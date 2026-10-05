Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 5, 2026)

The penultimate week of the Indiana high school football regular season has arrived, and there is still much to be settled on the field and here in the High School On SI Indiana Top 25 Football State Rankings.

Several contenders have fallen by the wayside over the last couple of weeks, and they'll have to wait until the postseason to re-enter the conversation. No. 1 Brownsburg and No. 2 Warren Central continued to look dominant, however, and that due still occupies the top two spots on this list.

While Brownsburg dominated Zionsville as expected, it was Warren Central that made perhaps the biggest statement of the week by outlasting Lawrence North in a high-scoring showdown. The Warriors were actually ranked behind the Wildcats in some Top 25 lists heading into the game, but they proved the better team at home on a night when their rushing attack was unstoppable.

No. 3 Westfield also bounced back in a big way after losing to Brownsburg the previous week, and No. 4 Center Grove continues to quietly build one of the state's strongest resumes with only a single loss to No. 2 Warren Central marring what has otherwise been a fantastic campaign. Center Grove only lost to the the Warriors by six points, and at this point, the top four teams have created some separation from the rest of the Top 25, starting with that No. 5 Lawrence North squad that fell to Warren Central.

This is your High School On SI Indiana Top 25 Football State Rankings.

High School On SI

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1. Brownsburg

Record: 7-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: Brownsburg 38, Zionsville 3

Loss(es): None

Brownsburg continues to look like the class of Indiana, remaining undefeated with a convincing over Zionsville. The Bulldogs have now won all seven games by double digits, and they get Noblesville Friday in their regular-season home finale.

2. Warren Central

Record: 7-0

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Warren Central 53, Lawrence North 37

Loss(es): None

The Warriors made their strongest case yet for the No. 2 spot, remaining unbeaten while outlasting Lawrence North 53-37 in a shootout between two of the state's best. Warren Central now turns its attention to a No. 9 Carmel squad that visits Friday night.

3. Westfield

Record: 6-1

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Westfield 49, Avon 16

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 38-14

After falling to Brownsburg the previous week, the Shamrocks rebounded emphatically by dismantling Avon 49-16 and improving to 6-1. Westfield will have to avoid stumbling at a winless Fishers team that is better than its disappointing record to date.

4. Center Grove

Record: 6-1

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Center Grove 49, Pike 14

Loss(es): Warren Central, 20-14

The Trojans continue to quietly build one of the state's most impressive resumes, rolling past Pike 49-14 for their fourth straight victory. At 6-1, Center Grove now gets a huge opportunity to strengthen its position when Lawrence North comes to Greenwood next Friday in the Indiana Game of the Week.

5. Lawrence North

Record: 5-2

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Warren Central 53, Lawrence North 37

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 48-25; Warren Central, 53-37

Lawrence North kept pace with Warren Central for one half, before falling behind and eventually losing 53-37 to the No. 2 Warriors. The defense has been vulnerable at times, especially in the Wildcats' two losses to the state's top two teams, including a season-opening loss to No. 1 Brownsburg. If they don't patch the leaks, it could turn into another long night at No. 4 Center Grove.

6. Avon

Record: 5-2

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Westfield 49, Avon 16

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 49-7; Westfield, 49-16

The Orioles suffered their second loss of the season and first in the Hoosier Crossroads, falling 49-16 at Westfield. If Brownsburg is in a tier of it own, then Avon is solidly in the third tier behind the Warren Center/Westfield/Center Grove trio for now. They heed to beat No. 16 Zionsville Friday at home to stay there.

7. Carroll

Record: 6-1

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Carroll 45, Homestead 14

Loss(es): Center Grove, 42-17

The Chargers continue to make a compelling case as the state's best team outside the Indianapolis power corridor, rolling past Homestead 45-14 for their fifth straight victory. At 6-1, Carroll has been especially impressive offensively and now prepares for another big test against a Northrop squad that was booted from the rankings this week after losing to Snider.

8. East Central

Record: 6-1

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: East Central 70, Connersville 27

Loss(es): Elder (Ohio), 42-7

The Trojans keep piling up points after bouncing back from their loss to Elder with another dominant performance, crushing Connersville 70-27. East Central has shown enough firepower and defensive toughness to remain firmly in that third tier with Lawrence North, Avon, and Carroll for now, and they've yet to lose to an in-state foe. They'll try to keep rolling Friday at home against Columbus North.

9. Carmel

Record: 4-3

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Carmel 28, Ben Davis 24

Loss(es): Westfield, 38-34; Center Grove, 36-34; Lawrence North, 28-21

Carmel's only losses are to three teams ranked in the top five, but that's also the knock against this Greyhounds' squad: they haven't proven they belong higher on this list by failing to beat any higher-ranked opponents. They get yet another opportunity Friday at No. 2 Warren Central.

10. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger

Record: 6-1

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 34, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 6

Loss(es): Carroll, 49-29

The Saints continued their steady march toward the postseason with a 34-6 victory over Bishop Luers. At 6-1, Dwenger's only loss remains the 49-29 setback against Carroll, and Friday's meeting with Snider offers another chance to strengthen an already solid resume. Snider is coming off a win over previous No. 24 Fort Wayne Northrop so the Saints can't take the Panthers lightly.

11. Decatur Central

Record: 6-1

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Decatur Central 51, Bloomington North 0

Loss(es): Avon, 31-6

The Hawks have quietly become one of the state's hottest teams, winning six straight after opening the season with a loss. Decatur Central overwhelmed Bloomington North 51-0 behind 350 rushing yards and now gets Perry Meridian as it looks to carry its momentum into the postseason.

