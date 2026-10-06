Skip to main content
High School

Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Oct. 6, 2026

Van Meter replaces Kuemper Catholic atop the Class 2A Iowa high school football Top 10 this week.
Dana Becker|
Van Meter’s Andon Watson (1) celebrates with teammate Drew Rhodes (7) after scoring a touchdown Nov. 21, 2025 during the Class 2A high school state football championship at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Van Meter’s Andon Watson (1) celebrates with teammate Drew Rhodes (7) after scoring a touchdown Nov. 21, 2025 during the Class 2A high school state football championship at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the first time in a long time, a new No. 1 has emerged in the Iowa high school football class rankings.

Van Meter moved ahead of defending Class 2A state champion Kuemper Catholic after the Knights suffered a stunning loss to Spirit Lake. Of note, despite the drop in the class Top 10, Kuemper Catholic is still the highest ranked team in the High School On SI Iowa Top 25.

Spirit Lake made a jump in the rankings thanks to its win over the Knights.

5A: Johnston Headed For Another Top 10 Matchup

One week after besting Ankeny and moving up to No. 3 in Class 5A, Johnston has another Top 10 foe on the docket.

The Dragons will take on fifth-ranked Sioux City East this coming Friday. The Black Raiders bounced back from their first loss, besting Des Moines Roosevelt after falling to Ankeny the week prior.

1A: Former Champion Grundy Center Causes Shakeup

Grundy Center scored a big overtime victory a year removed from its incredible run dominating the smaller classes of Iowa high school football.

The Spartans handed South Hardin its first loss of the season, improving to 4-2 on the year. With the win, they moved back inside of the Top 10.

Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Oct. 6, 2026

Class 5A

  1. Southeast Polk
  2. Dowling Catholic
  3. Johnston
  4. Ankeny
  5. Sioux City East
  6. Cedar Falls
  7. Iowa City Liberty
  8. Waukee
  9. Waukee Northwest
  10. Bettendorf

Class 4A

  1. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  3. Carlisle
  4. Western Dubuque
  5. Clear Creek-Amana
  6. Lewis Central
  7. North Polk
  8. Spencer
  9. ADM
  10. Waverly-Shell Rock

Class 3A

  1. Clear Lake
  2. Solon
  3. Des Moines Christian
  4. Carroll
  5. Sioux Center
  6. West Delaware
  7. Mount Pleasant
  8. Sioux City Bishop Heelan
  9. Davenport Assumption
  10. Mount Vernon

Class 2A

  1. Van Meter
  2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
  3. Spirit Lake
  4. Kuemper Catholic
  5. OABCIG
  6. Mid-Prairie
  7. Centerville
  8. Alburnett
  9. Crestwood
  10. Wilton

Class 1A

  1. Iowa City Regina Catholic
  2. West Lyon
  3. Aplington-Parkersburg
  4. Treynor
  5. Dyersville Beckman Catholic
  6. Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
  7. West Marshall
  8. Underwood
  9. Grundy Center
  10. South Hardin

Class A

  1. Woodbury Central
  2. Saint Ansgar
  3. West Sioux
  4. Council Bluffs St. Albert
  5. Madrid
  6. ACGC
  7. Pekin
  8. Maquoketa Valley
  9. East Buchanan
  10. West Fork

Eight-Player

  1. Woodbine
  2. Audubon
  3. Iowa Valley
  4. Bedford
  5. Edgewood-Colesburg
  6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  7. Bishop Garrigan
  8. Clarksville
  9. Kingsley-Pierson
  10. North Union
Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Share on XFollow danabecker
Home/Iowa