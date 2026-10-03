Pennsylvania High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 2
The 2026 Pennsylvania high school football season continued on Friday night, and High School On SI has final scores.
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Pennsylvania High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 2
Samuel Fels 16, Roxborough 6
South Philadelphia 14, KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy 0
Academy at Palumbo 22, Benjamin Franklin 6
Martin Luther King 14, Thomas A. Edison 6
Boys' Latin Charter 26, Frankford 8
Northeast 24, Abraham Lincoln 12
Brashear 20, Taylor Allderdice 16
Episcopal Academy 28, Archbishop Carroll 14
Conwell-Egan Catholic 42, Archbishop Ryan 28
Wheeling Central Catholic 28, Windber 0
Phoenixville 31, Norristown 20
Hatboro-Horsham 24, William Tennent 14
General McLane 27, Harbor Creek 19
Richland 33, Somerset 10
Northern Lehigh 22, Catasauqua 8
Seton LaSalle 62, Carlynton 0
Penncrest 14, Radnor 7
Jeannette 21, Serra Catholic 14
Hershey 38, Red Land 31
Delone Catholic 10, James Buchanan 0
Pittston Area 40, Oxford 34
Waynesburg Central 41, Southmoreland 14
Conemaugh Township 24, Marion Center 21
Perkiomen Valley 34, Owen J. Roberts 26
Lehighton 42, Bangor 9
Great Valley 44, Henderson 14
Wyomissing 42, Donegal 6
Clearfield 21, Penns Valley Area 19
(#11) State College 41, Cumberland Valley 15
Milton Hershey 35, Boiling Springs 0
Mifflinburg 51, Warrior Run 6
Upper Perkiomen 45, Pottstown 0
Fort LeBoeuf 42, Slippery Rock 13
Milton 33, Northwest Area 10
McKeesport 35, Kiski Area 7
Neshannock 52, Freedom Area 6
(#4) Pine-Richland 56, Moon Area 7
Bedford 22, Forest Hills 13
Bishop McCort 35, Greater Johnstown 7
Hopewell 62, Beaver 14
Conestoga Valley 47, Cocalico 25
Greencastle-Antrim 28, West Perry 21
Mechanicsburg 32, Shippensburg 20
Northgate 21, Rochester 14
Valley View 28, Delaware Valley 7
Upper Moreland 14, Wissahickon 0
Hanover 28, Littlestown 27
Northern Bedford County 20, Tussey Mountain 0
Saegertown 23, Northwestern 13
South Western 49, Red Lion 12
Meyersdale 21, Berlin Brothersvalley 0
Girard 35, Seneca 13
Wyoming Valley West 32, Scranton 7
(#9) Pennridge 28, Pennsbury 6
Mercyhurst Prep 56, Maplewood 13
Lakeland 33, Riverside 20
Preston 28, Baldwin 6
North Catholic 42, Knoch 6
Kennett 33, Avon Grove 7
Aliquippa 48, Ambridge 7
Shamokin Area 42, Selinsgrove 0
West York Area 45, Eastern York 7
DuBois 42, St. Marys 7
South Williamsport 28, Muncy 6
(#2) St. Joseph's Prep 28, (#8) Cardinal O'Hara 7
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 32, Ellwood City 15
Line Mountain 54, Susquenita 8
Whitehall 43, Louis E. Dieruff 8
Sharon 40, Titusville 0
Beaver Falls 30, Mohawk Area 20
Brentwood 7, Monessen 6
New Castle 50, Blackhawk 34
Montour 49, Central Valley 7
Chester 36, Interboro 14
Corry 54, Fairview 14
Northeastern 43, Susquehannock 13
West Mifflin 35, South Park 0
Hollidaysburg 52, Butler 12
Wilson 52, Cedar Crest 7
Downingtown West 41, Coatesville 19
Pottsgrove 42, Upper Merion Area 6
Frazier 20, Carmichaels 0
(#6) Roman Catholic 14, (#16) MBAPC (CO-OP) 6
Burrell 22, Valley 14
(#21) Southern Lehigh 49, Saucon Valley 0
Williamsport 24, Jersey Shore 6
Kennard-Dale 31, Bermudian Springs 20
Apollo Ridge 41, East Allegheny 13
Hickory 36, Erie 15
Lewisburg 61, Loyalsock Township 42
Chartiers-Houston 59, Quaker Valley 0
Albert Gallatin 35, Uniontown 12
Northwestern Lehigh 49, Jim Thorpe 14
Avonworth 49, Yough 0
Lower Dauphin 30, Gettysburg 20
Penn Cambria 27, Westmont Hilltop 22
East Pennsboro 34, Middletown 33
(#14) Nazareth Area 49, Stroudsburg 6
Eastern Lebanon County 36, Daniel Boone 15
Altoona 19, Chambersburg 14
Propel Braddock Hills 60, Shady Side Academy 6
Penns Manor 18, Portage 8
Mount Union 26, Glendale 8
North Pocono 44, Wilkes-Barre 7
Pocono Mountain West 27, Liberty 0
Woodland Hills 42, Connellsville 18
Kane 16, Otto-Eldred 6
Haverford 40, Lower Merion 0
Carbondale Area 27, Susquehanna 21
Dunmore 56, Mid Valley 0
Williams Valley 12, Schuylkill Haven 6
