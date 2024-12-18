Texas high school football state championship game scores, live updates from Arlington (12/18/2024)
It's state championship week in 2024 Texas high school football, as all eyes are on Jerry World.
The UIL state football playoffs are coming to a close after more than a month. The opening round of the playoffs (bi-districts) started Nov. 14-16, followed by five more consecutive rounds culminating with state championship week Dec. 18-21 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The action kicks off Wednesday morning with 6-man football and closes out Saturday night with the Class 6A Division 1 title game (North Crowley vs. Austin Westlake).
High School on SI is tracking every game and score live in Texas, spanning all corners, classifications and associations.
Texas (UIL) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship schedule, matchups, game times
Catch results as they come in at the links below.
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE TEXAS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 5A-D1 SCORES | 5A-D2 SCORES
CLASS 4A-D1 SCORES | 4A-D2 SCORES
CLASS 3A-D1 SCORES | 3A-D2 SCORES
CLASS 2A-D1 SCORES | 2A-D2 SCORES
CLASS 1A-D1 (6-MAN) SCORES | 1A-D2 (6-MAN) SCORES
WATCH TEXAS GAMES LIVE ON THE NFHS NETWORK
Can't make it to a Texas high school football stadium this weekend but still want to tune in live? You can watch scores of Texas high school football games on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports