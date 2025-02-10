Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (2/10/2025)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PT and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MNHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Minnesota High School Athlete of the Week Nominees
Taylor Thompson, Forest Lake
Thompson nearly willed her way to a huge upset victory over Andover. The junior stopped 55 of the 57 shots she saw in the Rangers 2-1 overtime loss.
Lizzy Callahan, Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian
Callahan was the hero in the White Hawks slight upset win over Breck on Saturday, scoring both goals in their 2-1 victory.
Jasmine Hovda, Roseau
Hovda scored two huge for Roseau to help send it to the section finals. The St. Cloud State commit scored the game's first goal and the games last in overtime to help the Rams to a 3-2 overtime victory over Bemidji.
Molly Bierwerth, East Ridge
Bierwerth stopped all 26 shots she saw in the Raptors 3-0 quarterfinal victory over Gentry Academy on Saturday.
Audrey Boll, Rosemount
Boll scored the overtime winner in the Irish’s 3-2 win in the section semifinals over Park of Cottage Grove.
Hudson Kruse, Minneapolis
Kruse poured in two goals and an assist to take down Bloomington Kennedy in their final ever home game.
Ben Geiger, Northfield
Geiger had a huge week for a Northfield team that's surging into the section playoffs. The senior had a hat trick against Rochester Mayo – also adding three more points earlier in the week against Owatonna.
Brody Butler, Waconia
Butler helped Waconia pull off a mild upset over St. Louis Park on Saturday, stopping all 31 shots he saw in their 6-0 win.
Izaak Kalis, Little Falls
Kalis stopped 56 of 58 shots in the Flyers 2-2 tie with Detroit Lakes
Brady Aubut, Maple Grove
Aubut helped the Crimson upset number No. 4 St. Thomas Academy on Saturday with a big third period. The senior had two goals and an assist in their 7-4 victory over the Cadets.
Landon Palmgren, Blaine
Palmgren won the battle of the goaltenders in the Bengals win over Centennial. The senior stopped all 30 shots he saw in their 2-0 win over the Cougars.
James Martin, East Ridge
Martin was Tomes partner in crime in Raptors upset win over Cretin-Derham Hall last week. The senior had 22 points to help hand the Raiders their first loss of the season.
Connor Peterson, St. Francis
Peterson dropped an incredible 47 points in St. Francis 78-74 win over Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday.
Tyler Wagner, Champlin Park
Wagner dropped an astounding 60 points in Champlin Park’s 104-97 win over Blaine on Wednesday.
Chase Thompson, Alexandria
Thompson had a night to remember on Tuesday against Delano. The Clemson commit had 47 points in the Cardinals 93-57 win over the Tigers.
Clara Keaveny, Mayer Lutheran
Keaveny had 21 points in Mayer Lutheran’s 72-27 win over Legacy Christian Academy.
Marnaries Ferguson, Duluth Denfeld
Ferguson had a great week where he averaged 23 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 5.5 steals per game, and he shot 54 percent from the field. Denfeld went 3-0 during the week with wins against Rock Ridge, Cloquet and Bemidji.
