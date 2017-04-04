MLB

Watch: Albert Almora robs Cardinals of game-tying home run with perfect catch

SI Wire
an hour ago

Chicago Cubs center fielder Albert Almora robbed St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Adams of a game-tying home run in the bottom of the seventh inning at Busch Stadium on Tuesday night.

Almora timed his leap perfectly as he reached us above the wall to catch the second out of the inning and preserve a 2–1 lead.

The Cubs are looking for their first win of the season after dropping the season opener.

