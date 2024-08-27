High School

Vote: Who is the best Texas high school football coach in 2024?

Who among the top 20 winningest active coaches is the best? We want to hear from you

Andy Buhler

Duncanville (Texas) coach Reginald Sample holds up the UIL 6A Division I 2023 state championship trophy.
Last week, we took a look at the 20 winningest active coaches in Texas high school football entering the 2024 season.

From Highland Park's Randy Allen to Port Lavaca Calhoun's Richard Whitaker, there is no shortage of active legends set to grace sidelines again in the Lone Star State.

Now, we want to hear from you.

Which among the winningest coaches rises above the rest?

>> 20 winningest active Texas high school football coaches entering 2024 season

Read up on the 20 winningest coaches and scroll down and cast your vote for which you think is the best. Voting closes on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.

TOP 20 (WINNINGEST) ACTIVE COACHES IN TEXAS

Randy Allen, Highland Park

Denny Faith, Albany

Reginald Samples, Duncanville

Mark Kirchhoff, Falls City

Gary Joseph, Katy

Jerry Bomar, Groesbeck

Richard Barrett, Kennedale

Todd Rodgers, Argyle

Sam Harrell, Ennis

David G. Sanchez, Laredo United

John King, Longview

Brent Davis, San Angelo Central

Scott Surratt, Carthage

Jake Fieszel, Gunter

Jack Alvarez, Copperas Cove

Bo Robinson, Yoakum

Gary Koch, Houston Memorial

Ricky Lock, San Antonio Southside

Richard Whitaker, Port Lavaca Calhoun

2024 Texas high school football preview

Stay with SBLive's preseason coverage in the lead up to the 2024 Texas high school football season and the start of games on Aug. 29.

  • Who are the most underrated teams in the Lone Star State entering the season? We're taking a look by region at the programs poised to out-perform expectations, starting with North TexasSoutheast Texas and Central Texas.

