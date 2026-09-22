Iowa High School Football Week 5 Statistical Leaders In Several Major Categories

We head into Week 5 of the Iowa high school football season, with even more teams gearing up for district play.

Here are the latest statistical leaders in several key categories on offense, defense and special teams. Numbers are accurate as of September 21, 2026, on the Bound website.

Iowa High School Football Leaders

Passing Touchdowns

Cal Pryor, Woodbine, 18 Braden Weig, South Hardin, 17 Thomas Ehn, St. Edmond, 17 Nolan Case, Stanton, 16 Trey Cota, Kee, 14 Jaxson McIntire, Clear Lake, 13 Keegan Chew, Murray, 13 Maxzen Eskildsen, Northeast, 13 Tucker Lewis, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 13 Cooper Baumgart, Clarinda, 12

Passing Yards

Braden Weig, South Hardin, 1280 Tanner Ray, Creston, 1129 Reece Wheeler, Iowa City West, 1075 Cannon Davis, Bettendorf, 1049 Nolan Case, Stanton, 1048 Colin Willis, Roland-Story, 1005 Trey Steinkamp, Pella Christian, 996 Brekken Miller, Ankeny Centennial, 991 Brooks Weber, Mid-Prairie, 989 Thomas Ehn, St. Edmond, 970

Passing Completions

Trey Steinkamp, Pella Christian, 87 Brekken Miller, Ankeny Centennial, 81 Reece Wheeler, Iowa City West, 80 Thomas Ehn, St. Edmond, 78 Cannon Davis, Bettendorf, 77 Carson Lloyd, Ogden, 76 Colin Willis, Roland-Story, 74 Brooks Hanson, GTRA, 72 Tanner Ray, Creston, 72 Brooks Weber, Mid-Prairie, 72

Rushing Touchdowns

Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 21 Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 16 Jarin Hoffman, Kuemper Catholic, 15 Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 14 Irey Mettille, Kee, 13 Mason Houser, Riverside, 13 Abe McGill, Woodbury Central, 12 Nathan Bixel, West Hancock, 12 Dalton Klein, Remsen St. Mary’s, 12 Hayden Shelman, WACO, 12

Rushing Yards

Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 850 Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 802 Jayden Nanthan, West Burlington-Notre Dame, 801 Gavin Muller, Osage, 786 Gaije Carter, Louisa-Muscatine, 774 Davis Tokheim, Des Moines Christian, 758 Hayden Shelman, WACO, 746 Maxzen Eskildsen, Northeast, 741 Adam Malik, Carroll, 736 Nathan Moon, Clarksville, 712

Rushing Attempts

Max Wittmaack, Sioux Central, 126 Nathan Bixel, West Hancock, 115 Rogan Heidt, Maquoketa Valley, 108 Coy Moline, Manson Northwest Webster, 100 Josh Ringler, Grinnell, 100 Blake Dorenkamp, West Des Moines Valley, 96 Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 95 Moses Thacher, Fort Madison, 94 Henry Smid, Dowling Catholic, 94 Lukas Showalter, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, 93

Receiving Touchdowns

Tayson Samuels, Winfield-Mt Union, 10 Landon Blum, Woodbine, 9 Kaden Hoeper, Solon, 8 Jake Scott, MVAOCOU, 8 AJ Clarke, Murray, 8 Ty Mericle, St. Edmond, 8 Logan Jaeschke, Southeast Valley, 7 Holden Hlavacek, Mount Vernon, 7 Jake Mielk, Northeast, 7 Landon Eichenberger, North Iowa, 7

Receiving Yards

Jace Purdum, Creston, 571 Braylin De Jager, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 503 Carsen Gary, Cedar Falls, 500 Myles Longmeyer, Glenwood, 492 Owen Hosch, Columbus Catholic, 488 Jace Duncan, Van Buren County, 482 Neil James, Iowa City West, 474 Tayson Samuels, Winfield-Mt Union, 474 Kurt Joy, Keokuk, 442 Landon Blum, Woodbine, 440

