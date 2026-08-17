Iowa High School Football: Predicting The Class A District Races

We continue our preview of the upcoming Iowa high school football season with a look at the Class A division.

MMCRU went a perfect 13-0 last fall, capping things off by winning the state championship inside the UNI-Dome. The Royals feature a number of key players back as they look to defend their crown.

Here is a preview for each of the eight districts in Class A of Iowa high school football.

Iowa High School Football Class A District Predictions

District 1

Teams: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, MMCRU, Sibley-Ocheyedan, Sioux Central, South O’Brien, West Sioux.

Favorite: To be the man, you have to beat the man, and in 2025, nobody beat MMCRU. The Royals return as district and state champions led by star Eli Harpenau. The senior completed over 63 percent of his passes for nearly 2,000 yards and 29 touchdowns, running in 10 more scores. He will have several new faces around him on both sides of the ball.

Dark horse: After a strong district run last year, Sibley-Ocheyedan looks for more behind dual-threat quarterback Hunter Kauffman. He threw for over 1,200 yards and ran for more than 1,000, throwing 14 TDs while running in 12. Three of his four top targets graduated, with Tristen Wingate the most experienced one back.

Predicted playoff teams: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, MMCRU, Sibley-Ocheyedan, West Sioux.

District 2

Teams: AGWSR, BCLUW, Belmond-Klemme, Lake Mills, Mason City Newman Catholic, West Fork, West Hancock.

Favorite: Once again, West Hancock appears to be the premier team in the district, as the Eagles went 8-1 a season ago. A stunning first round playoff loss should only motivate the likes of returning players Coen Witte, Nathan Bixel, Jacoby Subject and Caiden Squier. Bixel ran for over 1,000 yards and a scored 12 touchdowns.

Dark horse: Zander Hansen and Blaine Schulz are set for big senior seasons for West Fork. Hansen threw for 865 yards and eight TDs while Schulz ran for 640 and scored six times. Schulz should be RB1 this fall, as Ryker Reimers moved into the No. 1 receiver role.

Predicted playoff teams: Belmond-Klemme, Mason City Newman Catholic, West Fork, West Hancock.

District 3

Teams: Clayton Ridge, Nashua-Plainfield, North Butler, Postville, Saint Ansgar, South Winneshiek, Starmont.

Favorite: A run to the state championship game highlighted another strong season for Saint Ansgar. The Saints averaged nearly 46 points per game and return quarterback Porter Schwiesow, who had almost 1,100 and 16 TDs as a sophomore. Korben Michels and his 2,000-plus yards from scrimmage and 38 touchdowns will need to be replaced.

Dark horse: Many of the key offensive players are back for North Butler, led by top rusher Tucker Pecha. He had 661 yards and eight TDs while Jack Bartels and Evan McCormick each went over 200 yards. Wade Wangsness is also back at quarterback after throwing for 351 yards.

Predicted playoff teams: Nashua-Plainfield, North Butler, Saint Ansgar, South Winneshiek.

District 4

Teams: East Marshall, East Buchanan, Maquoketa Valley, Midland, North Cedar, North Linn, Wapsie Valley.

Favorite: While 2,000-yard rusher Hunter Curley has graduated, Wapsie Valley still returns Caleb Hogan and a plethora of talented individuals. Hogan threw for over 1,000 yards and 15 TDs, as Cadyn Dana and Gavin Henry look poised to replace Curley. Top receiver Landen Moulds returns for his senior season after catching 23 passes for 439 yards and seven touchdowns.

Dark horse: Not much of an underdog, but North Linn might have the offensive firepower to knock Wapsie Valley off this year behind Will Sommerfelt. The senior had over 800 yards passing and 800 yards rushing, with Landon Mertens, Brody McGrath, Braden Wheatley and Waylon Raue joining him.

Predicted playoff teams: East Buchanan, Maquoketa Valley, North Linn, Wapsie Valley.

District 5

Teams: Columbus Junction, Danville, Highland, New London, Pekin, Van Buren County, Wapello.

Favorite: Pekin will need to replace Riley Smith and Nolan Glick’s production out of the backfield. The Panthers have Henry Adam back, as he ran for over 300 yards and scored five touchdowns while throwing a TD pass, with a team-high 500 yards receiving. Alijah Brock is another skill position standout while Adam led the team in tackles.

Dark horse: Several holes need to be filled for Danville after winning six games, but the Bears can lean on the likes of top tacklers Colin Vaughan, Tate Sherwood and Mattix Furnald, along with Ty Frazier, who had over 300 yards receiving.

Predicted playoff teams: Columbus Junction, Danville, Pekin, Wapello.

District 6

Teams: BGM Brooklyn, Colfax-Mingo, Earlham, Lynnville-Sully, Madrid, Martensdale-St. Marys, North Mahaska.

Favorite: With top recruit Jevyn Severson in the fold, Madrid will feature one of the best players in the state. Severson plays on both sides of the football and holds offers from virtually every major school. He’ll need help from Chase Perkins, who had over 500 yards passing and running, along with Will Atkinson and Emerson Bridgewater among others.

Dark horse: Lynnville-Sully has had a strong run, but they will need to replace some key pieces and build around 700-yard rusher Gavin Fisk and Jace Johnson, who caught four touchdowns. Fisk was also one of the leading tacklers.

Predicted playoff teams: Earlham, Lynnville-Sully, Madrid, North Mahaska.

District 7

Teams: ACGC, AHSTW, Central Decatur, Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley, Riverside Oakland, Southwest Valley.

Favorite: Three straight 10-1 seasons for ACGC have placed them on the short list of top programs in Class A. The Chargers will be without star backs Joe Crawford and Brexton Schneider, but Ryder Cline, Andrew Baumert and Lane Stringer are ready to step in. ACGC ran for almost 3,600 yards and scored 51 rushing TDs last year.

Dark horse: Dyson Thompson served notice last year for Mount Ayr, carrying the ball 123 times for 1,151 yards and 12 touchdowns. Adler Reed had over 600 yards from scrimmage while Trace Knapp and Logan Worthington are back on defense.

Predicted playoff teams: ACGC, Mount Ayr, Riverside Oakland, Southwest Valley.

District 8

Teams: Akron-Westfield, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, Council Bluffs St. Albert, West Monona, Westwood, Woodbury Central.

Favorite: One win short of reaching the UNI-Dome and the state semifinals, Woodbury Central will be on a mission this fall. The Wildcats boast quarterback Jackson Verschoor, as he enters his senior season off a year in which he threw for almost 2,200 yards. Joining him will be 1,300-yard rusher Abe McGill, who had 17 TDs, and top receivers Jayden Lloyd and Grayson Lloyd, who had over 1,300 yards and 11 scores.

Dark horse: Logan-Magnolia will have Brodie Davis, Ashton Peszulik, Max Wingert and Crosby Yoder all back. Davis had over 1,100 yards passing with 13 TDs, Wingert led the team with 416 yards rushing and Yoder was tops with 65 receptions for 655 yards and six TDs.

Predicted playoff teams: IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Woodbury Central.