The 151st Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 8 in Elmont, N.Y.

Justify won last year's race, becoming the 13th horse in history to win the Triple Crown with the victory. Tacitus enters this year's Belmont as the early favorite to win at 9/5 with 2019 Preakness winner, War of Will, following at 2/1.

With a horse running the entire Preakness without a jockey on its back and the Derby ending in its first champion disqualification ever, it's probably a safe bet that the Belmont should see its fair share of action and excitement as well.

A full list of the updated morning line odds, per US Racing, are below following each horse's post position:

No. 1: Joevia (30-1)

No. 2: Everfast (12-1)

No. 3: Master Fencer (8-1)

No. 4: Tax (15-1)

No. 5: Bourbon War (12-1)

No. 6: Spinoff (15-1)

No. 7: Sir Winston (12-1)

No. 8: Intrepid Heart (10-1)

No. 9: War of Will (2-1)

No. 10: Tacitus (9-5)

Post time is approximately 6:48 p.m. ET.