It’s been 27 years since the Knicks were in the NBA Finals. It’s been 53 years since the Knicks won an NBA title.

Marv Albert called the NBA Finals for NBC in 1999 when New York lost to the Spurs. He called the Knicks’ 1973 NBA title win on radio. With New York back at the center of the NBA world, it’s hard not to think about the Hall of Fame broadcaster, who called Knicks games, on radio and TV, from 1967 to 2004.

I recently spoke to Albert about the Knicks being back in the Finals, their incredible run of domination in getting there, Mike Breen, turning down an offer from NBC to call a game this season and much more.

SI: What has it been like for you watching this unbelievable run of wins and blowouts night after night by the Knicks?

MA: What they have done is so unusual. I can’t recall an NBA team in recent years, being able to change so dramatically in the playoffs. I was trying to think, who would that be? They’re not the same team we saw in the regular season. They were good, but they’re not the same.

The big move that Knicks coach Mike Brown made, using Karl-Anthony Towns as a—it’s a word that gets thrown around too much now—facilitator. That’s been a huge part of it. But the biggest question now is going to be Mitchell Robinson with a mysterious, broken finger.

That could be a major blow defensively against Victor Wembanyama. He would bother Wembanyama a bit.

If Robinson isn’t available, it places Towns back in a position where he’ll be on Wemby, and that will take away his role that was so successful because he’s a good passer. He looks for people when he gets down low. But that will change, because they don’t have anybody to play significant minutes of value behind Towns.

Wembanyama is unbelievable. That wingspan is prolific. He’s a three-point shooter. He’s just an incredible player. He could go down eventually as the greatest big man, barring injuries, in the history of the NBA. That would be over Wilt, Bill Russell, Kareem, Hakeem and on and on.

SI: Obviously, this is a rematch of ’99, which you called for NBC. I went back and looked at the scores of those games. There were a lot of scores in the 70s and 60s. The game is so different now. Do you have a preference on which era you like the best?

MA: This era, as you know, is so fast-paced. It’s a different game with three-point shooting, which, in some cases, has been phenomenal. You see Wembanyama shooting threes. It’s incredible.

I prefer a little bit slower, you know? Three-point shooting is here to stay. Kids are doing it in grade school. And there is a degree of excitement about the three-point shot. You look at Steph Curry or and all the guys who are just so good at it now.

The Jordan years were good, I felt. Not because I was doing the games. I just felt that was a really good time. And then Michael, in that one game we had in the Finals, I remember he came out very early because he wanted to shoot threes, and we were at the table getting ready. We were just doing early stuff. And we see Michael was the only person on the floor just shooting threes, and that’s when he hit six threes in one game. That’s when he looked over, Magic Johnson was with us on the air. So he looked over to Magic and kind of gave him a shrug, I can’t believe I’m doing this type of thing.

SI: I don’t know what your social media consumption is, but have you caught wind of the videos of the fans outside of Madison Square Garden after the games? I’m terrified to see what happens if the Knicks win. Are you surprised, even a tiny bit, by the reaction to this Knicks team and these Knicks?

MA: The reaction has been off the charts. It’s a different feel. In ’70, the Garden was crazy, not like today, but it was wild. Like, when Willis [Reed] came on the floor and all that stuff In ’70, I remember the team plane that we came back to New York on, it was met by thousands of people at the airport. In those days, you didn’t see that. But ’73, there was almost nobody at the airport.

I remember in the Knicks’ locker room at the Garden in ’70, it was crazed. Reporters and out of town media, all that kind of stuff. At the final game in ’73, the Knicks’ locker room was almost empty. It was not the same. It was like a ho-hum win.

SI: And how would you compare, even though they lost, the run in ’94 to those seasons? To, me there was nothing like it even though they lost because you had the Rangers winning at the same time.

MA: Right, I was going back and forth because I was doing the Rangers at the time, too. That was disappointing. John Starks had the opportunity, then. Houston was a very good team. Both were very good teams. The Knicks had a good team. The Rockets had Olajuwon. They had a very strong team, but for the Knicks it was woulda, coulda, shoulda, you know. It was one of those series.

