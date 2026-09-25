Martin Luther King at Cass Tech Live Score Updates: Michigan High School Football

Two of Detroit's most accomplished high school football programs renew their rivalry Friday afternoon when Martin Luther King visits Cass Tech.

Martin Luther King vs. Cass Tech Live Updates

Refresh this page throughout Friday's game for the latest score, highlights and updates from Cass Tech High School.

Live updates will begin around kickoff at 5 p.m. ET.

Preview

Both teams enter undefeated.

King is 4-0 and ranked No. 3 in the latest High School On SI Michigan high school football state rankings, while Cass Tech is 4-0 and ranked No. 10.

The Technicians won last year's meeting 27-22 and have reached the MHSAA Division 1 state championship game in each of the past two seasons. King, meanwhile, is seeking another championship run after winning Division 3 state titles in 2018, 2021 and 2022.

Follow along below for live updates, scores and highlights from Martin Luther King vs. Cass Tech.

Who: King Detroit vs. Cass Tech

When: Friday, Sept. 25 - 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Cass Tech High School in Detroit

Martin Luther King Enters Rivalry Game 4-0

King has opened the season with four consecutive victories over Whitmer, Orchard Lake St. Mary's, Renaissance and Ford.

The Crusaders also bring several highly recruited prospects into Friday's matchup.

Seniors Jameer Henry, Don Spillers III and Darryl Flemister are among King's top players, while junior offensive lineman Jordan Henry gives the Crusaders another notable prospect up front. Spillers is committed to Michigan State.

King won MHSAA Division 3 state championships in 2018, 2021 and 2022 under former coach Tyrone Spencer.

Now led by Terel Patrick, the Crusaders enter Friday's rivalry game undefeated and looking to strengthen their position among Michigan's top teams.

Cass Tech Seeking Another Championship Run

Meanwhile, Cass Tech (4-0) enters the contest at No. 10 in our Michigan rankings. The Technicians are coming off lopsided wins over Michigan City, Grandville, Southeastern, and Mumford. Cass Tech took last year's meeting with King 27-22.

Cass Tech has been equally impressive during its 4-0 start.

The Technicians have earned victories over Michigan City, Grandville, Southeastern and Mumford heading into their matchup with King.

Cass Tech also has considerable college-level talent.

Five-star offensive lineman Antjuan Wilkes Jr. headlines the group, while the Technicians' 2028 class includes quarterback Donald Tabron II, wide receiver Myles Griggs and safety LaMarcus Army. Tabron is committed to Texas A&M.

Cass Tech has reached the MHSAA Division 1 championship game in consecutive seasons.

The Technicians defeated Hudsonville for the 2024 state championship before returning to the final last season.

Coach Marvin Rushing's team now enters one of its biggest regular-season tests looking to remain undefeated and make it two consecutive victories over King.