Aaron Judge’s homer off the roof defied NASA calculations

How strong is Aaron Judge? Strong enough to make actual rocket scientists look stupid.

As Tom Verducci explains in a column for SI.com, the Marlins put a lot of effort into designing a roof for their new stadium that they were assured would not interfere with play.

Here’s a story for you to add to the legend that is Aaron Judge. Back when the engineers from Thomas P. Moore were designing the retractable roof of Marlins Park they set out to determine how high the roof would have to be so as not to interfere with balls in play. They studied the air density and temperatures of Miami and plugged those variables into equations from NASA. Then they wrote a proprietary algorithm “to generate a volumetric approximation of all the possible batted ball flight paths” and then applied it to their Building Information Modeling to determine the final geometry of the roof structure. The engineers finally arrived at a height of 210 feet above the ground at its apex (above second base) to make sure no batted ball hit the roof. It tapered to a low of 128 feet above the ground in deep right-centerfield. The Marlins still were required, however, to submit to MLB a ground rule on how to treat a batted ball that might hit the roof. It was thought of as a formality, seeing how they had hired experts to make sure the roof couldn’t be hit.

The rule they came up with was that any ball bouncing off the roof would be live. Theoretically, an outfielder could catch the ball and the batter would be out.

It wasn’t a formality, though. Judge did Monday what no man had ever done before: He hit a ball off the roof—twice. He did it once in batting practice and again during the home run derby. The ground rule they thought would never come into play was suddenly relevant.