SI: Let’s do a hypothetical. Let’s say the Knicks win the Finals. What do you think it would mean for the fans at this point?

MA: It’ll be over the top. I remember in ’70, they had a celebration at Gracie Mansion. I remember it was a huge crowd. There were a lot of people who showed up. It was huge. If they win this time around, it’s gonna be off the charts. It’ll be crazy.

SI: Do you think because it’s a 50-plus-year drought since they won a title that would make winning it this year even more special?

MA: That’s part of it, but I think sports are more meaningful now, professional sports particularly. This is not a college area. If St. John’s wins the NCAA, on campus you would have excitement. But, now I think, because of TV coverage, social media, the fact it’s so in, celebrities at the Garden, although even in the ’70s, they had more than their share, too, but there wasn’t a lot of television where you’d see it. Now, it’s a big deal. You see Knicks items all over the city. People who weren’t basketball fans are wearing stuff.

SI: What has it been like for you during this time? I'’m curious if you’ve gotten fan reaction walking down the street or in a restaurant?

MA: This year, I hardly went to the Garden. You know something? It’s better watching on TV. We’re in good seats, but the thing is, everybody stands up that’s in front. Even if you’re two, three rows back, everybody stands. You have to keep getting up all the time.

You see more when you’re watching on TV these days because they do a good job with the games. But I see the enthusiasm all the time for what’s going on. It’s bigger than ever now.

SI: Does it seem like the fans still feel like you’re part of the organization? You’re a Knicks legend. What are the vibes you get from fans when they see you?

MA: Usually someone will say, YES!

SI: Is there a part of you that wishes you were still calling the games?

MA: Yeah, I mean, at times. It’s funny because NBC had myself and Bob Costas do the opens at the start of the season. And then they wanted me to do a game. I couldn’t do it. I’ve had some voice issues. So, I couldn’t do it, but it would have been nice to do. But to parachute in when I’m not following it—I follow it, but not as closely as if I were doing games. I was very big on preparation, really going crazy on it, certainly talking to coaches all the time, so I don’t feel I’m at that level. I like watching the games on TV. I have no problem with that. I’m busy.

SI: Did they want you to do a Knicks game?

MA: No. I think it was going to be San Antonio-Philadelphia, which was a pretty good game at time. Joel Embiid was not hurt. It was early in the season. So, that would have been interesting.

SI: Knicks fans have been blessed from a broadcaster standpoint because it was you and now it’s Mike Breen. What makes Mike so good?

MA: Mike is terrific. I’ve known Mike for a long time, because when I was at NBC, WNBC local, he ended up as a kid in the newsroom. And he would always ask me questions and stuff. I invited him to sit with me, we had the booth that was above where the players walked in and out and Mike would sit behind me with the headsets and listen. He always wanted to do that.

We’ve had a really good relationship over the years. He does a great job. He’s really solid and he has a good sense of humor. He handles everything so well. He could probably ref a game, he’s so good with the rules. He’s excellent, no question.

SI: You were in that position where you called two Knicks’ Finals for NBC. Breen is going to call a Knicks’ Finals here for ABC. Is it difficult because you don't want the other team’s fans to think you’re being unobjective and rooting for the Knicks?

MA: I never rooted. And if things went wrong, I would always say so, and I think Mike does that, too. I know he does that. And that’s very important. When you’re doing games like that on the national level, you’re not leaning for one team over the other. It’s not even a factor.

The home team radio is different. It’s different in every sport. Although there are people in TV, for instance, I love the Mets announcers, and if something bad happens or a bad play is made, they’ll say it.

SI: I know you said you prefer watching the games on TV, but if there was a Game 6 with the Knicks up 3–2, would you go to the Garden?

MA: I’m not sure. I don’t know. I’m battling this voice issue, so that would be a determining factor, I think.

SI: You’d also be taking your life in your hands, trying to get out of the Garden if the Knicks won it all.

MA: Yeah, you’re right. When I was doing the games, I would be able to park where the players do. It’s hard to get around the area at the Garden now. But it’s been fun. It has been tremendous. And it’s good for the city, too.