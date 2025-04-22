NBA Playoffs' Huge Opening Weekend TV Ratings Hit Impressive Milestone
While some of the games, such as the Oklahoma City Thunder's 51-point pasting of the Memphis Grizzlies, were not the most enticing watches, the opening weekend of the NBA postseason was a smashing success. The NBA on Tuesday announced that the opening weekend of the playoffs was the most-watched in 25 years.
Sandwiched in between decisive victories by the Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves, the Denver Nuggets won a thrilling, back-and-forth Game 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers while the New York Knicks, powered by a massive fourth quarter run, stormed back to take the series' opening game against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. And while the first three games of Sunday's slate were decided by 17 points or more, the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets put forth an entertaining Game 1, won by the Warriors on the strength of a Stephen Curry eruption.
Perhaps most promising for the NBA is the fact that several of the first round series are laden with stars—the Timberwolves-Los Angeles Lakers, Nuggets-Clippers, Warriors-Rockets matchups in particular—and promise to be showdowns that could span six or seven games. That means that there could be more entertaining playoff basketball on the way.
The NBA will happily sign up for that, especially after the chatter surrounding the league's dip in ratings during the regular season.