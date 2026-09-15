Vote: Who Was the North Carolina High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 7-12)

North Carolina high school football players produced some eye-catching individual performances during the week of Sept. 10-12, including a six-TD rushing game, a three-interception defensive performance and several quarterbacks who accounted for five or more scores.

Southwest Onslow running back Trenstin Ton Bolden rushed for 275 yards and six TDs, including a 50-yard score and the winning two-point conversion in a 58-57 comeback victory over Dixon. Oak Grove quarterback Grayson Treadway accounted for six TDs, while Smoky Mountain's Damon Young intercepted three passes and recovered a fumble.

High School On SI has selected 13 candidates for North Carolina High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Rylee Smith of Smoky Mountain.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 20. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Jace Goodwin, Providence Day

Goodwin played a huge role in the Chargers' 12-7 win over Butler with 12 tackles, including three for loss, five quarterback hurries, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Trae Clyburn, West Iredell

Clyburn had an interception and eight tackles, including three for loss, in a 33-3 win over North Lincoln.

Samuel Willi, Metrolina Christian

The senior quarterback was 14-of-24 for 310 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 57-32 victory over Ravenscroft. Willi also ran 6 times for 56 yards.

Camden Stillwell, Stuart Cramer

Stillwell, a sophomore quarterback, connected on 8 of 10 passes for 232 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 61-0 win over Bessemer City.

Marcus Sales, Cannon School

Sales caught 7 passes for 190 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 52-19 win over Charlotte Christian.

Jay'ron Moore, McDowell

The dual threat quarterback was 13-of-22 for 245 yards while running 11 times for 182 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 62-41 win over Avery County.

Damon Young, Smoky Mountain

Young grabbed three interceptions in a 33-7 win over Pisgah. In addition, Young made six tackles and recovered a fumble.

Ace Smith, Hendersonville

Smith caught 6 passes for 122 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 42-35 win over Erwin.

Trenstin Ton Bolden, Southwest Onslow

Bolden had a spectular game with 27 carries for 275 yards and 6 touchdowns as the Stallions rallied for a wild, 58-57 win over Dixon. With the Stallions trailing 57-50 in the fourth quarter, Bolden ran 50 yards for a touchdown and added the two-point conversion.\

Malikah Locklear, St. Pauls

Locklear caught a 32-yard touchdown pass and returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown in a 43-13 win over North Brunswick. He also ran 6 times for 39 yards, was on three tackles and broke up three passes.

Grayson Treadway, Oak Grove

The senior quarterback got it done with his arm and legs in a 40-23 win over Davie County. Treadway was 18-of-25 for 271 yards and 4 touchdowns with no turnovers. On the ground, he ran 5 times for 57 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Owen Hurlbert, Cleveland

The Rams' quarterback was 14-of-19 for 154 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers in a 50-21 win over New Bern. Hurlbert also ran 7 times for 70 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Khi Walker, North Rowan

The senior tight end caught 7 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns in a 46-27 win over Lake Norman Charter. Walker's 21-yard touchdown catch broke a 20-20 tie in the third quarter.