Top 25 South Carolina High School Football Rankings (11/11/2024)
The South Carolina high school regular season is complete and the state playoffs will begin on Friday.
With a lot of teams idle, there wasn’t much movement in the poll. But there were a pair of big-time matchups between ranked teams, with No. 2 Dutch Fork topping then No. 5 Irmo by 10 points. Irmo dropped to No. 6 this week and undefeated Hammond School has moved up to No. 5. The only other change this week saw T.L. Hanna join the poll at No. 25.
Here is the complete breakdown of South Carolina’s best, as we see it, after the final week of the South Carolina high school football regular season.
TOP 25 SOUTH CAROLINA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. Westside (9-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: defeated Southside 61-0.
Up next: vs. Lakewood, first round of the AAAA state playoffs.
2. Dutch Fork (9-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: defeated then-No. 5 Irmo 24-14.
Up next: bye, first round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.
3. Summerville (10-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: idle.
Up next: bye, first round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.
4. Northwestern (10-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: idle.
Up next: bye, first round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.
5. Hammond School (11-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: defeated Cardinal Newman 35-6, first round of SCISA 4-A state playoffs
Up next: vs. Augusta Christian, semifinals of SCISA 4-A state playoffs.
6. Irmo (9-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: lost 21-14 to No. 2 Dutch Fork.
Up next: bye, first round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.
7. Mountain View Prep (9-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: defeated Union County 48-7.
Up next: vs. Carolina, first round of the AAA state playoffs.
8. Sumter (10-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: defeated Ridge View 49-6.
Up next: bye, first round of the AAAAA state playoffs.
9. Daniel (9-1)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: then-No. 25 Seneca 42-21.
Up next: vs. Dreher, first round of the AAAA state playoffs.
10. Gaffney (8-1)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: defeated then-No. 10 Spartanburg 27-24.
Up next: bye, first round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.
11. Spartanburg (7-2)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: lost 27-24 to then-No. 11 Gaffney.
Up next: bye, first round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.
12. Batesburg-Leesville (10-0)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: defeated Strom Thurmond 8-7
Up next: vs. Columbia, first round of the AA state playoffs.
13. Abbeville (8-1)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: defeated McCormick 48-6.
Up next: vs. C.A. Johnson, first round of the A state playoffs.
14. South Pointe (8-2)
Previous week: 14
Last week: idle.
Up next: vs. Blue Ridge, first round of the AAAA state playoffs.
15. Belton-Honea Path (9-1)
Previous week: 15
Last week: idle.
Up next: vs. Southside Christian, first round of the AAA state playoffs.
16. Loris (9-1)
Previous week: 16
Last week: idle.
Up next: bye, first round of the AAA state playoffs.
17. Hartsville (8-1-1)
Previous week: 17
Last week: idle.
Up next: vs. Beaufort, first round of the AAAA state playoffs.
18. Fairfield Central (9-1)
Previous week: 18
Last week: defeated Mid-Carolina 45-13.
Up next: vs. Andrew Jackson, first round of the AA state playoffs.
19. Porter-Gaud (10-1)
Last week: defeated Heathwood Hall 44-13, first round of the SCISA 4-A state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Northwood Academy, semifinals of the SCISA 4-A state playoffs.
20. Dillon (8-2)
Previous week: 20
Last week: idle.
Up next: vs. Battery Creek, first round of the AAA state playoffs.
21. Saluda (8-1)
Previous week: 21
Last week: defeated American Leadership Academy 57-0.
Up next: vs. Mid-Carolina, first round of the AA state playoffs.
22. Barnwell (9-1)
Previous week: 22
Last week: idle.
Up next: vs. Academic Magnet, first round of the AA state playoffs.
23. Greenwood (8-2)
Previous week: 23
Last week: defeated Mauldin 35-13.
Up next: bye, first round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.
24. North Augusta (9-1)
Previous week: North Augusta
Last week: defeated Gray Collegiate Academy 20-17
Up next: vs. Airport in the first round of the AAAA state playoffs.
25. T.L. Hanna (8-2)
Previous week: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Hillcrest 43-21.
Up next: bye, first round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.