Greg Olsen Rooting for Tom Brady, Still Wants to Be the 'Best Crew' on TV
Tom Brady made his Fox broadcasting debut last Sunday during the Dallas Cowboys–Cleveland Browns game, and most fans felt like it was a pretty mediocre start to his broadcasting career.
A few fellow broadcasters offered messages of support to Brady after his debut, including ESPN's Joe Buck, but one in particular stood out: a message from Greg Olsen, the former NFL tight end turned analyst that Brady replaced on Fox's No. 1 booth.
There seems to be no hard feelings between the two former NFL quarterbacks as Olsen wished Brady the best this season.
“I want him to do well. I want him to succeed," Olsen said, via the New York Post. "I want him to feel I’m a good teammate. It’s no different than if he came into the locker room when I was a player and we happened to play the same position."
Olsen was moved to the No. 2 booth with Joe Davis, while Brady is partnered with Kevin Burkhardt. Olsen worked with Burkhardt for the last two seasons and won a Sports Emmy for his analysis. But, he isn't worried about Brady's success impacting his broadcasting career.
“My success is not contingent upon Tom," Olsen continued. "Tom being really good doesn’t make me less good, and Tom being bad doesn’t make me better. Fox has two top teams, and that’s how I view it. But I’ve talked to Joe about this: I want people to think that Joe and I are the best crew on television. It doesn’t matter that we’re the ‘B’ crew.”
Some broadcasters were more critical of Brady's debut, including NFL RedZone's Scott Hanson and The Ringer's Bill Simmons. Hanson later apologized for his comments.