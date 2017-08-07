MLB

Watch: Orioles Prospect Makes Amazing Catch While Tumbling into Stands

Orioles prospect T.J. Nichting made a major-league quality catch on Monday night. 

Nichting, a ninth-round pick in this year’s draft, did everything right on this ball hit in foul territory down the leftfield line. He tracked it well, timed his leap perfectly and, most impressively, managed to make the catch even though he began to flip over the wall right as the ball was going into his glove.

And don’t sleep on the fact that he was able to pop out of the stands unharmed. That’s as good a play as you’ll ever see. 

