waipahu, 49-21; Moanalua, 17-13; Wai'anae, 17-14

'Aiea made a strong entrance into the Elite 12, shutting out Wai'anae 30-0 in a convincing victory that sends the Na Alii into the OIA Division I championship game. The challenge gets considerably tougher Nov. 6 when they face Waipahu, with the league title and a chance to strengthen their postseason standing on the line.

Final Analysis

The latest Elite 12 rankings feature a familiar name at the top, but the championship picture is beginning to take shape across the islands. Kapolei and Mililani have earned their way into the OIA Open Division championship game, setting up a rematch between two of Hawaii's most talented programs, while Waipahu and 'Aiea will battle for the Division I crown.

The next week will bring several important decisions, from the OIA championship games to the remaining state tournament berths. With the HHSAA championships approaching, Hawaii's top programs are running out of opportunities to make their final statements before the pursuit of state titles begins.