MLB

Watch: Jacoby Ellsbury diagnosed with concussion after crashing into wall

0:56 | MLB
MLB may have entered a Home Run Renaissance
Chris Chavez
38 minutes ago

New York Yankees outfielder Jacoby Ellbsury left Wednesday night's game at Yankee Stadium in the secon inning after making a highight-reel catch after the first pitch of the game.

Ellsbury made the catch and collided into the wall in deep center field to rob Alcides Escobar of an extra-base hit. A team trainer tended to Ellsbury before removing him from the game.

The Yankees later announced that Ellsbury suffered a concussion and neck sprain.

Ellsbury was hitting .281 with four home runs and 14 RBIs as one of the bright spots of the Yankees' lineup. 

Rob Refsnyder and Mason Williams are options to replace him from the 40-man roster.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters