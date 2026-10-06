Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Oct. 6, 2026
For the first time in a long time, a new No. 1 has emerged in the Iowa high school football class rankings.
Van Meter moved ahead of defending Class 2A state champion Kuemper Catholic after the Knights suffered a stunning loss to Spirit Lake. Of note, despite the drop in the class Top 10, Kuemper Catholic is still the highest ranked team in the High School On SI Iowa Top 25.
Spirit Lake made a jump in the rankings thanks to its win over the Knights.
5A: Johnston Headed For Another Top 10 Matchup
One week after besting Ankeny and moving up to No. 3 in Class 5A, Johnston has another Top 10 foe on the docket.
The Dragons will take on fifth-ranked Sioux City East this coming Friday. The Black Raiders bounced back from their first loss, besting Des Moines Roosevelt after falling to Ankeny the week prior.
1A: Former Champion Grundy Center Causes Shakeup
Grundy Center scored a big overtime victory a year removed from its incredible run dominating the smaller classes of Iowa high school football.
The Spartans handed South Hardin its first loss of the season, improving to 4-2 on the year. With the win, they moved back inside of the Top 10.
Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Oct. 6, 2026
Class 5A
- Southeast Polk
- Dowling Catholic
- Johnston
- Ankeny
- Sioux City East
- Cedar Falls
- Iowa City Liberty
- Waukee
- Waukee Northwest
- Bettendorf
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Carlisle
- Western Dubuque
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Lewis Central
- North Polk
- Spencer
- ADM
- Waverly-Shell Rock
Class 3A
- Clear Lake
- Solon
- Des Moines Christian
- Carroll
- Sioux Center
- West Delaware
- Mount Pleasant
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Davenport Assumption
- Mount Vernon
Class 2A
- Van Meter
- Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
- Spirit Lake
- Kuemper Catholic
- OABCIG
- Mid-Prairie
- Centerville
- Alburnett
- Crestwood
- Wilton
Class 1A
- Iowa City Regina Catholic
- West Lyon
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Treynor
- Dyersville Beckman Catholic
- Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
- West Marshall
- Underwood
- Grundy Center
- South Hardin
Class A
- Woodbury Central
- Saint Ansgar
- West Sioux
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
- Madrid
- ACGC
- Pekin
- Maquoketa Valley
- East Buchanan
- West Fork
Eight-Player
- Woodbine
- Audubon
- Iowa Valley
- Bedford
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Bishop Garrigan
- Clarksville
- Kingsley-Pierson
- North Union
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker