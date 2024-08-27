Vote: Who is the best Texas high school football coach in 2024?
Last week, we took a look at the 20 winningest active coaches in Texas high school football entering the 2024 season.
From Highland Park's Randy Allen to Port Lavaca Calhoun's Richard Whitaker, there is no shortage of active legends set to grace sidelines again in the Lone Star State.
Now, we want to hear from you.
Which among the winningest coaches rises above the rest?
Read up on the 20 winningest coaches and scroll down and cast your vote for which you think is the best. Voting closes on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
TOP 20 (WINNINGEST) ACTIVE COACHES IN TEXAS
Randy Allen, Highland Park
Denny Faith, Albany
Reginald Samples, Duncanville
Mark Kirchhoff, Falls City
Gary Joseph, Katy
Jerry Bomar, Groesbeck
Richard Barrett, Kennedale
Todd Rodgers, Argyle
Sam Harrell, Ennis
David G. Sanchez, Laredo United
John King, Longview
Brent Davis, San Angelo Central
Scott Surratt, Carthage
Jake Fieszel, Gunter
Jack Alvarez, Copperas Cove
Bo Robinson, Yoakum
Gary Koch, Houston Memorial
Ricky Lock, San Antonio Southside
Richard Whitaker, Port Lavaca Calhoun
