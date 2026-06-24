Iowa High School Girls Basketball Prospect Makes College Decision

One of the top Iowa high school girls basketball players in the Class of 2027 has made her college decision official.

Hudson High School senior to be Macey O’Brien is committed to Chicago State University. O’Brien made the announcement on social media Wednesday.

“I’m so excited to announce my commitment to (Chicago State)!!!” O’Brien posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Grateful for everyone who has helped in my journey so far! Go Cougars!”

I’m so excited to announce my commitment to @ChiStateWBB!!!

Grateful for everyone who has helped in my journey so far! ❤️

Go Cougars! 💚🏀#BeUncommon #Family pic.twitter.com/rPrHsZyb2V — Macey O'Brien (@Macey_OBrien20) June 24, 2026

O’Brien averaged just over 11 points and seven rebounds per game as a junior for the Pirates this past winter. She also had almost four assists, 3.5 steals and over two blocks per game, shooting 38 percent from the field.

Overall, O’Brien scored 254 points with 160 rebounds, 85 assists, 78 steals and 48 blocks, sinking 28 three-pointers. She was strong on the offensive glass, collecting 61 rebounds on that side of the basketball floor in 22 games.

Hudson Returns Several Key Pieces From 15-Win Season

Hudson went 15-7 this past season, including a 13-5 record in the North Iowa Cedar League, a conference that includes Denver, Grundy Center and Gladbrook-Reinbeck.

Along with O’Brien, the Pirates return starters Siri Olsen, Taylor Davis and Paige Davis, losing just seniors Mollie Hansen and Gia Baldiviezo.

O’Brien played her first two seasons of high school girls basketball with Waterloo Columbus. As a sophomore, she tallied 234 points, 198 rebounds, 80 steals, 61 assists and 58 blocked shots, making 18 triples.

During her freshman season, O’Brien had 112 points, 107 assists, 100 rebounds, 65 steals and 31 blocks, draining 23 three-pointers.

Macey O’Brien Could Make History This Coming High School Girls Basketball Season

For her career, O’Brien has 600 points scored, 458 rebounds, 253 assists, 223 steals and 137 blocked shots. She could potentially become the first Iowa girls basketball player to record 1,000 points, 600 rebounds, 300 assists, 300 steals and 150 blocks this coming winter.

Chelsea Poppens, who played at Aplington-Parkersburg from 2006-09, and Hallie Christofferson, who was at Exira from 2007-10, reached those numbers in four of five categories. Both Poppens and Christofferson went on to play at Iowa State University.

Hudson Star Will Play NCAA Division I Women's Basketball

Chicago State plays in the Northeast Conference, as the Cougars joined the NCAA Division I ranks in 1984. They are led by head coach Corry Irvin and went 7-26 last season overall and 6-10 in the league.