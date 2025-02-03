Top 25 Minnesota high school boys basketball rankings (2/3/2025)
The 2024 Minnesota high school boys basketball is in full swing, and High School on SI has the top 25 teams in the state ranked regardless of classification.
Follow High School on SI for coverage of Minnesota high school boys basketball throughout the season.
1. Cretin-Derham Hall (18-0)
Last week’s ranking: 1
This week’s games: Feb. 7 vs. No. 22 East Ridge (12-5), Feb. 12 vs. Roseville (6-11), Feb. 14 vs. Woodbury (7-11)
Ranking rationale: Cretin-Derham Hall has won all but one Suburban East Conference game by double digits. Last week, the Raiders romped to a 91-79 win at Park of Cottage Grove (9-9) and an 85-50 win vs. Irondale (5-14). C-DH led Park 49-32 at halftime and was led on the night by a 39-point display by Ty Schlagel, who also had 13 rebounds and five assists. Against the Knights, Jojo Mitchell led the way with 26 to go with 25 for Schlagel.
2. Hopkins (17-1)
Last week’s ranking: 3
This week’s games: Feb. 5 at Eden Prairie (8-9), Feb. 7 at Edina (7-11)
Ranking rationale: Hopkins had its long winning streak halted a couple weeks ago. Now, the Royals are the ones ending others’. Minnetonka, ranked No. 12 in last week’s Power 25, had won nine straight until falling at home 68-61 to Hopkins.
The visitors overcame a 30-28 halftime deficit. Five Royals chipped in double-figure scoring to help knock off the defending Class 4A champs. Anthony Smith was tops with 15 points. Davion Hart added 13 and 12 rebounds.
Jayden Moore nearly had a 12-9-8 triple double. The win appreciated greatly in value when Minnetonka turned around and smoked previous No. 2 Wayzata (15-3), the team that gave Hopkins its only loss, by 27 on the road. Hopkins also won 81-58 at a good Buffalo (9-7) squad that would have entered the Power 25 had it pulled off the upset.
3. Mankato East (16-1)
Last week’s ranking: 8
This week’s games: Feb. 4 vs. Albert Lea (5-14), Feb. 7 at Owatonna (10-9)
Ranking rationale: Making a five-spot leap this week isn’t too far-fetched considering there isn’t a ton separating anyone in the top dozen or so teams in the Power 25. Mankato East picked up a statement win over the weekend, prevailing 83-77 vs. previous No. 7 Orono (12-5) at the Community Clash in Delano. The Cougars roared out to a 38-24 halftime lead.
The Spartans got as close as a point but couldn’t quite complete the comeback. East had five in double-figure scoring led by 20 points for Lucas Gustafson.
The Cougars also rolled last week 88-64 vs. Rochester Century (7-11) and 74-44 at previous No. 25 and fellow conference unbeaten, Rochester John Marshall (15-3). Brogan Madson led with 33 points against Century and 25 against John Marshall.
4. Tartan (18-0)
Last week’s ranking: 4
This week’s games: Feb. 4 at Mahtomedi (10-8), Feb. 6 vs. Two Rivers (8-11), Feb. 8 at River Falls, Wisconsin (10-6)
Ranking rationale: With no Power 25 opponents remaining on the schedule, an undefeated regular season is very much in the cards. Things will quickly toughen up when the Titans get to the postseason as they’re in the same section as No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall (18-0). For now, Tartan is rolling against its Metro East Conference competition. It won 84-56 vs. South St. Paul (8-9) and 77-50 vs. St. Thomas Academy (8-8).
Tartan also picked up a 90-54 win at Minneapolis Southwest (5-10). Tartan has toyed around with lesser opponents at times this year but has always come out on top. That was the case against Southwest, which was down just 34-29 at halftime. The Titans had five in double-figure scoring in that one led by 17 for C.J. Banks and K.J. Wilson.
5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (15-1)
Last week’s ranking: 5
This week’s games: Feb. 4 vs. Bloomington Jefferson (6-11), Feb. 7 at St. Louis Park (9-8), Feb. 8 at St. Thomas Academy (8-8)
Ranking rationale: The Red Knights skirted disaster in a 70-69 at Chaska (6-12). The Hawks are dangerous in spite of their record and have knocked off Power 25 opponents before. Chaska led almost all night and by as much as 21 before Benilde-St. Margaret’s came storming back. T.J. Stuttley and Jalen Wilson co-led with 24 points. B-SM won another thriller, prevailing 76-72 at home against previous No. 7 Orono (12-5) in a game ripe with Metro West Conference title ramifications.
The Red Knights got up double digits in the first half but led by just four at the break. It was back and forth down the stretch until B-SM iced it with free throws in the final few seconds. Jaleel Donley led with 19 points, followed by 17 for Stuttley. The Red Knights won their third straight in a 79-54 result vs. Holy Angels (9-9).
6. DeLaSalle (16-2)
Last week’s ranking: 6
This week’s games: Feb. 4 at No. 25 Richfield (13-4), Feb. 6 vs. Fridley (5-12), Feb. 8 vs. Milwaukee Academy of Science (15-1) at River Falls, Wisconsin
Ranking rationale: The Islanders have created separation atop the Tri-Metro Conference. They remained unbeaten in the TMC after winning last week 89-54 at St. Anthony (6-9), 87-43 vs. Brooklyn Center (3-14) and 79-58 vs. Robbinsdale Cooper (5-11).
Dorian Pruitt led with 23 points and Jaeden Udean added 20 against the Huskies. Kamar Thomas was top scorer against the Centaurs with 22. Pruitt was tops with 22 against the Hawks.
7. Minnetonka (13-5)
Last week’s ranking: 12
This week’s games: Feb. 4 at St. Michael-Albertville (12-6)
Ranking rationale: All good things must come to an end, as they say. The Skippers’ nine-game win streak came to a close after dropping a hard-fought battle on home court against a Hopkins (17-1) team that’s been ranked No. 1 almost all season. Minnetonka wasn’t quite able to hang on to a 30-28 halftime lead. Isa El-Amin led all scorers with 18 points.
A new win streak began, though, in resounding fashion. The reason Minnetonka still climbs up five spots this week is for winning 78-51 at previous No. 2 Wayzata (15-3), which was just coming off a win over Hopkins. Duke Richardson paced a balanced effort with 21.
8. Wayzata (15-3)
Last week’s ranking: 2
This week’s games: Feb. 4 vs. Buffalo (9-7), Feb. 7 at Eden Prairie (8-9)
Ranking rationale: Wayzata drops six spots this week, but it’s no huge slight toward the Trojans given how closely packed teams in the top 10 or so are. Wayzata opened last week with a 71-40 win at No. 24 St. Michael-Albertville (12-6). STMA admirably kept it within seven at halftime before succumbing to the array of talent head coach Bryan Schnettler has at his disposal.
Nolen Anderson led three other teammates in double-figure scoring with 20 points. Wayzata’s 14-game win streak came to a screeching halt when it lost at home for the first time, falling 78-51 vs. previous No. 12 Minnetonka (13-5). The Trojans were down only nine at halftime but could not draw closer.
9. Alexandria (13-3)
Last week’s ranking: 9
This week’s games: Feb. 4 at Delano (8-8), Feb. 6 at Willmar (5-12), Feb. 8 vs. No. 10 Orono (12-5)
Ranking rationale: The Cardinals had it all going in a 77-44 win at Brainerd (9-9). Chase Thompson had a double-double of 14 points and 15 rebounds to go with Mason Witt’s game high 25 points. Alexandria got revenge in its next game, salvaging a season series split with conference rival, Sauk Rapids-Rice (14-5), 101-88 in Alexandria. Thompson was out in the first matchup but had his presence felt in the rematch with a career-high 41 points.
10. Orono (12-5)
Last week’s ranking: 7
This week’s games: Feb. 4 vs. St. Louis Park (9-8), Feb. 6 at Bloomington Jefferson (6-11), Feb. 8 at No. 9 Alexandria (13-3)
Ranking rationale: Last week got off to a roaring start with a 98-63 win vs. Waconia (9-9). Nolan Groves’ 38 points helped the Spartans to their seventh straight victory. The streak snapped a few nights later when Orono lost a 76-72 thriller at No. 5 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (15-1) in a pivotal Metro West Conference matchup. B-SM got up by 10 in the first half before Orono fought back to cut it to 40-36 at halftime.
The Spartans completed the comeback to take several brief leads in a back-and-forth closing minutes that ended in the home team’s favor. Groves continued his Mr. Basketball-worthy season by posting 45 points and seven rebounds.
The tough-luck Spartans have lost all of their games by 11 or fewer points. That was the case in an 83-77 neutral floor defeat against current No. 3 Mankato East (16-1). Orono pulled within as close as a point after trailing 38-24 at halftime. Groves led all scorers with 34.
11. Totino-Grace (13-4)
Last week’s ranking: 11
This week’s games: Feb. 3 vs. Park Center (10-9), Feb. 5 at Centennial (10-9), Feb. 8 vs. West Allis Central, Wisconsin (12-4), at River Falls, Wisconsin
Ranking rationale: Totino-Grace cruised against Osseo (6-12), winning 86-55 in Fridley. Dothan Ijadimbola led four Eagles in double figures with 18 points. T-G also hung triple figures at a solid Blaine (9-8) team, winning 101-62. Ijadimbola led in that one with 26 points to go with 24 for Tian Chatman and 18 for Chace Watley.
12. Apple Valley (14-2)
Last week’s ranking: 10
This week’s games: Feb. 4 at No. 16 Eagan (13-4), Feb. 6 vs. Burnsville (2-15), Feb. 7 vs. Eastview (5-12)
Ranking rationale: The Eagles are a few possessions away from being undefeated. After losing by four points earlier in the season vs. a steady top-20 team in Eagan, Apple Valley rattled off nine straight wins. The streak ended in its only game last week, a 76-73 loss vs. then-No. 13 Prior Lake (14-4). It was a heartbreaker for the Eagles, who led 37-29 at halftime.
Camare Young led all scorers with 25 points to go with 16 for Justin Cowan and 15 for Julian Carter. Apple Valley is still in the thick of it for a South Suburban Conference title if it can exact revenge on Eagan.
13. Champlin Park (14-3)
Last week’s ranking: 14
This week’s games: Feb. 3 vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-15), Feb. 5 at Blaine (9-8)
Ranking rationale: Champlin Park had no issues to start last week against Andover (7-11), winning 81-66 and leading by 16 at halftime. Tyler Wagner continues to impress this season with a 33-point ballgame. The Rebels completed a season sweep of previous No. 15 Anoka (14-4), winning on the road 71-56. Champlin Park led 29-21 at the break. Wagner led with 25 points.
14. Shakopee (12-5)
Last week’s ranking: 17
This week’s games: Feb. 4 vs. No. 20 Lakeville North (12-6), Feb. 7 vs. Farmington (8-9)
Ranking rationale: The Sabers picked up another ranked victory when they won 77-70 at previous No. 21 Lakeville South (10-8). Shakopee held on to a five-point halftime lead thanks to four scorers in double figures led by 15 from Devin Pass.
The Sabers picked up another huge South Suburban Conference win to keep their title hopes intact, 89-79 vs. previous No. 13 Prior Lake (14-4). They scorched the nets for 13 made 3-pointers and led throughout the contest. Isaac Cordes led with 22 points with four triples to go with 17 and five triples for Pass.
15. Prior Lake (14-4)
Last week’s ranking: 13
This week’s games: Feb. 4 at Rosemount (4-12), Feb. 7 vs. Lakeville South (10-8)
Ranking rationale: Prior Lake won a huge game in the South Suburban Conference. They ended previous No. 10 Apple Valley’s (14-2) nine-game win streak with a gutty 76-73 road victory. The Lakers erased a 37-29 halftime deficit. Norbu Jenpa led with 22 points, followed by 17 for Cade Wozney and 16 for Colten Gunderson.
The Lakers’ chances at a conference title took a hit, though, a couple nights later when they fell 89-79 at current No. 14 Shakopee (12-5). Prior Lake trailed throughout. It did well to make it a four-point deficit at halftime but could not pull much closer due to Shakopee blistering the nets for 13 threes. Jenpa hit five of them for Prior Lake and had 25 points.
16. Eagan (13-4)
Last week’s ranking: 16
This week’s games: Feb. 4 vs. No. 12 Apple Valley (14-2), Feb. 7 at Rosemount (4-12)
Ranking rationale: Eagan is playing Burnsville at a tough time given the Blaze have been frisky against top competition lately. The Blaze haven’t been able to pull off any upsets and the South Suburban Conference-leading Wildcats avoided one here, too.
They won on the road 69-60 and were up 39-17 at halftime. Alex Schroepfer led with 21 points. Eagan also picked off previous No. 21 Lakeville South (10-8), winning on the road 77-74. Schroepfer dropped 29.
There is very little separating the top teams in the SSC. This ought to be an intriguing conference title race with four teams within two games of another.
17. Anoka (15-4)
Last week’s ranking: 15
This week’s games: Feb. 3 at Coon Rapids (5-12), Feb. 5 vs. Elk River (4-12)
Ranking rationale: Anoka picked up a 75-65 win at a decent Centennial (10-9) team. Peyton Podany was a rebound shy of a double-double with 19 points to go with five assists. Afy Ibekwe added 15 points.
The Tornadoes’ outside chances at a Northwest Suburban Conference title went by the wayside when they lost their third in the NSC and second to Champlin Park, falling 71-56 at home. They held the Rebels to 29 points in the first half but couldn’t muster enough offense outside of 16 points for Trey Borchers and 14 for Podany.
