2019 Belmont Stakes Odds: Tacitus, War of Will Early Favorites to Win

Al Bello/Getty Images

The 151st Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 8 in Elmont, N.Y.

By Emily Caron
June 06, 2019

The 151st Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 8 in Elmont, N.Y.

Justify won last year's race, becoming the 13th horse in history to win the Triple Crown with the victory. Tacitus enters this year's Belmont as the early favorite to win at 9/5 with 2019 Preakness winner, War of Will, following at 2/1.

With a horse running the entire Preakness without a jockey on its back and the Derby ending in its first champion disqualification ever, it's probably a safe bet that the Belmont should see its fair share of action and excitement as well.

A full list of the updated morning line odds, per US Racing, are below following each horse's post position:

No. 1: Joevia (30-1)

No. 2: Everfast (12-1)

No. 3: Master Fencer (8-1)

No. 4: Tax (15-1)

No. 5: Bourbon War (12-1)

No. 6: Spinoff (15-1)

No. 7: Sir Winston (12-1)

No. 8: Intrepid Heart (10-1)

No. 9: War of Will (2-1)

No. 10: Tacitus (9-5)

Post time is approximately 6:48 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More Horse Racing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message