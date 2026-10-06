For the first time in a long time, a new No. 1 has emerged in the Iowa high school football class rankings.

Van Meter moved ahead of defending Class 2A state champion Kuemper Catholic after the Knights suffered a stunning loss to Spirit Lake. Of note, despite the drop in the class Top 10, Kuemper Catholic is still the highest ranked team in the High School On SI Iowa Top 25.

Spirit Lake made a jump in the rankings thanks to its win over the Knights.

5A: Johnston Headed For Another Top 10 Matchup

One week after besting Ankeny and moving up to No. 3 in Class 5A, Johnston has another Top 10 foe on the docket.

The Dragons will take on fifth-ranked Sioux City East this coming Friday. The Black Raiders bounced back from their first loss, besting Des Moines Roosevelt after falling to Ankeny the week prior.

1A: Former Champion Grundy Center Causes Shakeup

Grundy Center scored a big overtime victory a year removed from its incredible run dominating the smaller classes of Iowa high school football.

The Spartans handed South Hardin its first loss of the season, improving to 4-2 on the year. With the win, they moved back inside of the Top 10.

Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Oct. 6, 2026

Class 5A

Southeast Polk Dowling Catholic Johnston Ankeny Sioux City East Cedar Falls Iowa City Liberty Waukee Waukee Northwest Bettendorf

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Xavier Sergeant Bluff-Luton Carlisle Western Dubuque Clear Creek-Amana Lewis Central North Polk Spencer ADM Waverly-Shell Rock

Class 3A

Clear Lake Solon Des Moines Christian Carroll Sioux Center West Delaware Mount Pleasant Sioux City Bishop Heelan Davenport Assumption Mount Vernon

Class 2A

Van Meter Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Spirit Lake Kuemper Catholic OABCIG Mid-Prairie Centerville Alburnett Crestwood Wilton

Class 1A

Iowa City Regina Catholic West Lyon Aplington-Parkersburg Treynor Dyersville Beckman Catholic Clarion-Goldfield/Dows West Marshall Underwood Grundy Center South Hardin

Class A

Woodbury Central Saint Ansgar West Sioux Council Bluffs St. Albert Madrid ACGC Pekin Maquoketa Valley East Buchanan West Fork

Eight-Player

Woodbine Audubon Iowa Valley Bedford Edgewood-Colesburg Gladbrook-Reinbeck Bishop Garrigan Clarksville Kingsley-Pierson North Union