18. Byron (15-2)
Last week’s ranking: 18
This week’s games: Feb. 4 vs. Lake City (12-6), Feb. 7 at Stewartville (16-3)
Ranking rationale: Byron continued to blow by the competition last week. The Bears won 83-40 at Kasson-Mantorville (5-13). Max Dearborn’s 23 points helped him surpass 1,000 for his career. Will Brian added 19. Byron also won 84-69 vs. New Prague (2-15) at the Fight the Stigma Shootout at Kasson-Mantorville.
19. Albany (17-0)
Last week’s ranking: 19
This week’s games: Feb. 6 vs. Melrose Area (4-13), Feb. 8 at Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (12-6)
Ranking rationale: Albany got its college-bound big man back in time for the stretch run. Minnesota State-Moorhead commit Sam Hondl returned from injury for a Jan. 28 game at Milaca and led with 18 points in a 73-41 win. The Huskies can name their score against just about everyone in their conference. That was the case in an 86-33 win at Foley (5-9). Hondl led again with 20 points to go with 18 for Zeke Austin.
20. Lakeville North (12-6)
Last week’s ranking: 20
This week’s games: Feb. 4 at No. 14 Shakopee (12-5), Feb. 7 vs. Burnsville (2-15)
Ranking rationale: Lakeville North cruised in a 73-49 win at Eastview (5-12), leading by 12 at the break before turning on the jets. James Frager led all scorers with 30 while no one on the Lightning had more than 10. The Panthers won their sixth straight road game in a 74-56 result against Farmington (8-9). Johanes Piscikas paced with 28 points.
21. Waseca (20-0)
Last week’s ranking: 22
This week’s games: Feb. 6 at Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain (8-9), Feb. 8 at Jackson County Central (17-2)
Ranking rationale: The Bluejays stayed perfect for another week thanks to a 64-44 win at Blue Earth Area (8-11) and an 88-73 win vs. fellow Class 2A top-10 team, Marshall (14-5). BEA was held under 30% shooting. Against Marshall, Damarius Russell led with 29 points and was closely followed by brother, Deron, with 28.
22. East Ridge (12-5)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Feb. 4 vs. Osseo (6-12), Feb. 7 at No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall (18-0)
Ranking rationale: The Raptors are up to a five-game win streak. It would be nine if not for a one-point loss at a team in consideration for the Power 25, Stillwater (12-6), a few weeks ago. Last week, East Ridge got by at White Bear Lake (8-8) 68-56 and rolled another fringe-Power 25 team, Mounds View (12-5), 75-49 at home.
Cedric Tomes led with 26 points against WBL in a game in which East Ridge had to erase a 31-29 halftime deficit. After beating Mounds View 72-70 in their first meeting, the Mustangs rolled in the rematch. James Martin dropped 30 to go with 21 for Tomes.
23. Maple Grove (11-6)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Feb. 3 vs. Spring Lake Park (10-8), Feb. 5 at Andover (7-11)
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove has taken its lumps this year against a brutally tough schedule, but it looks like it’s become better for it. The Crimson are up to six straight wins after adding two more to the tally last week. First was a 65-58 result vs. Park Center (10-9) and 78-49 at Rogers (7-12). Maple Grove had to erase a 42-31 halftime deficit. Henry Knutson led with 18 points. Eleven Crimson found the score sheet against the Royals led by 14 for Keegan Harney.
Maple Grove’s resume is highlighted by a win vs. current No. 13 Champlin Park (14-3). All six losses are to teams who have been in the Power 25. Four of those teams are in this week’s edition.
24. Moorhead (14-5)
Last week’s ranking: 23
This week’s games: Feb. 8 vs. Elk River (4-12)
Ranking rationale: The Spuds eeked out an 83-81 victory at Bemidji (11-4). Reign Battle continued his monster season by dropping 35 points, though he was outdone by 45 from Bemidji’s Jaxon Boschee, who made nine threes. Moorhead’s aggregate point total was dead even last week as it lost 72-70 on neutral floor to then-No. 14 Anoka (15-4). Battle again led with 20.
25. Richfield (13-4)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Feb. 4 vs. No. 6 DeLaSalle (16-2), Feb. 7 at Columbia Heights (4-15)
Ranking rationale: The Spartans’ four losses this season are all to teams in this week’s top 10. They were right in the thick of it with Tri-Metro Conference rival, DeLaSalle, in their first meeting on Jan. 3. DLS survived at home, 81-79. Richfield has revenge on its mind this week as it seeks its first ranked victory. The Spartans have been blowing out everyone in their wins, which have all been by nine or more points.
They can score with the best of them, as evidenced by a 112-89 win at Fridley (5-12) in their most recent outing. Richfield also dropped 117 in an 81-point win over Brooklyn Center a few weeks ago. Head coach Omar McMillan’s squad is led by guard C.J. Armstrong, who’s averaging more than 30 points per game.
More 2024 Minnesota high school sports coverage
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App