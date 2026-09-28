Top 25 Oregon High School Football State Rankings (Sept. 28, 2026)
Two scores in the closing moments of two of the biggest games of Week 4 of the season led to a shakeup in this week’s High School On SI Oregon Top 25 Football State Rankings.
The first came at West Linn’s Gregory Memorial Field, where Nelson stunned the host Lions 36-35 with a touchdown and two-point conversion with 7 seconds left of a back-and-forth contest.
The result moved the Hawks up two spots to No. 3 and dropped West Linn to No. 4.
Meanwhile, at Cronin Field in Southwest Portland, Jesuit pulled out a 45-41 victory over Central Catholic in the 45th edition of the Holy War rivalry, dropping the Rams to 0-4 for the first time in three decades.
Even though the Rams are loaded with talent, it’s hard to see keeping a winless team among the 25 best teams in the state, so they drop out this week along with Tigard, which suffered its first loss when it fell 39-35 to previously winless Milwaukie.
Taking their place are West Albany and South Salem.
Here are this week’s Top 25 Oregon Football State Rankings.
PREVIOUS WEEKS: PRESEASON | WK0 | WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4 |
1. Lake Oswego (4-0)
Last week: 1 | Idle
The Lakers basked for a week in celebrating coach Steve Coury’s 300th career win but now must prepare for the start of Three Rivers League play.
Next week: vs. No. 22 Oregon City
2. Tualatin (4-0)
Last week: 3 | Idle
The Timberwolves have outscored opponents 193-45 going into Three Rivers League play.
Next week: vs. No. 4 West Linn
3. Nelson (3-1)
Last week: 5 | Def. No. 4 West Linn 36-35
In what might be the game of the first half of the regular season, the Hawks never led until Braylon Gaines’ spinning, twisting dive just inside the right pylon for a two-point conversion with 7 seconds remaining.
Next week: vs. Barlow
4. West Linn (3-1)
Last week: 2 | Lost to No. 3 Nelson 36-35
The Lions had chances throughout to put Nelson away, but untimely penalties and special teams lapses allowed the Hawks to hang around long enough to take the victory.
Next week: at No. 2 Tualatin
5. Silverton (3-1)
Last week: 4 | Idle
The Foxes have waited a year for the chance to avenge their last-second loss to the Warriors that cost them the Mid-Willamette Conference title.
Next week: at Lebanon
6. Willamette (2-2)
Last week: 6 | Idle
The big news for the Wolverines this week was the announcement that junior QB Zeke Thomas, who decommitted from Boise State earlier in the month, committed to Oregon State for football and baseball.
Next week: vs. North Medford
7. Cascade (4-0)
Last week: 7 | Def. Molalla 81-0
The Cougars broke the school scoring record with the most points in an 11-player game in the state since Cascade Christian beat Phoenix 82-0 four years ago.
Next week: at Philomath
8. Dallas (4-0)
Last week: 8 | Def. South Albany 55-0
The Dragons have the stingiest defense in 5A (7.8 points per game allowed) through the first five weeks of the season.
Next week: at No. 23 West Albany
9. Summit (2-2)
Last week: 9 | Def. Redmond 42-0
The Storm beat one Redmond school last week; a win this week against the other will put them in the driver’s seat in the Intermountain Conference title race.
Next week: at No. 18 Ridgeview
10. Lakeridge (3-1)
Last week: 10 | Idle
The bye came at a good time for the Pacers, who could use the week off to reinforce the lessons of the first half of the season with their young team.
Next week: at Tigard
11. Mountain View (3-1)
Last week: 11 | Idle
The Cougars will be Ridgeview fans this week as they want to still have a shot at winning a share of the IMC title.
Next week: vs. Crook County
12. Thurston (3-1)
Last week: 12 | Def. Springfield 47-22
Make it 11 wins in a row for the Colts over their crosstown rival as Emmit Distefano connected twice with Bentlee Davenport for touchdowns.
Next week: at Crater
13. Grants Pass (4-1)
Last week: 13 | Def. North Medford 33-13
Jordan Rossetta was 23-of-31 for 264 yards and two touchdowns in his second game back from a shoulder injury, including 11 receptions for 128 yards for Brevik Hill.
Next week: vs. No. 20 Sheldon
14. Jesuit (2-2)
Last week: 15 | Def. then-No. 14 Central Catholic 45-41
The Crusaders ended a five-game losing streak in the Holy War rivalry by coming out on top of a wild finish that saw the lead change hands three times in the final 3 ½ minutes.
Next week: vs. Southridge
15. Vale (4-0)
Last week: 16 | Def. Sutherlin 35-7
Cal Johnson threw for 166 yards and four touchdowns, including two to Kellen Hartley, who caught five balls for 91 yards.
Next week: vs. Ontario
16. Banks (5-0)
Last week: 17 | Def. Astoria 24-6
The Braves extended their regular-season win streak to 47 going into their bye week as Jaic Lamb ran for 97 yards and a touchdown.
Next week: Idle
17. Cascade Christian (4-0)
Last week: 18 | Def. Ashland 56-21
The Challengers remained unbeaten in their first season up from the 3A ranks heading into a showdown with defending Big Sky Conference champion Henley.
Next week: at Henley
18. Ridgeview (4-0)
Last week: 19 | Def. Caldera 35-0
Jordan Rodriguez threw for 112 yards and four touchdowns as the Ravens weren’t caught looking ahead to a huge Intermountain Conference matchup with Summit.
Next week: vs. No. 9 Summit
19. Scappoose (4-1)
Last week: 20 | Def. Taft 42-14
Sam Harrah returned an interception for a touchdown, and Coleton Kuhn added a fumble return for a score to help the Indians to the home win.
Next week: at Seaside
20. Sheldon (3-1)
Last week: 22 | Def. Sprague 55-14
Ryker Rohaley threw for three touchdowns, Barry Myles had a 95-yard kickoff return for a score and Jack Haverland returned a punt for a touchdown.
Next week: at No. 13 Grants Pass
21. Canby (3-1)
Last week: 23 | Idle
The Cougars had a much-needed week off before the start of Greater Metro Conference play.
Next week: at Liberty
22. Oregon City (3-1)
Last week: 24 | Idle
Have the Pioneers used the extra week to cook up a way to slow down the Lakers?
Next week: at No. 1 Lake Oswego
23. West Albany (4-1)
Last week: Not ranked | Def. Crescent Valley 49-14
The Bulldogs continue their rebound from a three-point Week 0 loss to Mountain View as Beau Harvey threw for two touchdowns and ran for two.
Next week: vs. No. 8 Dallas
24. Wilsonville (2-2)
Last week: 25 | Def. Sandy 49-14
Trevor Glos threw for 306 yards and six touchdowns, including two to LJ Leland, as the Wildcats ended a two-game slide.
Next week: at Hillsboro
25. South Salem (4-0)
Last week: Not ranked | Def. McMinnville 56-22
The Saxons are averaging 55.5 points per game, which if they can sustain that pace would rank fourth all-time among 11-player teams in state history.
Next week: at North Salem
Dropped Out
14. Central Catholic
21. Tigard
Under Consideration
Estacada
Henley
Ida B. Wells
Lincoln
Mountainside
Roseburg
Sherwood
Springfield
Sweet Home
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René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.