Kentucky Derby 2026: How Much Is a Ticket Inside Churchill Downs?

Ladies and gentlemen, dust off your fascinators and pull out those mint juleps: it's almost time for the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

Every year, thousands gather at Louisville's Churchill Downs to watch eighteen Thoroughbreds compete in a 1.25-mile race—a brief-but-beloved event known among fans as "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports." The winner of this prestigious competition (a.k.a. the horse that finishes the gauntlet the fastest) is then draped in a coat of roses and subsequently enshrined in both Derby and equine history forever and ever.

Anyone down to witness the 152nd iteration of the Derby can tune into the event from the comfort of their couch, with coverage available on NBC, Peacock, USA Network and FanDuel TV. But there is still time to attend the event in person, instead, so long as you purchase your ticket before Saturday rolls around.

It probably won't be cheap ... but let's take a look at how much a 2026 entry might cost ya:

How much is a ticket to the Kentucky Derby?

You have a few options, ranging in both price and opulence, if you want to attend the Kentucky Derby this weekend.

The casual fan might go for the Infield general admission ticket, which will currently run you about $137.35. Keep in mind that this fare comes with no access to Paddock or frontside seating areas, though you can bring your own chair or picnic blanket to watch the race from the world's largest 4K video board (you probably won't be able to see the track).

If you'd like to have a guaranteed spot to sit, however, perhaps a ticket of the Reserved Seating variety is more your speed; depending on the kind you buy, this could run anywhere from $779 to $2075, with the more expensive end of that range granting you two days exclusive access to the "Homestretch Club"—Churchill Downs's premium venue and dining space—as well as all-inclusive food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, offsite parking and a shuttle to the venue. And although they are now sold out, the cheap seats—a.k.a. the Turf Bleachers—meanwhile, grant guests access to the Frontside and Paddock areas and overlook the dirt and turf racetracks. An all-inclusive food and beverage menu, plus the parking and the shuttle, is available, as well.

Speaking of food and drink, a so-called "dining" experience—wherein your reserved seat sits in a space much like a restaurant or bar—is another route you can try. Select the Paddock-facing Plaza Balcony & Loge for a price starting at $2,111, or maybe splurge instead for the Woodford Reserve Paddock Club and Enclosure, which offers Paddock access plus views directly into the stalls, as well as a luxury all-inclusive food and beverage menu (starting at $10,950 per guest).

And finally, there is always, of course, the option for a private suite, though this will be out of budget for most. The Finish Line Suites, for instance, which are situated above the Finish Line on the 5th floor, start at $405,000 per suite and each include an all-inclusive food and beverage menu, waitstaffed drink service and a full private bar. Very luxurious.

But whichever package you decide, just be sure to do it quick: the 152nd Kentucky Derby will begin Saturday, May 2, around 6:57 p.m. ET.

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