Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 12, 2026)

The Indiana high school football season enters the final week of the regular season, with the state's top programs still jockeying for playoff position.

Brownsburg continues to set the pace in this week's Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings, while Warren Central and Westfield stack up just behind in the Nos. 2-3 positions.

Lawrence North and Center Grove, meanwhile, round out the top five after changing positions this week. Lawrence North won the battle between No. 4 and No. 5 last week, topping Center Grove 28-20 in Indiana's High School Football Game of the Week.

With the regular season moving toward its conclusion, the margin for error is shrinking, and every matchup offers an opportunity to make a statement. Some teams are working to protect their standing among the state's elite, while others are looking to improve their standing with just one week to go. The latest rankings provide a snapshot of Indiana's leading programs as the stakes rise and the road to a state championship comes into sharper focus.

This is your High School On SI Indiana Top 25 Football State Rankings.

High School On SI

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1. Brownsburg

Record: 8-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: Brownsburg 50, Noblesville 14

Loss(es): None

Brownsburg continued its dominant season with a 50-14 victory over Noblesville, adding another convincing win to its résumé. The Bulldogs will visit No. 22 Hamilton Southeastern looking to close out another perfect regular season.

2. Warren Central

Record: 8-0

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Warren Central 42, Carmel 28

Loss(es): None

Warren Central put itself in position to close the regular season unbeaten this week. The Warriors shouldn't have any problem doing that Friday at home against Homestead.

3. Westfield

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Westfield 42, Fishers 21

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 38-14

Westfield kept rolling with a 42-21 victory over Fishers, continuing to establish itself as one of the state's top contenders. The Shamrocks will host Franklin Central Friday.

4. Lawrence North

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Lawrence North 28, Center Grove 20

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 48-25; Warren Central, 53-37

Lawrence North delivered one of the week's biggest results, knocking off Center Grove 28-20. The Wildcats visit Pike Friday.

5. Center Grove

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Lawrence North 28, Center Grove 20

Loss(es): Warren Central, 20-14; Lawrence North, 28-20

Center Grove came up short in a marquee matchup, falling 28-20 to Lawrence North. The Trojans will host No. 23 Bloomington South Friday.

6. Carroll

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Carroll 57, Fort Wayne Northrop 18

Loss(es): Center Grove, 42-17

Carroll put together another impressive performance, rolling past Fort Wayne Northrop 57-18. The Chargers ease up a spot this weekend heading into the finale at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers Friday.

7. East Central

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: East Central 35, Columbus North 13

Loss(es): Elder (Ohio), 42-7

East Central strengthened its standing among Indiana's top programs with a 35-13 victory over Columbus North. The Trojans inch up one position here with a tough home game Friday against No. 15 Roncalli looming.

8. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 28, Fort Wayne Snider 14

Loss(es): Carroll, 49-29

Bishop Dwenger earned a key city victory, defeating Fort Wayne Snider 28-14. The Saints take a two-notch jump this week, headed into Friday's road finale at Fort Wayne South Side.

9. Carmel

Record: 4-4

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Warren Central 42, Carmel 28

Loss(es): Westfield, 38-34; Center Grove, 36-34; Lawrence North, 28-21; Warren Central, 42-28

Carmel couldn't keep pace with Warren Central, falling 42-28 in a matchup against one of the state's top contenders. It's been the theme in 2026 for the Greyhounds with losses four of the state's top five teams while winning every other contest. They hope to at least continue the second part of that equation Friday at home against unranked Lawrence Central.

10. Zionsville

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank: 16

Last Week: Zionsville 33, Avon 13

Loss(es): Westfield, 42-7; Brownsburg, 38-3

Zionsville made a statement with a 33-13 victory over Avon, strengthening its position among Indiana's ranked teams. The Eagles will host winless Fishers Friday to close out the regular season.

11. Crown Point

Record: 8-0

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Crown Point 47, Chesterton 6

Loss(es): None

Crown Point delivered a dominant performance, rolling past Chesterton 47-6. The Bulldogs get a chance to close out the regular season undefeated Friday at 1-7 Michigan City.

12. Penn

Record: 8-0

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: Penn 59, New Prairie 7

Loss(es): None

Penn turned in a convincing performance, overwhelming New Prairie 59-7. The Kingsmen host South Bend Saint Joseph in a battle of unbeatens.

13. Cathedral

Record: 5-3

Previous Rank: 17

Last Week: Cathedral 28, Covington (Ky.) Catholic 20

Loss(es): Ben Davis, 33-27; Loyola Academy (Ill.), 33-19; Trotwood-Madison (Ohio), 17-10

Cathedral picked up an impressive out-of-state victory, defeating Covington Catholic of Kentucky 28-20. The Irish continue to test themselves against quality out-of-state competition where two of their three losses have come in 2026. They'll do it again Friday when they host a Top 20 Ohio squad in Archbishop Hoban.

14. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 34, Terre Haute South Vigo 12

Loss(es): Cathedral, 16-14

Bishop Chatard continued its winning ways with a 34-12 victory over Terre Haute South. The Trojans have a tough chore Friday when they visit Cincinnati to take on Elder, a Top 5 Ohio squad.

15. Roncalli

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: Roncalli 42, Harrison 6

Loss(es): Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 15-14; Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 42-14

Roncalli delivered another convincing performance, defeating Harrison 42-6. The Royals get one more chance to shake up these rankings when they visit No. 7 East Central Friday.

16. Avon

Record: 5-3

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Zionsville 33, Avon 13

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 49-7; Westfield, 49-16; Zionsville, 33-13

Avon suffered a setback against a ranked opponent, falling 33-13 to Zionsville. The Orioles will try to close out the regular season with a win at Noblesville Friday.

17. Decatur Central

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Decatur Central 62, Perry Meridian 24

Loss(es): Avon, 31-6

Decatur Central exploded offensively in a 62-24 victory over Perry Meridian. The Hawks have shown they can put points on the board in bunches, and they'll look to keep that production going at Franklin Community Friday.

18. Ben Davis

Record: 3-5

Previous Rank: 20

Last Week: Ben Davis 45, Lawrence Central 0

Loss(es): Avon, 22-12; Center Grove, 21-10; Warren Central, 25-8; Lawrence North, 54-28; Carmel, 28-24

Ben Davis turned in a dominant defensive performance, shutting out Lawrence Central 45-0. It ranks as one of the Giants' best wins in 2026, and they'll try to stay in the win column Friday at North Central.

19. Merrillville

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: Merrillville 41, Lake Central 20

Loss(es): Crown Point, 23-14

Merrillville earned an important Northwest Indiana victory, defeating Lake Central 41-20. The Pirates head to Chesterton Friday to close out the regular season.

20. New Palestine

Record: 5-3

Previous Rank: 19

Last Week: IMG Academy (Fla.) 49, New Palestine 7

Loss(es): East Central, 14-6; Roncalli, 20-6; IMG Academy, 49-7

New Palestine ran into a formidable opponent in IMG Academy, falling 49-7 to the Florida powerhouse. The Dragons have had a rough couple of weeks losing to Roncalli prior to that, but they'll be back home Friday against Delta where they should be able to close out with a win.

21. Warsaw

Record: 8-0

Previous Rank: 21

Last Week: Warsaw 37, Concord 29

Loss(es): None

Warsaw picked up a 37-29 victory over Concord in a competitive matchup. The Tigers have an interesting road trip Friday to undefeated Northridge in a battle between two Top 50 squads that could be one of the best contests of the weekend. It's an opportunity for Northridge to make its own case for this spot in the Top 25.

22. Hamilton Southeastern

Record: 4-4

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: Hamilton Southeastern 35, Franklin Central 14

Loss(es): Carroll, 54-23; Avon, 28-7; Westfield, 36-7; Zionsville, 30-14

Hamilton Southeastern earned a solid 35-14 victory over Franklin Central, adding another win to its late-season résumé. The Royals have a tough chore at home against No. 1 Brownsburg.

23. Bloomington South

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: Bloomington South 52, Brebeuf Jesuit Prep 7

Loss(es): Ironton (OH), 37-0

Bloomington South put together one of the week's most lopsided victories, routing Brebeuf Jesuit 52-7. The Panthers continue to make their case among southern Indiana's top teams, and they can make their biggest statement yet in a Friday visit to No. 5 Center Grove.

24. Danville

Record: 8-0

Previous Rank: 24

Last Week: Danville 42, McCutcheon 7

Loss(es): None

Danville continued its strong campaign with a 42-7 victory over McCutcheon. The Warriors should finish off an undefeated regular season Friday when they visit winless Terre Haute North Vigo.

25. East Noble

Record: 8-0

Previous Rank: 25

Last Week: East Noble 62, New Haven 20

Loss(es): None

East Noble turned in a dominant performance, defeating New Haven 62-20. The Knights also have a chance at closing out an undefeated regular season on the road at an 0-8 Bellmont.

Final Analysis

As Indiana's regular season winds down, the pressure will only grow for the teams hoping to make a championship run. Brownsburg remains the team to catch, but with Warren Central, Westfield, Lawrence North and a host of hungry challengers in pursuit, the pecking order could still shift before the postseason begins.