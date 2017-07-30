Adrian Beltre became the 31st player to record 3,000 career hits and had a little fun in his post-game press conference by impersonating Marshawn Lynch.

Beltre was asked by a reporter, "Did you envision all of this happening one day?" The 38-year-old third baseman responded with "I'm here so I won't be fined."

He kept a straight face before cracking up.

Watch the video below:

Adrian Beltre channeling his inner-Marshawn 😂

(📹: @ThreeTwoEephus/WFAA) pic.twitter.com/00eAgf7dpU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 31, 2017

It was a reference to Lynch's infamous 2015 press conference where he only answered reporters' questions with "I'm just here so I won't get fined."

Beltre is the first player from the Dominican Republic to record 3,000 career hits. He is in his 20th major league season. The only other active player with 3,000 hits is Miami Marlins outfielder Ichiro Suzuki.