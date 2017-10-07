The bottom of the eighth inning of the Nationals' NLDS Game 2 victory over the Cubs on Saturday may have already entered D.C. sports lore.

Down 3–1 to the Cubs and staring at a 0–2 series deficit, Bryce Harper jacked a two–run home run to tie the game. Moments later, Ryan Zimmerman hit a three–run homer to give Washington the lead.

Harper's home run, in particular, was electrifying. He absolutely crushed the ball to right field. Chances are you watched it on TV, but one Twitter user posted a video of the home run from the Nationals Park stands along the first baseline. It's mesmerizing to watch.

Game 3 is Monday in Chicago.