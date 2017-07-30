Yankees show they mean business with trade for Todd Frazier, David Robertson

The Chicago Cubs have reached an agreement to acquire Detroit Tigers reliever Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila in exchange for prospects Jeimer Candelario, Isaac Paredes, and a player to be named later or cash according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

The full trade was first reported by Anthony Fenech of The Detroit Free Press.

Wilson has a 2.68 ERA and 12.3 K/9 in 40.1 innings for the Tigers this season.

Wilson is owed $2.7 million for this season and remains under team control through 2018. Wilson also drew interest from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.

Avila has a .274 batting average with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs. He is the son of Tigers general manager Al Avila. According to MLB Network, he is the first general manager in nearly 50 years to trade his own son.

• The Untradeable Player From Every Playoff Contender

Candelario was pulled from the Iowa Cubs (Triple A) lineup on Sunday night. He has played in 11 games for the major league club in 2017 and was hitting .152 with one home run, three RBIs and a .222 on-base percentage in 33 at-bats. Paredes is an 18-year-old Mexican shortstop.

Wilson could be a candidate to take over closing duties in Chicago if Wade Davis leaves in free agency.