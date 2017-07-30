MLB

Adrian Beltre Impersonates Marshawn Lynch In Press Conference After 3,000th Hit

0:42 | MLB
Rangers' Adrian Beltre Records 3,000th Career Hit
Chris Chavez
34 minutes ago

Adrian Beltre became the 31st player to record 3,000 career hits and had a little fun in his post-game press conference by impersonating Marshawn Lynch.

Beltre was asked by a reporter, "Did you envision all of this happening one day?" The 38-year-old third baseman responded with "I'm here so I won't be fined."

He kept a straight face before cracking up.

Watch the video below:

It was a reference to Lynch's infamous 2015 press conference where he only answered reporters' questions with "I'm just here so I won't get fined."

Beltre is the first player from the Dominican Republic to record 3,000 career hits. He is in his 20th major league season. The only other active player with 3,000 hits is Miami Marlins outfielder Ichiro Suzuki.