Receptions

Owen Hosch, Columbus Catholic, 34 Blayne Mergen, Independence, 34 Jaxson Lawrence, Camanche, 30 Ty Mericle, St. Edmond, 29 Abram Decena, Centerville, 28 Brock Casey, Treynor, 28 Neil James, Iowa City West, 28 Pryor Reiners, Iowa City Liberty, 27 Jace Purdum, Creston, 27 Myles Longmeyer, Glenwood, 27

Defensive Total Tackles

Ethan Klemesrud, GMG, 76 John Schoenfelder, Marshalltown, 57.5 Chris Hanson, Central City, 56.5 Colin Gundlingh, Colo-Nesco, 50.5 Wyatt Box, Mediapolis, 45.5 Kyle Youngbear, South Tama County, 43.5 Reid James, Maquoketa, 43 Lincoln Gotto, MVAOCOU, 43 Dillon Moe, Ogden, 42.5 Maddox Rausch, North Tama, 42.5

Tackles For Loss

Gavin Muller, Osage, 19 Mason Hoyt, Iowa Valley, 16 Cael Dop, Southeast Warren,15 Kinnyck Purdu, Albia, 15 Jacob Cogdill, Woodbine, 14.5 Isaiah Lange, Mount Pleasant, 14 Reed Slater, BGM, 14 Kenton Stout, Montezuma, 14 Chance Hoyt, Iowa Valley, 13.5 Henry Adam, Pekin, 13

Quarterback Sacks

Griffin Mohr, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 10 Cael Dop, Southeast Warren, 8 Holden Heideman, Linn-Mar, 8 Austin Dostal, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7 Oden Welsh, Kee, 6 Jayden Arnold, Lenox, 6 Tate Jensen, GTRA, 5.5 Lucas Olson, Woodbine, 5.5 Jack Reed, Lenox, 5.5 Landon Mertens, North Linn, 5.5

Interceptions

Cooper Dreyer, Stanton, 6 Cade Vander Veen, Unity Christian, 5 Bonfils Iranzi, Cedar Rapids Washington, 4 William Skram, ACGC, 4 Camryn Bartels, North Butler, 4 Zach Jacobsen, East Sac County, 4 Brady Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys, 4 Jayden Stephens, Waverly-Shell Rock, 4 Quentin Dalton, Bedford, 4 Waylon Raue, North Linn, 4

Made Field Goals

Miles Manatt, Gilbert, 6 Kian Ruiz, Indianola, 5 Elijah Roling, Monticello, 5 Jacob Spangenberg, Harlan Community, 5 Liam Mahmutagic, Dowling Catholic, 5 Lucas Seifert, ADM, 4 Reid Herbold, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 4 Aiden Gross, Clear Creek-Amana, 4 Cody Lynch, Cascade, 4 Ty Weiss, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 4

Made Extra Points

Mason Hoyt, Iowa Valley, 27 Christian Reyes, North Union, 27 Carter Hall, Clear Lake 24 Jace Tallmon, Glenwood, 24 Maksym Dovbii, Boyer Valley, 23 Jaden Miller, Edgewood-Colesburg, 23 Isaac Raue, North Linn, 23 Hugo Hernandez, West Sioux, 23 Ricardo Solis Downing, Johnston, 22 Jacob Kurzewitz, Audubon, 22

Average Per Punt (min. 6 attempts)

Bradley Duncan-Porter, Linn-Mar, 46.6 Clay Buseman, AGWSR, 46.5 Ashten Petersen, Boone, 45.1 Karsen Kalous, Iowa Falls-Alden, 44.7 Zach Luedtke, Cardinal, 44.0 Brody Koski, Boyer Valley, 43.3 Kingston Holman, Aplington-Parkersburg, 43.3 Chase Clarahan, Sigourney Keota, 42.6 Jackson Nesteby, Hudson, 42.6