Troy 48, North Penn-Mansfield 12
Conrad Weiser 35, Northern Lebanon 20
Sto-Rox 36, Springdale 0
Hamburg 32, Lancaster Catholic 27
Meadville 20, Franklin 15
Bloomsburg 48, Central Columbia 9
Susquehanna Township 28, Trinity 14
Canton 20, Sayre 7
Sharpsville 51, Mercer 0
(#13) Garnet Valley 48, Conestoga 21
Hughesville 22, Midd-West 13
Manheim Township 42, William Penn 30
Homer-Center 44, Purchase Line 0
Marian Catholic 24, Tri-Valley 21
River Valley 42, UV (CO-OP) 14
Cornell 59, Summit Academy 6
Steel Valley 26, Charleroi 9
Wyoming Area 30, Crestwood 13
Western Beaver 35, New Brighton 12
Smethport 40, Moniteau 15
Montgomery 73, Wyalusing Valley 0
Mifflin County 35, Waynesboro 24
Blue Mountain 60, Panther Valley 0
Lampeter-Strasburg 28, Octorara Area 8
Spring Grove 51, New Oxford 14
Upper Dauphin Area 41, Camp Hill 6
Notre Dame-Green Pond 63, Palisades 7
Juniata 24, Halifax 8
Freeport 17, Mt. Pleasant 14
North Penn 28, Neshaminy 0
Laurel 49, Union Area 7
Upper Dublin 38, Council Rock North 7
Belle Vernon 14, Derry 7
Tunkhannock 24, Montrose 21
Downingtown East 35, Bishop Shanahan 0
Schuylkill Valley 31, Pequea Valley 14
(#18) South Fayette 35, Chartiers Valley 7
Garden Spot 24, Manheim Central 21
Twin Valley 35, Fleetwood 0
West Shamokin 7, Northern Cambria 0
Kutztown 43, Columbia 37
Quakertown 56, Bensalem 13
Bishop Guilfoyle 44, Tyrone 14
Athens 44, Wellsboro 0
Lower Moreland 34, Academy of the New Church 6
Ridley 24, Upper Darby 6
Ephrata 28, Muhlenberg 17
Montoursville 35, Danville 8
Dallas 56, Hazleton Area 0
North Schuylkill 52, Pine Grove 14
Ligonier Valley 52, Brownsville 7
Brockway 56, Brookville 6
Exeter Township 30, Elizabethtown 27
Juniata Valley 7, Moshannon Valley 0
Berne Union 19, Grove City Christian 16
Keystone Oaks 15, McGuffey 14
Greensburg Central Catholic 49, Leechburg 21
Bald Eagle Area 27, Bellefonte 14
Northern York 23, Palmyra 19
Highlands 31, Deer Lakes 28
Harry S. Truman 22, Springfield Township 20
Honesdale 52, Western Wayne 7
Berwick 14, Hanover Area 0
Bishop Canevin 42, South Allegheny 6
East 48, Sun Valley 14
Bucktail 18, Coudersport 14
Central Bucks South 35, Central Bucks East 6
Hampton 21, Indiana 12
Bethlehem Catholic 49, East Stroudsburg South 14
Hempfield Area 41, Seneca Valley 14
Redbank Valley 36, Bradford 0
Scranton Prep 35, Abington Heights 0
Mount Carmel 27, Southern Columbia Area 26
Simon Gratz 2, High School of the Future 0
Bellwood-Antis 33, Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Penn Manor 28, Hempfield 23
Shikellamy 35, Central Mountain 22
Plymouth Whitemarsh 17, Souderton 14
Cambria Heights 53, Conemaugh Valley 0
(#17) Central York 52, Dallastown 6
Lackawanna Trail 21, Old Forge 14
West Allegheny 33, Bethel Park 13
Bayard Rustin 24, Unionville 6
Shenango 36, South Side 15
Ridgway/Johnsonburg 41, Cameron County 0
Gateway 47, Franklin Regional 9
Washington 49, Bentworth 3
Norwin 24, North Hills 17
Shenandoah Valley 33, Minersville 28
Avella 46, West Greene 18
North Star 47, Everett 0
Punxsutawney 29, Port Allegany 28
Governor Mifflin 71, Lebanon 14
Greater Latrobe 35, Fox Chapel 0
Fort Cherry 55, Burgettstown 12
Dover 42, York Suburban 25
Solanco 35, Warwick 10
Iroquois 48, Cochranton 26
(#1) Central Catholic 62, Mt. Lebanon 0
Big Spring 48, Biglerville 7
North East 48, Eisenhower 12
Bethlehem Center 51, Jefferson-Morgan 7
(#7) Upper St. Clair 44, Peters Township 0
Pen Argyl 32, Wilson Area 8
Central 29, Huntingdon 27
Elizabeth Forward 55, Greensburg Salem 8
Pope John Paul II 35, Boyertown 0
Strath Haven 45, Marple Newtown 14
West Branch 28, Curwensville 6
Wilmington 42, Lakeview 0
Lake-Lehman 44, Greater Nanticoke Area 14
Cedar Cliff 41, Central Dauphin East 23
Central Cambria 20, Chestnut Ridge 9
Southern Huntingdon County 56, Claysburg-Kimmel 14
(#10) Central Bucks West 44, Abington 0
California 62, Mapletown 0
Armstrong 38, Plum 35
(#12) Bishop McDevitt 54, Central Dauphin 0
Penn-Trafford 42, Penn Hills 20
Carrick 26, Perry Traditional Academy 0
(#22) Canon-McMillan 23, North Allegheny 13
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917