Pair Of Iowa High School Football Prospects Make College Decisions

Two Iowa high school football prospects made their college decisions official on social media.

Amos Collins, a senior at Sioux City East High School, committed to Drake University while Javen Donald from Cedar Rapids Prairie High School did the same to Grand View University.

Collins simply stated on X (formerly known as Twitter), “LETS DO IT!” with a graphic of himself in a Bulldog uniform.

Part of a loaded Sioux City East offense, Collins has rushed 60 times for 276 yards, scoring eight touchdowns. Teammates Kason Clayborne and Chris Ford have both committed to play college football next year.

Clayborne has committed to join PJ Fleck and the University of Minnesota while Ford is headed to the University of South Dakota.

Last year, Collins led the Black Raiders with 506 yards rushing on just 99 carries, scoring four touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 103 yards with another touchdown.

Javen Donald Joins NAIA National Championship Program

Donald decided to join the Vikings, one of the premier NAIA football programs in the country.

“I’m blessed to announce that I’ll be continuing my academic and football career at Grand View University,” Donald posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Thank you to God, my family, coaches and everyone who has supported me and believed in me along the way.

“Forever grateful for this opportunity.”

I’m blessed to announce that I’ll be continuing my academic and football career at Grand View University! ❤️🖤 Thank you to God, my family, coaches, and everyone who has supported me and believed in me along the way. Forever grateful for this opportunity! #AGTG #RollVikings pic.twitter.com/pwYXd94Hnz — Bubba Donald (@javendonald1) October 13, 2026

The 6-foot-6 Donald is an offensive lineman. He has been credited with seven pancake blocks this fall.

This season, Donald has helped the offense for the Hawks rack up 1,183 yards passing and 14 touchdowns while rushing for 880 yards and 11 scores.

Several of his Cedar Rapids Prairie teammates are headed to four-year programs next year. Quarterback Cael Kongshaug has committed to Valparaiso University, wide receiver Drew Bennis is headed to the University of Northern Iowa, running back Dawson Kahl to Central Michigan University and offensive lineman Will Clausen to the University of Minnesota.