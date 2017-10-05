Boston Red Sox designated hitter Eduardo Nunez was carried off the field by manager John Farrell and trainer Masai Takahashi just four pitches into Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros.

Nunez hit the first pitch and then hobbled down the line to first base but collapsed before he could reach it. He looked like he could not put any weight at all on his right knee.

The Red Sox can drop Nunez from the playoff roster after Game 1 and replace him with another player but Nunez would be ineligible if Boston advanced to the American League Championship Series. It is presumed that Nunez appears to be done for the season due to the injury.