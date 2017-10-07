Here's What Bryce Harper's Eighth Inning Home Run Looked Like from the Stands

Bryce Harper absolutely crushed this ball. 

Stanley Kay
October 07, 2017

The bottom of the eighth inning of the Nationals' NLDS Game 2 victory over the Cubs on Saturday may have already entered D.C. sports lore. 

Down 3–1 to the Cubs and staring at a 0–2 series deficit, Bryce Harper jacked a two–run home run to tie the game. Moments later, Ryan Zimmerman hit a three–run homer to give Washington the lead. 

Harper's home run, in particular, was electrifying. He absolutely crushed the ball to right field. Chances are you watched it on TV, but one Twitter user posted a video of the home run from the Nationals Park stands along the first baseline. It's mesmerizing to watch. 

Game 3 is Monday in Chicago. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters