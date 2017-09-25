MLB

Nationals Plan to Activate Bryce Harper

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

The Washington Nationals are set to activate outfielder Bryce Harper from the disabled list ahead of the team's three–game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Harper has missed the last 40 games and has not not played since Aug. 12 when he suffered a bone bruise in his left knee and a left calf strain after slipping on a wet base while running to first.

"We’re still trying to make up our minds,” said Nationals manager Dusty Baker. “We’ll let you know tomorrow.”

Harper was batting .326 with 29 home runs and 87 RBIs at the time he was injured.

“It’s going to be great,” said Nationals ace Max Scherzer. “… But when you put him back in the lineup, our lineup is scary. We can score runs with the best of them.”

The Nationals, who have seven regular season games remaining, have already clinched the NL Rast title and will have home–field advantage for the Division Series slated to start Oct. 6.

