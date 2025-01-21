2025 Hockey Day Minnesota: top high school players to watch during festivities
SHAKOPEE — An annual tradition for Minnesotans is right around the corner. This year's edition of Hockey Day Minnesota is set for Jan. 22-25 at ValleyFair in Shakopee.
Over four days, 13 games will be played outdoors at the amusement park. The lineup features 11 high school games along with one collegiate and one alumni game. There’s plenty of talent taking the ice as 17 of the 18 high school varsity teams taking part in the celebration are ranked or received votes in the latest rankings.
The following a look at the top five boys and girls hockey players taking part in Hockey Day Minnesota Festivities.
Top 5 Girls Hockey Players in Hockey Day Minnesota
Mia Miller (Northfield Raiders)
A playmaker is just one way to describe Northfield's Mia Miller. Whether it’s scoring herself or getting a teammate involved, Miller finds ways to impact the game.
Through 18 games, Miller has recorded 44 points (22 goals, 22 assists) for the Raiders. Her 44 total points rank tied for 12th most in the state regardless of class.
Miller is an electric player who can get going in a hurry and in bunches. She has seven games already this season in which she has finished with four or more points. Her biggest game of the season thus far came in a win over Rochester Century/John Marshall where she finished with three goals and three assists.
College Commitment: Minnesota State University Mankato
Zoe Lopez (Orono)
The Orono Spartans are once again a team to watch in Class A this season. The play of Zoe Lopez is a big reason why. A senior forward, Lopez has been on a tear to start the season for the Spartans.
In 20 games this season, Lopez has racked up 23 goals and 11 assists. She has seven multi-goal games already this season including a five-goal performance for Orono in their win against Chaska/Chanhassen. She’s recorded at least one point in all but four games this season.
College Commitment: Minnesota State University Mankato
Sophie Stramel (Rosemount)
Having a player who can do it all on your team is a big bonus. That’s what Sophie Stramel brings to Rosemount.
A senior forward, Stramel has been producing all season long for the Irish. She’s tied for 12th in the state with 44 total points. She’s recorded 22 goals to go along with 22 assists. Heading into her matchup on Hockey Day, Stramel has four games this year with three or more points.
College Commitment: Minnesota State University Mankato
Brooke Frey (Shakopee)
It’s bound to be a special week for the Shakopee community and that includes Brooke Frey. Being able to play on Hockey Day MN as her town hosts it, Frey is just one player that deserves attention heading into the game.
The lead goalie for the Sabres, Frey has turned in a big season for her team so far. She comes into the matchup with an 11-6 record and a saver percentage of 90.8 percent. She’s closing in on 400 saves for the season and has one shutout on the year. Her 11 wins so far this year ranks tied for 22nd in the state.
Sophie Cappiello (Prior Lake)
Another key goalie to keep an eye this weekend is Prior Lake’s Sophie Cappiello. A junior, Cappiello has the Lakers off to a strong start as they have had her steady presence between the pipes.
She comes into the festivities with a 12-8 record for Prior Lake and a save percentage of 90.6. She’s closing in on 500 saves already this year and boasts six shutouts. Her six shutouts are tied for third-most in the state.
Top 5 Boys Hockey Players in Hockey Day Minnesota
Jackson Knight (Orono)
Looking to compete against the state’s best once again this year, the Orono Spartans are a team to keep an eye on this year. A big reason for that has been the play of Jackson Knight.
A junior forward, Knight has been on a tear to start the season. He’s racked up 21 goals and 21 assists already this season as he’s able to score himself and get his teammates involved. His 21 goals are tied for 13th most in the state. Knight has 12 multi-point games this season so far and has recorded at least one point in all but four games.
Tate Swanson (Hibbing/Chisholm)
Hibbing/Chisholm has secured themselves as one of the top teams in Class A this year and Tate Swanson has a big part to do with that. The junior forward has been impressive all year long for his team as he’s recorded 38 points already in just 18 games.
Swanson enters the matchup on Hockey Day MN with 12 goals and 26 assists already. He’s as consistent as they come as he’s recorded at least one point in all but one game this year.
Cade Shermann (Rosemount)
In a loaded Class AA field once again, Rosemount has put their name in the mix. The Irish have been consistent all season long as they feature a ton of talent which includes Cade Shermann.
The junior forward has been stellar all year long for the Irish. He’s approaching 40 points on the season already tallying 18 goals and 20 assists. He’s coming off a massive six-point performance (two goals, four assists) in a win over Apple Valley/Burnsville.
Cooper Simpson (Shakopee)
There will be a little extra hop in the step when Shakopee takes the ice for Hockey Day MN. Off to a strong start, the Sabres have to feel pretty confident every time they take the ice with Cooper Simpson as part of their team.
Simpson has already surpassed the 40 point threshold this season for Shakopee. In 19 games, he’s tallied 25 goals and 18 assists. He’s recorded at least one point in every game but one this season for and comes into this game with 12 multi-point games.
College Commitment: North Dakota
Zach Price (Maple Grove)
The Maple Grove Crimson will be part of the festivities and that means people will get to see Zach Price in action. A senior goaltender, Price has been on a tear for his team this season.
He comes into Hockey Day MN with an 8-6-1 record and a save percentage of 89.7. He’s racked up 367 saves and already has two shutouts this year with a goals-against average of 2.77.
