High School

Texas high school football state championship game scores, live updates from Arlington (12/18/2024)

Follow High School on SI's live scoreboard for all the Texas high school football scores in the state championships

Mike Swanson

Senior quarterback Chris Jimerson Jr. leads North Crowley into the state championship game Saturday against Austin Westlake.
Senior quarterback Chris Jimerson Jr. leads North Crowley into the state championship game Saturday against Austin Westlake. / Photo by Oladipo Awowale (2024)

It's state championship week in 2024 Texas high school football, as all eyes are on Jerry World.

The UIL state football playoffs are coming to a close after more than a month. The opening round of the playoffs (bi-districts) started Nov. 14-16, followed by five more consecutive rounds culminating with state championship week Dec. 18-21 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The action kicks off Wednesday morning with 6-man football and closes out Saturday night with the Class 6A Division 1 title game (North Crowley vs. Austin Westlake).

High School on SI is tracking every game and score live in Texas, spanning all corners, classifications and associations.

Texas (UIL) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship schedule, matchups, game times

Catch results as they come in at the links below.

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE TEXAS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

TOP 25 TEXAS SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCORES

CLASS 5A-D1 SCORES | 5A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 4A-D1 SCORES | 4A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 3A-D1 SCORES | 3A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 2A-D1 SCORES | 2A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 1A-D1 (6-MAN) SCORES | 1A-D2 (6-MAN) SCORES

WATCH TEXAS GAMES LIVE ON THE NFHS NETWORK

Can't make it to a Texas high school football stadium this weekend but still want to tune in live? You can watch scores of Texas high school football games on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports
MIKE SWANSON

Mike Swanson is the VP of Content for High School On SI. He's been in journalism since 2003, having worked as a reporter, city editor, copy editor and high school sports editor in California, Connecticut and Oregon.

Home/Texas