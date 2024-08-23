Dakorien Moore, star Texas high school football receiver, jukes way to flashy TD
The nation's No. 1 wide receiver couldn't wait until the start of the Texas high school football season to produce a head-turning highlight.
Dakorien Moore made two defenders miss and flashed a peace sign at another as he crossed the plane for a touchdown in Duncanville's scrimmage against Carrollton Hebron on Thursday evening.
The play was captured by videographer McConnell Gorman (@shotsbymcconnell).
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Moore is the consensus No. 1 wide receiver in the country and the No. 4 overall prospect according to On3 and Rivals.
>> Top 25 Texas high school football preseason ranking
Moore caught 71 passes for 1,523 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior. He headlines a deep pool of high-level wide receivers across the state — many headed to high-major college powers.
The Panthers' season debut comes in Week 2 with a road showdown with Dallas class 5A power South Oak Cliff on Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. central time.
Moore was committed to LSU last season, but rumors and reports suggested his recruitment wasn't closed. He told SBLive during the playoffs Oregon was "still in the picture," then decommitted from LSU in May. He then committed to Oregon with fireworks on July 4.
The Panthers open the season ranked No. 9 in the country (SBLive/SI Power 25) and the No. 2 overall team in Texas.
Duncanville won its second consecutive state championship last December, capping a 14-1 season with a UIL 6A Division I repeat by way of a 49-33 win over North Shore.
—
2024 Texas high school football preview
Stay with SBLive's preseason coverage in the lead up to the 2024 Texas high school football season and the start of games on Aug. 29.
- Who are the 25 best teams in Texas, regardless of classification or association? Here are the SBLive Preseason Texas Power 25 rankings, as well as the 20 winningest active coaches.
- We're taking a position-by-position look at the top players returning in the Lone Star State this fall, starting with 50 quarterbacks, 70 running backs, 40 wide receivers, 25 tight ends, 25 offensive linemen, 30 cornerbacks, 25 safeties and 45 linebackers.
- Who are the most underrated teams in the Lone Star State entering the season? We're taking a look by region at the programs poised to out-perform expectations, starting with North Texas, Southeast Texas and Central Texas.
- We examined offseason player movement and the 12 transfers that will have the biggest impact in the fall.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx