1B: Eric Thames

.370/.489/.904, 263 OPS+, 11 HR, 19 RBI, 1.7 WAR

No player in baseball is off to a hotter start than Thames, who is back in the majors after an incredible three-year stint in the Korean Baseball Organization, where he wore a metallic gold elbow guard, won MVP honors with a 47-homer, 40-steal season in 2015 and earned the nickname "God." Thames launched 11 homers in the Brewers' first 20 games, matching Justin Upton (2013) for the fastest player to 11 homers since '07. Members of the Cubs weren’t shy about voicing unfounded suspicions about Thames using PEDs during this binge, but Thames took it in stride. After being tested for the third time this season in the wake of his 11th homer, he said, "If people keep thinking I'm on stuff, I'll be here every day. I have a lot of blood and urine." The secret to Thames' success has more to do with his uncanny, Barry Bonds-like plate discipline; he's swung at just 19.6% of pitches he’s seen outside the strike zone and has pummeled the ones in his wheelhouse.