12. Crown Point

Record: 7-0

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: Crown Point 42, La Porte 6

Loss(es): None

The Bulldogs continue to roll through the Duneland Conference, improving to 6-0 with a 42-6 rout of La Porte. Crown Point has allowed just 32 points all season and now gets another important conference test against Chesterton.

13. Penn

Record: 7-0

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: Penn 44, Elkhart 0

Loss(es): None

The Kingsmen remain perfect after another dominant defensive performance, shutting out Elkhart 44-0. Penn is now 7-0 and has allowed just 35 points all season in great position with the playoffs fast approaching.

14. Roncalli

Record: 5-2

Previous Rank: 21

Last Week: Roncalli 20, New Palestine 6

Loss(es): Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 15-14; Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 42-14

The Royals are on the move again, improving their standing on this list after knocking off previous No. 9 New Palestine 20-6 for their fourth straight victory. Roncalli's defense held the Dragons to 177 yards, and Alex Jarvis nearly equaled that output on his own with 165 rushing yards to help secure the program's biggest win of the season so far.

15. Merrillville

Record: 6-1

Previous Rank: 16

Last Week: Merrillville 34, Valparaiso 21

Loss(es): Crown Point, 23-14

The Pirates remain one of Northwest Indiana's most consistent teams, improving to 6-1 with a 34-21 victory over Valparaiso. Merrillville has now won six of its last seven and continues to look like a team that could make a deep postseason run.

16. Zionsville

Record: 5-2

Previous Rank: 17

Last Week: Brownsburg 38, Zionsville 3

Loss(es): Westfield, 42-7; Brownsburg, 38-3

The Eagles' record slipped to 5-2 after Brownsburg handed them a decisive 38-3 defeat, and it won't get much easier Friday with a trip to No. 6 Avon on the slate.

17. Cathedral

Record: 4-3

Previous Rank: 19

Last Week: Cathedral 43, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 6

Loss(es): Ben Davis, 33-27; Loyola Academy (Ill.), 33-19; Trotwood-Madison (Ohio), 17-10

The Fighting Irish have stabilized their season nicely after a rough start, winning four of their last five games. They handled Crispus Attucks with ease in a 43-6 blowout, and next up is a Friday trek across the state line to face Covington Catholic of Kentucky.

18. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard

Record: 6-1

Previous Rank: 20

Last Week: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 42, Columbus East 0

Loss(es): Cathedral, 16-14

The Trojans continue to look like one of the state's most formidable 4A teams, blanking Columbus East 42-0 for their third straight victory. Chatard's only loss remains the 16-14 heartbreaker against Cathedral, and a Friday matchup with Terre Haute South Vigo is next.

19. New Palestine

Record: 5-2

Last Week: Roncalli 20, New Palestine 6

Loss(es): East Central, 14-6; Roncalli, 20-6

The Dragons were stunned in a 20-6 loss at Roncalli in a defensive battle. New Palestine held the Royals to just 215 total yards but managed only 177 itself, and the Dragons now face national title contender IMG Academy of Florida Friday at home.

20. Ben Davis

Record: 2-5

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: Carmel 28, Ben Davis 24

Loss(es): Avon, 22-12; Center Grove, 21-10; Warren Central, 25-8; Lawrence North, 54-28; Carmel, 28-24

Ben Davis is mired in the late stages of what appears to be another losing season. They get a chance to make a little bit of a statement against Lawrence Central Friday at home.

Previous Rank: 9

21. Warsaw

Record: 7-0

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: Warsaw 49, Plymouth 0

Loss(es): None

The Tigers are 7-0 for the first time since 2001 after steamrolling Plymouth 49-0, a game in which they set a school rushing record with 564 yards. Warsaw has allowed just 39 points over its last five games and now faces Concord with a chance to keep its perfect season intact.

22. Hamilton Southeastern

Record: 3-4

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: Hamilton Southeastern 36, Noblesville 0

Loss(es): Carroll, 54-23; Avon, 28-7; Westfield, 36-7; Zionsville, 30-14

The Royals got back on track in a big way, shutting out Noblesville 36-0 after losing three straight games. At 3-4, Hamilton Southeastern has faced a brutal schedule — all four losses have come against ranked opponents in this poll — and now faces a tough Franklin Central before a season-ending showdown with Brownsburg.

23. Bloomington South

Record: 6-1

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: Ironton (OH) 37, Bloomington South 0

Loss(es): Ironton (OH), 37-0

Bloomington South was whipped thoroughly by Ohio powerhouse Ironton, but they remain unbeaten against in-state competition. They host Brebeuf Jesuit Prep Friday, looking to get back in the win column.

24. Danville

Record: 7-0

Previous Rank: 24

Last Week: Danville 45, Harrison 14

Loss(es): None

The Warriors are the perfect definition of a team that has earned its way into this poll, improving to 7-0 with a 45-14 win over Lafayette Harrison. Danville has dominated the competition throughout the season and now has an opportunity to keep its undefeated run going Friday at McCutcheon.

25. East Noble

Record: 7-0

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: East Noble 42, Columbia City 21

Loss(es): None

East Noble cracks the Top 25 this week, boosted in part by Fort Wayne Snider's win over No. 24 Fort Wayne Northrop last weekend. East Noble beat Snider 46-36 earlier this season, and they head into Friday's matchup at New Haven still undefeated.

Final Analysis

With the regular season entering its final stretch, the margin for error is shrinking for every team in the Indiana Top 25. Brownsburg continues to set the pace, but Warren Central, Westfield, Center Grove and a deep group of second and third-tier contenders remain on the fringe of the various state title conversations. The next few weeks should bring more movement as teams jockey for playoff position, with several marquee matchups still waiting to shape the final rankings.