MLB

1B: Eric Thames

.370/.489/.904, 263 OPS+, 11 HR, 19 RBI, 1.7 WAR

No player in baseball is off to a hotter start than Thames, who is back in the majors after an incredible three-year stint in the Korean Baseball Organization, where he wore a metallic gold elbow guard, won MVP honors with a 47-homer, 40-steal season in 2015 and earned the nickname "God." Thames launched 11 homers in the Brewers' first 20 games, matching Justin Upton (2013) for the fastest player to 11 homers since '07. Members of the Cubs weren’t shy about voicing unfounded suspicions about Thames using PEDs during this binge, but Thames took it in stride. After being tested for the third time this season in the wake of his 11th homer, he said, "If people keep thinking I'm on stuff, I'll be here every day. I have a lot of blood and urine." The secret to Thames' success has more to do with his uncanny, Barry Bonds-like plate discipline; he's swung at just 19.6% of pitches he’s seen outside the strike zone and has pummeled the ones in his wheelhouse.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters