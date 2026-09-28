Top 25 Oregon High School Football State Rankings (Sept. 28, 2026)

Two scores in the closing moments of two of the biggest games of Week 4 of the season led to a shakeup in this week’s High School On SI Oregon Top 25 Football State Rankings.

The first came at West Linn’s Gregory Memorial Field, where Nelson stunned the host Lions 36-35 with a touchdown and two-point conversion with 7 seconds left of a back-and-forth contest.

The result moved the Hawks up two spots to No. 3 and dropped West Linn to No. 4.

Meanwhile, at Cronin Field in Southwest Portland, Jesuit pulled out a 45-41 victory over Central Catholic in the 45th edition of the Holy War rivalry, dropping the Rams to 0-4 for the first time in three decades.

Even though the Rams are loaded with talent, it’s hard to see keeping a winless team among the 25 best teams in the state, so they drop out this week along with Tigard, which suffered its first loss when it fell 39-35 to previously winless Milwaukie.

Taking their place are West Albany and South Salem.

Here are this week’s Top 25 Oregon Football State Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS WEEKS: PRESEASON | WK0 | WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4 |

Last week: 1 | Idle

The Lakers basked for a week in celebrating coach Steve Coury’s 300th career win but now must prepare for the start of Three Rivers League play.

Next week: vs. No. 22 Oregon City

Last week: 3 | Idle

The Timberwolves have outscored opponents 193-45 going into Three Rivers League play.

Next week: vs. No. 4 West Linn

Last week: 5 | Def. No. 4 West Linn 36-35

In what might be the game of the first half of the regular season, the Hawks never led until Braylon Gaines’ spinning, twisting dive just inside the right pylon for a two-point conversion with 7 seconds remaining.

Next week: vs. Barlow

Last week: 2 | Lost to No. 3 Nelson 36-35

The Lions had chances throughout to put Nelson away, but untimely penalties and special teams lapses allowed the Hawks to hang around long enough to take the victory.

Next week: at No. 2 Tualatin

Last week: 4 | Idle

The Foxes have waited a year for the chance to avenge their last-second loss to the Warriors that cost them the Mid-Willamette Conference title.

Next week: at Lebanon

Last week: 6 | Idle

The big news for the Wolverines this week was the announcement that junior QB Zeke Thomas, who decommitted from Boise State earlier in the month, committed to Oregon State for football and baseball.

I'm blessed and excited to announce that I'm committed to Oregon State University to play football and baseball! Growing up in Corvallis, I always hoped this dream would come true.



First, I want to thank God. None of this happens without Him. All glory to Him.



Thank you to… pic.twitter.com/VVxxmqjTNw — Zeke Thomas (@Zekeymanjames) September 27, 2026

Next week: vs. North Medford

Last week: 7 | Def. Molalla 81-0

The Cougars broke the school scoring record with the most points in an 11-player game in the state since Cascade Christian beat Phoenix 82-0 four years ago.

Next week: at Philomath

Last week: 8 | Def. South Albany 55-0

The Dragons have the stingiest defense in 5A (7.8 points per game allowed) through the first five weeks of the season.

Next week: at No. 23 West Albany

Last week: 9 | Def. Redmond 42-0

The Storm beat one Redmond school last week; a win this week against the other will put them in the driver’s seat in the Intermountain Conference title race.

Next week: at No. 18 Ridgeview

Last week: 10 | Idle

The bye came at a good time for the Pacers, who could use the week off to reinforce the lessons of the first half of the season with their young team.

Next week: at Tigard

Last week: 11 | Idle

The Cougars will be Ridgeview fans this week as they want to still have a shot at winning a share of the IMC title.

Next week: vs. Crook County

Last week: 12 | Def. Springfield 47-22

Make it 11 wins in a row for the Colts over their crosstown rival as Emmit Distefano connected twice with Bentlee Davenport for touchdowns.

Touchdown, Thurston.



Emmit Distefano climbs the pocket and finds Bentlee Davenport wide open for a 28-yard touchdown.



Thurston 27, Springfield 14 — 8:48 Q3. pic.twitter.com/l3LyoihuRD — Jarrid Denney (@jarrid_denney) September 26, 2026

Next week: at Crater

Last week: 13 | Def. North Medford 33-13

Jordan Rossetta was 23-of-31 for 264 yards and two touchdowns in his second game back from a shoulder injury, including 11 receptions for 128 yards for Brevik Hill.

Next week: vs. No. 20 Sheldon

Last week: 15 | Def. then-No. 14 Central Catholic 45-41

The Crusaders ended a five-game losing streak in the Holy War rivalry by coming out on top of a wild finish that saw the lead change hands three times in the final 3 ½ minutes.

Next week: vs. Southridge

Last week: 16 | Def. Sutherlin 35-7

Cal Johnson threw for 166 yards and four touchdowns, including two to Kellen Hartley, who caught five balls for 91 yards.

Next week: vs. Ontario

Last week: 17 | Def. Astoria 24-6

The Braves extended their regular-season win streak to 47 going into their bye week as Jaic Lamb ran for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Next week: Idle

Last week: 18 | Def. Ashland 56-21

The Challengers remained unbeaten in their first season up from the 3A ranks heading into a showdown with defending Big Sky Conference champion Henley.

Next week: at Henley

Last week: 19 | Def. Caldera 35-0

Jordan Rodriguez threw for 112 yards and four touchdowns as the Ravens weren’t caught looking ahead to a huge Intermountain Conference matchup with Summit.

Next week: vs. No. 9 Summit

Last week: 20 | Def. Taft 42-14

Sam Harrah returned an interception for a touchdown, and Coleton Kuhn added a fumble return for a score to help the Indians to the home win.

Next week: at Seaside

Last week: 22 | Def. Sprague 55-14

Ryker Rohaley threw for three touchdowns, Barry Myles had a 95-yard kickoff return for a score and Jack Haverland returned a punt for a touchdown.

Next week: at No. 13 Grants Pass

Last week: 23 | Idle

The Cougars had a much-needed week off before the start of Greater Metro Conference play.

Next week: at Liberty

Last week: 24 | Idle

Have the Pioneers used the extra week to cook up a way to slow down the Lakers?

Next week: at No. 1 Lake Oswego

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Crescent Valley 49-14

The Bulldogs continue their rebound from a three-point Week 0 loss to Mountain View as Beau Harvey threw for two touchdowns and ran for two.

Next week: vs. No. 8 Dallas

Last week: 25 | Def. Sandy 49-14

Trevor Glos threw for 306 yards and six touchdowns, including two to LJ Leland, as the Wildcats ended a two-game slide.

Next week: at Hillsboro

Last week: Not ranked | Def. McMinnville 56-22

The Saxons are averaging 55.5 points per game, which if they can sustain that pace would rank fourth all-time among 11-player teams in state history.

Next week: at North Salem

Dropped Out

14. Central Catholic

21. Tigard

Under Consideration

Estacada

Henley

Ida B. Wells

Lincoln

Mountainside

Roseburg

Sherwood

Springfield

Sweet Home