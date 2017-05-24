New York Yankees outfielder Jacoby Ellbsury left Wednesday night's game at Yankee Stadium in the secon inning after making a highight-reel catch after the first pitch of the game.

Ellsbury made the catch and collided into the wall in deep center field to rob Alcides Escobar of an extra-base hit. A team trainer tended to Ellsbury before removing him from the game.

The Yankees later announced that Ellsbury suffered a concussion and neck sprain.

Ellsbury was hitting .281 with four home runs and 14 RBIs as one of the bright spots of the Yankees' lineup.

Rob Refsnyder and Mason Williams are options to replace him from the 40-man roster.