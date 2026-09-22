Iowa High School Football Week 5 Statistical Leaders In Several Major Categories
We head into Week 5 of the Iowa high school football season, with even more teams gearing up for district play.
Here are the latest statistical leaders in several key categories on offense, defense and special teams. Numbers are accurate as of September 21, 2026, on the Bound website.
Iowa High School Football Leaders
Passing Touchdowns
- Cal Pryor, Woodbine, 18
- Braden Weig, South Hardin, 17
- Thomas Ehn, St. Edmond, 17
- Nolan Case, Stanton, 16
- Trey Cota, Kee, 14
- Jaxson McIntire, Clear Lake, 13
- Keegan Chew, Murray, 13
- Maxzen Eskildsen, Northeast, 13
- Tucker Lewis, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 13
- Cooper Baumgart, Clarinda, 12
Passing Yards
- Braden Weig, South Hardin, 1280
- Tanner Ray, Creston, 1129
- Reece Wheeler, Iowa City West, 1075
- Cannon Davis, Bettendorf, 1049
- Nolan Case, Stanton, 1048
- Colin Willis, Roland-Story, 1005
- Trey Steinkamp, Pella Christian, 996
- Brekken Miller, Ankeny Centennial, 991
- Brooks Weber, Mid-Prairie, 989
- Thomas Ehn, St. Edmond, 970
Passing Completions
- Trey Steinkamp, Pella Christian, 87
- Brekken Miller, Ankeny Centennial, 81
- Reece Wheeler, Iowa City West, 80
- Thomas Ehn, St. Edmond, 78
- Cannon Davis, Bettendorf, 77
- Carson Lloyd, Ogden, 76
- Colin Willis, Roland-Story, 74
- Brooks Hanson, GTRA, 72
- Tanner Ray, Creston, 72
- Brooks Weber, Mid-Prairie, 72
Rushing Touchdowns
- Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 21
- Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 16
- Jarin Hoffman, Kuemper Catholic, 15
- Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 14
- Irey Mettille, Kee, 13
- Mason Houser, Riverside, 13
- Abe McGill, Woodbury Central, 12
- Nathan Bixel, West Hancock, 12
- Dalton Klein, Remsen St. Mary’s, 12
- Hayden Shelman, WACO, 12
Rushing Yards
- Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 850
- Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 802
- Jayden Nanthan, West Burlington-Notre Dame, 801
- Gavin Muller, Osage, 786
- Gaije Carter, Louisa-Muscatine, 774
- Davis Tokheim, Des Moines Christian, 758
- Hayden Shelman, WACO, 746
- Maxzen Eskildsen, Northeast, 741
- Adam Malik, Carroll, 736
- Nathan Moon, Clarksville, 712
Rushing Attempts
- Max Wittmaack, Sioux Central, 126
- Nathan Bixel, West Hancock, 115
- Rogan Heidt, Maquoketa Valley, 108
- Coy Moline, Manson Northwest Webster, 100
- Josh Ringler, Grinnell, 100
- Blake Dorenkamp, West Des Moines Valley, 96
- Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 95
- Moses Thacher, Fort Madison, 94
- Henry Smid, Dowling Catholic, 94
- Lukas Showalter, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, 93
Receiving Touchdowns
- Tayson Samuels, Winfield-Mt Union, 10
- Landon Blum, Woodbine, 9
- Kaden Hoeper, Solon, 8
- Jake Scott, MVAOCOU, 8
- AJ Clarke, Murray, 8
- Ty Mericle, St. Edmond, 8
- Logan Jaeschke, Southeast Valley, 7
- Holden Hlavacek, Mount Vernon, 7
- Jake Mielk, Northeast, 7
- Landon Eichenberger, North Iowa, 7
Receiving Yards
- Jace Purdum, Creston, 571
- Braylin De Jager, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 503
- Carsen Gary, Cedar Falls, 500
- Myles Longmeyer, Glenwood, 492
- Owen Hosch, Columbus Catholic, 488
- Jace Duncan, Van Buren County, 482
- Neil James, Iowa City West, 474
- Tayson Samuels, Winfield-Mt Union, 474
- Kurt Joy, Keokuk, 442
- Landon Blum, Woodbine, 440
Receptions
- Owen Hosch, Columbus Catholic, 34
- Blayne Mergen, Independence, 34
- Jaxson Lawrence, Camanche, 30
- Ty Mericle, St. Edmond, 29
- Abram Decena, Centerville, 28
- Brock Casey, Treynor, 28
- Neil James, Iowa City West, 28
- Pryor Reiners, Iowa City Liberty, 27
- Jace Purdum, Creston, 27
- Myles Longmeyer, Glenwood, 27
Defensive Total Tackles
- Ethan Klemesrud, GMG, 76
- John Schoenfelder, Marshalltown, 57.5
- Chris Hanson, Central City, 56.5
- Colin Gundlingh, Colo-Nesco, 50.5
- Wyatt Box, Mediapolis, 45.5
- Kyle Youngbear, South Tama County, 43.5
- Reid James, Maquoketa, 43
- Lincoln Gotto, MVAOCOU, 43
- Dillon Moe, Ogden, 42.5
- Maddox Rausch, North Tama, 42.5
Tackles For Loss
- Gavin Muller, Osage, 19
- Mason Hoyt, Iowa Valley, 16
- Cael Dop, Southeast Warren,15
- Kinnyck Purdu, Albia, 15
- Jacob Cogdill, Woodbine, 14.5
- Isaiah Lange, Mount Pleasant, 14
- Reed Slater, BGM, 14
- Kenton Stout, Montezuma, 14
- Chance Hoyt, Iowa Valley, 13.5
- Henry Adam, Pekin, 13
Quarterback Sacks
- Griffin Mohr, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 10
- Cael Dop, Southeast Warren, 8
- Holden Heideman, Linn-Mar, 8
- Austin Dostal, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7
- Oden Welsh, Kee, 6
- Jayden Arnold, Lenox, 6
- Tate Jensen, GTRA, 5.5
- Lucas Olson, Woodbine, 5.5
- Jack Reed, Lenox, 5.5
- Landon Mertens, North Linn, 5.5
Interceptions
- Cooper Dreyer, Stanton, 6
- Cade Vander Veen, Unity Christian, 5
- Bonfils Iranzi, Cedar Rapids Washington, 4
- William Skram, ACGC, 4
- Camryn Bartels, North Butler, 4
- Zach Jacobsen, East Sac County, 4
- Brady Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys, 4
- Jayden Stephens, Waverly-Shell Rock, 4
- Quentin Dalton, Bedford, 4
- Waylon Raue, North Linn, 4
Made Field Goals
- Miles Manatt, Gilbert, 6
- Kian Ruiz, Indianola, 5
- Elijah Roling, Monticello, 5
- Jacob Spangenberg, Harlan Community, 5
- Liam Mahmutagic, Dowling Catholic, 5
- Lucas Seifert, ADM, 4
- Reid Herbold, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 4
- Aiden Gross, Clear Creek-Amana, 4
- Cody Lynch, Cascade, 4
- Ty Weiss, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 4
Made Extra Points
- Mason Hoyt, Iowa Valley, 27
- Christian Reyes, North Union, 27
- Carter Hall, Clear Lake 24
- Jace Tallmon, Glenwood, 24
- Maksym Dovbii, Boyer Valley, 23
- Jaden Miller, Edgewood-Colesburg, 23
- Isaac Raue, North Linn, 23
- Hugo Hernandez, West Sioux, 23
- Ricardo Solis Downing, Johnston, 22
- Jacob Kurzewitz, Audubon, 22
Average Per Punt (min. 6 attempts)
- Bradley Duncan-Porter, Linn-Mar, 46.6
- Clay Buseman, AGWSR, 46.5
- Ashten Petersen, Boone, 45.1
- Karsen Kalous, Iowa Falls-Alden, 44.7
- Zach Luedtke, Cardinal, 44.0
- Brody Koski, Boyer Valley, 43.3
- Kingston Holman, Aplington-Parkersburg, 43.3
- Chase Clarahan, Sigourney Keota, 42.6
- Jackson Nesteby, Hudson, 42.6
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker