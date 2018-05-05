Flash Flood Warning Issued for Louisville

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Louisville until 6:30 p.m., about 15 minutes before the Kentucky Derby is to be run.

Radar is showing torrential rain across the area, including Churchill Downs.

The weather service says up to 2 inches has already fallen and an additional 1 to 2 inches is possible.

It had been sunny and warm in Louisville this week leading up to Saturday with temps in the 80s.