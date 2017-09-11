The Indians just keep rolling.

With an 11–0 win over the Tigers on Monday, Cleveland stretched its franchise-best winning streak to 19 games, tied for the seventh-longest in MLB history. The Indians are now one game shy of tying the 2002 A’s for the longest winning streak of this millennium.

Carlos Carrasco pitched six strong innings, allowing seven hits and striking out nine, while the Cleveland offense beat up on rookie Myles Jaye. Jaye, making his first MLB start and third appearance overall, surrendered seven runs in 3 2/3 innings of work, including a two-run homer by Jose Ramirez.

Danny Salazar pitched two innings of scoreless relief and Zach McAllister closed it out.

The Indians haven’t lost since Aug. 23 against the Red Sox. The longest winning streak in MLB history without a tie belongs to the 1935 Chicago Cubs at 21 games.