MLB

Yoan Moncada Carted Off After Kneeing Teammate Willy Garcia in the Head

Dan Gartland
15 minutes ago

White Sox rookies Yoan Moncada and Willy Garcia left Monday’s game after colliding in shallow rightfield. 

Moncada’s knee struck Garcia in the side of the head and both players were injured. Garcia was able to leave the field under his own power but Moncada needed to be taken off on a cart. He was taken for an X-ray

Yolmer Sanchez replaced Moncada at second and Alen Hanson came in to play right. 

Moncada is the prized 22-year-old prospect Chicago acquired from the Red Sox as part of the Chris Sale trade. He entered this season as MLB.com’s No. 2 prospect in all of baseball. The White Sox called Moncada up from Triple A after trading away Todd Frazier and he has picked up four hits in his first 12 games. 

Garcia, 24, made his major league debut earlier this season and has played in 40 games, batting .258.

