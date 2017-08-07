These are the five best contracts in baseball

Inside-the-park home runs are rare because they usually require a player with exceptional speed getting lucky on a defensive misplay and running as hard as they can. Well, Javier Baez apparently has enough speed that he can take his time getting out of the box and still circle the bases.

Baez hit a long flyball to the deepest part of the ballpark in San Francisco on Monday and assumed it was gone. He paused for a second to bask in the glory of his impressive shot and yet was still quick enough to come all the way around to score.

Somehow it's not surprising that @javy23baez would do this. pic.twitter.com/qo4u4OnCzB — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 8, 2017

That tag was just a touch too late so I guess he picked up the pace at just the right time.